Michigan State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Michigan Lottery’s “Fantasy 5 Double Play” game were:

03-12-19-28-33

(three, twelve, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three)

