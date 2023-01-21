ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

LJWR
4d ago

Why protest against a bill that would keep hostile countries from buying Texas' land? Has George Soros been handling out money for protesters again?

Bert Loftin
4d ago

The protesters are incredibly misinformed. The bill doesn't say people of Chinese, Iranian, North Korean, etc people cannot buy land in Texas. It says CITIZENS of those countries cannot buy land here. If they American or naturalized citizens, then it's open season.

5thGenerationWarfare
4d ago

As a Texan who is also a minority citizen I fully and wholeheartedly support this Bill and sincerely hope this gets signed.These protesters are beyond intellectual salvation.

