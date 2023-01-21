Squickmon’s Engineering and Automation Introduces New Industrial Sander for Finishing CNC Plasma Cut Parts

As Testcontainers surpasses 100 million downloads, AtomicJar releases Testcontainers Cloud to help developers ship reliable code to production faster with integration tests. AtomicJar, the company behind the popular open source library Testcontainers, today announced that it has secured $25 million in Series A funding and is releasing Testcontainers Cloud as a public beta. Global software investor Insight Partners led the round, with participation from existing investors boldstart ventures, Tribe Capital, Chalfen Ventures and Snyk co-founder Guy Podjarny and CEO Peter McKay. New investors include Irregular Expressions, a VC fund representing 90+ CTOs and heads of engineering of leading tech companies; software industry veteran Walter Scott; and, the co-founders of Tackle.io. AtomicJar will use the new funding to scale its development team, to increase the number and types of databases and languages that the Testcontainers open source libraries support, and to improve the shift-left testing developer experience with Testcontainers Cloud.

2 HOURS AGO