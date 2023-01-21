Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5 Double Play’ game

CLAIM: A proposal on the ballot in Michigan at the 2022 midterm election would give inmates the right to vote from prison. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Proposal 2 would make significant changes to the state’s voting laws, but it doesn’t propose making any changes to the voting rights of felons, experts told The Associated Press. Under Michigan law, inmates will still be banned from casting ballots and those who have completed their sentences and have been released will be eligible to vote. Some opponents argue the measure, if approved, could lead to future legal challenges over inmate voting rights, though a majority opinion from the state’s supreme court said lawmakers would still be able to determine whether inmates can vote.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO