Squickmon’s Engineering and Automation Introduces New Industrial Sander for Finishing CNC Plasma Cut Parts

BNG Infotech Private Limited Offers Effective Fleet Management Software
BNG Infotech Private Limited is a top company that provides a fully-integrated Transport ERP software. The software provides checks, balances, and comparative reports for several processes like payments, trip expenses, and more. It is also fully integrated with third-party systems using API, allowing clients to use barcode-enabled features, validate GSTIN, track vehicle location while tracking docket, and more. Typically, the company has been regarded as a market leader in logistics ERP software since 2005. So far, the company has assisted more than 300 logistic companies in digitizing their business operations by making use of their transport ERP software.
Wastewater Testing Labs Can Automate Sample Processing for High Throughput With All-In-One Kit
New purification system launched by Promega includes Ceres Nanosciences’ Nanotrap® particles for virus concentration. Wastewater testing labs can now scale up their infectious disease surveillance using two reliable technologies in a single kit. The new system released by Promega Corporation pairs the company’s Maxwell® HT chemistry with Ceres Nanosciences’ Nanotrap® particles, an established technology for capturing and concentrating low-abundance analytes such as viral particles. Together, these technologies empower labs to purify pathogen nucleic acids from wastewater samples in high-throughput workflows.
Section Introduces Persistent Volume Storage Support for Distributed Multi-Cloud Kubernetes Workloads
Developers can now quickly deploy complex application environments globally while improving performance, reliability and cost over typical cloud environments. Section, the leading cloud-native hosting platform, today announced support for Persistent Volume storage across its distributed, multi-cloud platform, allowing developers to quickly deploy even the most complex Kubernetes workloads globally. Section enables organizations to easily optimize and scale service to local demand while steering traffic to the most appropriate endpoints for performance and availability across cloud providers worldwide. With the new release of Persistent Volumes, Kubernetes users can ensure stateful data storage independent of pods and containers to support Databases such as PostgreSQL and MySQL, shared caches, document or object stores and more. Section handles day-to-day server operations, as its clusterless platform automates orchestration across a secure and reliable global infrastructure network.
Everstream Analytics Celebrates Record Business Growth, Product Innovation, and a Growing Client Community
For the second year in a row, Everstream doubles bookings year-over-year, welcomes new industry-leading clients, and continues investment in rapid product development to build resilient and sustainable global value chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today shared business momentum milestones, including a record-breaking fourth...
Guerrilla RF Releases New Low Noise Gain Blocks Targeting Automotive Sirius XM™ Satellite Radio Applications
Guerrilla RF, Inc. (OTCQX: GUER) announces the formal production release of the GRF4012 and GRF4012W, two broadband gain blocks offering a unique blend of noise and linearity performance over exceptionally wide bandwidths. By accentuating a critical balance between the products’ gain, noise figure, linearity, and compression performance, Guerrilla RF developed a core tailored specifically for satellite radio applications. When paired with the GRF2073W and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.’s latest SAW filters, the devices provide a formidable, cost-effective solution easily meeting Sirius XM™ blocking requirements.
Tricentis Unveils the Future of No-Code Test Automation
New SaaS-based solution supports enterprise app, API, and business process testing. Tricentis, a global leader in enterprise continuous testing, today announced the general availability of Tricentis Test Automation, a cloud-based test automation solution that simplifies test creation, orchestration, and scalable test execution for easier collaboration among QA teams and their business stakeholders and faster, higher-quality, and more durable releases of web-based applications and business processes.
Gamma Deploys Riskonnect to Advance Strategic Decision Making with Automated Risk Management System
Riskonnect reduces manual effort while enabling better visualization, management, and reporting of risk. Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announced that Gamma, a leading provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), has selected Riskonnect to automate its Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework. The platform will equip Gamma with complete visibility of its risk exposure, enabling the company to anticipate, manage, and report on strategic and operational risks across the business.
Vietnam Dental Equipment Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2022-2027 - Healthcare Investments Through Government Promises Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Vietnam Dental Equipment Market, By Type (Dental Radiology Equipment, Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Equipment, Hygiene Maintenance Devices, Others), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Vietnam dental equipment market is anticipated to register growth with an impressive...
Intertrust MarketMaker™ Solutions Toolkit to Speed Transition to Web 3.0 for the Creator Economy
Intertrust Platform-based “MarketMaker” combines Web 3.0, token rights management and digital rights management technologies to allow digital marketplace operators and traditional media services providers to support secured NFTs and advanced content distribution models. Intertrust, the world’s leading trusted distributed computing and rights management provider, today announced Intertrust MarketMaker™,...
Venafi Introduces TLS Protect for Kubernetes to Simplify Cloud Native Machine Identity Management
New product enables organizations to increase observability, consistency and control of machine identities across complex Kubernetes environments. Venafi®, the inventor and leading provider of machine identity management, today introduced TLS Protect for Kubernetes. As part of the Venafi Control Plane for machine identities, TLS Protect for Kubernetes enables security and platform teams to easily and securely manage cloud native machine identities, such as TLS, mTLS and SPIFFE, across all of an enterprise’s multi-cloud and multi-cluster Kubernetes environments. By delivering increased visibility, control and automation over machine identity management within more complex cloud native infrastructures, it helps enterprises improve application reliability and reduce development and operational costs.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Botxbyte: India’s Largest Media House – Launches to Offer Innovative Digital Marketing Solutions
Botxbyte News, a new media house founded by Jaydeep Gajera in 2021, is proud to announce its launch and offer cutting-edge digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes. The company specializes in SEO, outreach, and other digital marketing strategies to help businesses reach their target audience and grow their online presence.
AtomicJar Secures $25 Million in Series A Funding and Launches Public Beta of Testcontainers Cloud
As Testcontainers surpasses 100 million downloads, AtomicJar releases Testcontainers Cloud to help developers ship reliable code to production faster with integration tests. AtomicJar, the company behind the popular open source library Testcontainers, today announced that it has secured $25 million in Series A funding and is releasing Testcontainers Cloud as a public beta. Global software investor Insight Partners led the round, with participation from existing investors boldstart ventures, Tribe Capital, Chalfen Ventures and Snyk co-founder Guy Podjarny and CEO Peter McKay. New investors include Irregular Expressions, a VC fund representing 90+ CTOs and heads of engineering of leading tech companies; software industry veteran Walter Scott; and, the co-founders of Tackle.io. AtomicJar will use the new funding to scale its development team, to increase the number and types of databases and languages that the Testcontainers open source libraries support, and to improve the shift-left testing developer experience with Testcontainers Cloud.
3D Secure Payment Authentication Market Report 2022: Increasing E-Commerce and Online Shopping Among Consumers Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "3D Secure Payment Authentication Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Merchant Plug-in, Access Control Server), By Application (Merchants & Payment Gateway, Banks), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global 3D secure payment authentication market size is expected to...
Patrick Charest Named CEO of Aplantex
The board of directors of Aplantex is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Patrick Charest, B. Sc, P. Eng. as CEO of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006018/en/. With over 25 years of experience in supporting the growth of leading private sector...
Q1 2023 GPU Shipments Report: Shipments from the Manufacturers to ODMs and OEMs - Forecasts to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Market Watch - Quarterly Report on GPU Shipments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Market Watch Report is a supply-side report series, it establishes the Graphic Processing Unit market size by unit shipments, value, and segment type. The Market Watch report series consists of four issues distributed...
LPTX Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) and Flame Biosciences, Inc. is fair to Leap shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Leap will issue approximately 19,794,373 shares of its common stock and approximately 136,833 shares of a newly designated Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock to Flame stockholders.
EEJA (TANAKA Precious Metals) to Exhibit at 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN
TOKYO, Jan 25, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - EEJA Ltd. (Head Office: Hiratsuka-shi, Kanagawa; Representative Director & Group CEO: Toru Shoji; hereafter "EEJA"), which operates TANAKA Precious Metals' plating business, announced today that it would exhibit at the 37th INTERNEPCON JAPAN, the electronics packaging and manufacturing exhibition to be held at Tokyo Big Sight on January 25-27, 2023. Exhibiting at INTERNEPCON JAPAN for the first time in four years, EEJA will premiere four new products related to plating technologies and processes. Together, they will help meet rising needs in the electronics industry, such as expanded data bandwidth in communications environments and improved durability of in-vehicle electronic components and semiconductors.
GVTC Excites Subscribers With Arlo Secure Connected Cameras for Calix Revenue EDGE, Exceeding Signup Goals by 200 Percent
GVTC is creating exceptional subscriber experiences by launching the Arlo Secure Revenue EDGE managed service in a matter of weeks with the help of the Calix Customer Success Services team, exceeding their signup goals by 200 percent in the first week, with new subscribers signing on every week since launch.
