Charles Barkley reacts to Shannon Sharpe’s Grizzlies debacle with important advice
Shannon Sharpe has already made a public apology for the major role he played in the brouhaha that transpired during Friday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. This has led to the issue somewhat dying a natural death as all parties involved seemed to have moved on from the debacle. For his part, however, Charles Barkley has decided to drop some sage advice with regard to the untoward incident.
Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade
Rui Hachimura is finally getting a brand new start after a rather forgettable stint with the Washington Wizards, and he sure looks excited as he joins the Los Angeles Lakers. The Wizards traded Hachimura to the Lakers on Monday in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks. And after the deal was finalized, the […] The post Rui Hachimura’s 4-word message to Lakers after Wizards trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Sacramento Kings received a ton of flak for trading away Tyrese Haliburton in exchange for Domantas Sabonis. Sure, Haliburton and De’Aaron Fox didn’t have the most seamless fit in the Kings backcourt. But players with Haliburton’s potential usually don’t get traded while they’re still on their rookie scale contract. However, it’s clear that the […] The post Kings’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream
The Los Angeles Lakers have just made a major move on Monday, as they sent guard Kendrick Nunn along with three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for forward Rui Hachimura. Count Lakers guard Dennis Schroder among those left stunned by this front-office maneuver by Los Angeles. Dennis Schroder found out about the Rui Hachimura-Kendrick […] The post Rui Hachimura-Kendrick Nunn trade leaves Dennis Schroder speechless on live stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul George on LeBron James: ‘The league is his … he’s just incredible’
LOS ANGELES — Despite LeBron James putting up 46 points on Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers dropped another game on Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Lakers to 22-26 on the season, but all eyes remain on James as he nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record.
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Tyronn Lue notches wild record that proves he’s LeBron James, Lakers’ Kryptonite
When it comes to coaching against the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers bench boss Tyronn Lue is invincible. After he steered his team to another win over the Purple & Gold Tuesday night, 133-115, Lue has now reached double-digit wins as the Clippers’ head coach against zero losses. “Tyronn Lue is now 10-0 against […] The post Tyronn Lue notches wild record that proves he’s LeBron James, Lakers’ Kryptonite appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The real reason Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura, per Rob Pelinka
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially traded for Rui Hachimura, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards in exchange. Now in an official statement confirming the deal, Rob Pelinka revealed their thought process in pulling the trigger for the young Japanese star. Pelinka noted that they really value Hachimura’s two-way skills, […] The post The real reason Lakers traded for Rui Hachimura, per Rob Pelinka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers
The Los Angeles Clippers are in the middle of, perhaps, the most crucial juncture of their season. Entering their Tuesday night clash against rivals Los Angeles Lakers with a 25-24 record, the opportunity is there for the Clippers to continue washing away the stench of their mostly uneven play during the 2022-23 campaign. But, at […] The post Clippers forward Marcus Morris receives brutal injury update vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bobby Portis suffers injury blow after Khris Middleton’s Bucks return
Milwaukee Bucks’ big man Bobby Portis reportedly suffered an MCL sprain, per Shams Charania. He is expected to miss “some time.” However, his exact timetable has yet to be revealed. This is a major injury blow for the Bucks. Milwaukee has dealt with various injury concerns throughout...
Nikola Vucevic gets brutally honest on Chicago’s latest team meeting after collapse vs. Pacers
Not much was said between Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic and his Bulls teammates after they held another team meeting following a 116-110 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Athletic Bulls senior writer Darnell Mayberry wrote on Tuesday. “Honestly, there’s not much to be said,” Vucevic said. “There’s nothing you...
Shaq roasted by Clipper Darrell after Clippers hammer Lakers, has Twitter going bananas
For years, the Los Angeles Clippers have played second-fiddle to their big brothers in the Los Angeles Lakers. Certainly, that is the reality Shaquille O’Neal grew up in. During Shaq’s eight-year stint in LA, the Clippers won just 202 out of 624 games, making the postseason just once during that span. However, since 2012, the […] The post Shaq roasted by Clipper Darrell after Clippers hammer Lakers, has Twitter going bananas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James completes 40-point gauntlet never done in NBA history
There was one certainty as LeBron James suited up to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday. The Lakers star knew they were the final team on the checklist to complete an unreal NBA accomplishment. The Clippers were the last franchise that King James had yet to score at least 40 points against – […] The post LeBron James completes 40-point gauntlet never done in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry’s new haircut has Warriors fans calling win streak
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry got a fresh haircut, and surprisingly enough, it got the whole fan base buzzing. Curry is back to his buzz cut after having grown his hair for the past couple of years, and it got everyone excited and predicting big things for the Warriors. After all, everyone knows what […] The post Stephen Curry’s new haircut has Warriors fans calling win streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook gets testy over question on Dennis Schroder incident vs. Clippers
LeBron James scored his 46th point with 6:46 left on the game clock as the Los Angeles Lakers managed to trim what was a 23-point lead in the second half against the Clippers on Tuesday into a 10-point deficit. James would fail to score again and would be subbed out less than two minutes later. […] The post Russell Westbrook gets testy over question on Dennis Schroder incident vs. Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant sounds off on Kyrie Irving, Nets’ comeback win over Warriors
The Nets’ 0-4 start to Kevin Durant’s extended absence drew strong comparisons to last season’s downward spiral with the superstar sidelined. The team posted a 5-16 record, including an 11-game losing streak, after Durant went down with the same injury this time last year. However, Brooklyn quickly...
Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take
Jonathan Kuminga has already established himself as a pivotal cog for the Golden State Warriors on their arduous quest for back-to-back titles. Long-term, though, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has much broader and brighter ambitions for his ultimate role in the NBA than the one he’s carved out with the […] The post Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard
The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of an awful slump, but they don’t plan on throwing in the towel just yet. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report said Monday that the Blazers are still looking to improve their roster around Damian Lillard at the February 9th trade deadline. “The struggling Portland Trail Blazers are […] The post Blazers’ trade deadline strategy amid slump should please Damian Lillard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James is done talking Lakers trades, Rob Pelinka
LeBron James wants to make one thing clear: His job is to run the offense for the Los Angeles Lakers, not the franchise. Ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers — which resulted in a 133-115 Clips win despite 46 points from LeBron, the Lakers’ 10th straight loss to their Crypto.com Arena co-tenant […] The post LeBron James is done talking Lakers trades, Rob Pelinka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
