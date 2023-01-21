Two Mount Joy Teens Charged For School Threats: Police

A Mount Joy Borough police department vehicle. Photo Credit: Facebook/Mount Joy Borough police department

Two 15-year-old Mount Joy boys posting threats on social media which lead to a school closure have been charged, police say.

"Officers determined that two juveniles conspired to post these while sharing ideas via an online chat and used another student's name to post the threats," Mount Joy borough police stated in a post on Friday, January 20, 2023. "Due to the nature of the threats, the decision was made to close the school the next day."

Both boys were charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy on Thursday, January 12 at 10:18 a.m., according to the police release.

The Mount Joy Borough police department is investigating the situation and did not identify the two teens or the school.

to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.