Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily 3’ game

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Macy’s announces the launch of Shash Diné Hotel Collection®, a limited-edition array of home pieces created for Macy’s and curated by Baya Meehan, founder and CEO of Shash Diné EcoRetreat, a “glamping” hotel in Arizona. The Shash Diné for Hotel Collection features quilts, comforters, blankets, kimonos, robes, towels and throws. These Navajo-inspired radiant products allow customers to own their style and bring a piece of the Southwest into their homes. Prices range from $70.00-$500.00, and is now available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s nationwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005548/en/ Macy’s launches Shash Diné Hotel Collection®, a limited-edition array of home pieces created for Macy’s and curated by Baya Meehan, founder and CEO of Shash Diné EcoRetreat, a “glamping” hotel in Arizona. The Shash Diné for Hotel Collection features quilts, comforters, kimonos, robes, towels and more, and is available on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)
