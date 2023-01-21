Read full article on original website
LJWR
4d ago
Why protest against a bill that would keep hostile countries from buying Texas' land? Has George Soros been handling out money for protesters again?
39
Bert Loftin
4d ago
The protesters are incredibly misinformed. The bill doesn't say people of Chinese, Iranian, North Korean, etc people cannot buy land in Texas. It says CITIZENS of those countries cannot buy land here. If they American or naturalized citizens, then it's open season.
38
5thGenerationWarfare
4d ago
As a Texan who is also a minority citizen I fully and wholeheartedly support this Bill and sincerely hope this gets signed.These protesters are beyond intellectual salvation.
15
fox7austin.com
Officials condemn SB 147 that forbids people, businesses from certain countries from owning Texas land
AUSTIN, Texas - Community members, civil rights activists and Texas lawmakers gathered in Houston on Monday to push back on Senate Bill 147. The bill was authored by State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. If passed, according to the bill language, it would ban companies and citizens of North Korea, Iran, Russia and China from buying property in Texas.
KXII.com
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border. It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on a state border mission called Operation Lone Star has injured another person by firing a weapon.
KTSA
Gov Abbott: Mexican drug cartels using drones on daily basis along southern border
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeing a steep increase in the use of drones on the part of criminal organizations to conduct surveillance on law enforcement along the border. DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez said they are witnessing drones being used on a...
KSAT 12
After fumbled Uvalde shooting response, Texas senator wants to make it easier to sue law enforcement officers
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, said Tuesday that he is leading legislation to make it easier for families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims to sue the state and police officers over the botched law enforcement response.
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
igbnorthamerica.com
Texas bill seeks to guarantee Kickapoo Tribe’s position in gambling
A Texas senator has introduced a bill that seeks to guarantee the Kickapoo Tribe’s position should the state pass legislation expanding its gambling market. Senate Joint Resolution 30, sponsored by Sen. Roland Gutierrez, proposes a constitutional amendment authorizing the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to conduct gaming by executing a gaming compact with the state.
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
votebeat.org
Three Texas counties sue Ken Paxton to settle dilemma over public access to ballots
Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Dig deeper into how our democracy works with Votebeat’s free newsletters. At least three Texas counties — Tarrant, Williamson, and Harris — have sued Attorney General Ken Paxton and are asking a judge...
kut.org
In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo
It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
KSAT 12
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick unveils committee assignments with one Democratic chair
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday announced Senate committee assignments, keeping his key lieutenants in leadership positions. And despite pressure from conservative GOP activists to ban members of the minority party from leading committees, Patrick reappointed Democrat John Whitmire to chair the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.
fox7austin.com
Texas lawmakers want to expand school vouchers this session
AUSTIN, Texas - Will Texas lawmakers pass school vouchers this session under the umbrella of Parental Choice? Governor Abbott supports vouchers using public tax dollars for private education. An associate professor says not so fast. UT Austin Associate Professor David DeMatthews wrote a guest editorial Sunday in The Statesman. "The...
Tornado damage reported in SE Harris County
HOUSTON — Tornado Warning issued for Chambers and Liberty counties has expired. Tornado Emergency was issued after a funnel cloud was spotted on the ground near Gulf Freeway just south of Pasadena. This tornado is heading toward the Baytown area. It was last spotted heading towards Mont Belvieu. A...
KSAT 12
In Texas’ first post-Roe legislative session, there’s a new political power dynamic on abortion
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. For decades, the abortion battle lines in the Texas Legislature were as clearly drawn as they were deeply entrenched. Every two years, Republicans would try to find new and novel ways to outwit Roe v. Wade, while Democrats relied on the courts as a bulwark against further restrictions.
Live updates: Tornado causes 'extensive' damage in Deer Park, Baytown
A large tornado ripped through the southeastern Houston area Tuesday leaving significant damage.
KVUE
Texas oil and gas industry pays highest total of taxes and state royalties in history
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Oil and Gas Association (TXOGA) released its annual report on Monday, showing the industry paid a record-setting $24.7 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties in fiscal year 2022. TXOGA President Todd Staples said that equates to roughly $67 million a day to help fund Texas schools and universities, pay for state services and contribute to the rainy day fund.
8 Laws In Texas So Dumb You Won’t Believe Them
I get it. There's a need for law and order wherever you go. Laws are ever-changing as they meet the current needs of society. But some of the laws we have in Texas address situations that just don't happen in today's world. Or they're so ridiculous you just have to laugh. Regardless, they remain the law.
Should Gov. Abbott legalize marijuana in Texas?
A Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found that 60% of Texans support the legalization of marijuana for recreational use. This included 75% of Democrat voters and 42% of Republican voters.
Analysis: Sam Houston set precedent for Texas border security
(The Center Square) – In his third inaugural address this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott didn’t refer to an “invasion” at the southern border even after judges and commissioners of at least 42 counties have called on him to formally declare an invasion and repel it.
fox7austin.com
Texas: The Issue Is - Discussion about Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities going into his 3rd term
Texas: The Issue Is - Discussion about Gov. Greg Abbott's priorities going into his 3rd term. We know Texas has a record surplus and a lot of the focus has been on property tax relief, but in his inaugural address, Gov. Greg Abbott gave a preview of what other priorities he has for this legislative session.
KSAT 12
Bill to ban Chinese citizens and government from buying Texas land gains steam among Republicans
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that he would sign a proposed bill banning citizens and foreign entities from four countries, including China, from buying Texas land.
