BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against BioLineRx Ltd.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Fate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FATE) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fate securities between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 22, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

