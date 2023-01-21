Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Enovix Corporation

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
BIOVENTUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Bioventus Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bioventus Inc. (“Bioventus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BVS) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bioventus securities pursuant to the February 11, 2021 IPO, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
Woonsocket Call
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)
The Class: Robbins LLP informs shareholders that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) common stock between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Fate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops programmed cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer and immune disorders.
Woonsocket Call
GOLDMAN SACHS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on Behalf of Goldman Sachs Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (“Goldman Sachs” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GS) on behalf of Goldman Sachs stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Goldman Sachs has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
Woonsocket Call
Nidec Files a Civil Action and a Complaint against Diamond, Inc.
Nidec Corporation (TOKYO: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) (“Nidec” or the “Company”) announced today that it has instituted an action against Diamond, Inc. and concerned individuals, requesting apology advertisements, among others, and submitted to the competent police station a damage report and a written complaint on the defamation by the aforementioned parties, stating that the recent article published by Diamond, Inc. on the Company is false and defames it.
Woonsocket Call
LPTX Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) and Flame Biosciences, Inc. is fair to Leap shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Leap will issue approximately 19,794,373 shares of its common stock and approximately 136,833 shares of a newly designated Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock to Flame stockholders.
Woonsocket Call
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. Announces Up to JPY 50 Million Stock Repurchase Plan by its Controlling Shareholder and CEO
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NasdaqCM: MRM), a holistic healthcare company based in Japan (“MEDIROM” or the “Company”), today announced that COZY LLC (“COZY”), a company owned and controlled by Mr. Kouji Eguchi, the CEO and controlling shareholder of the Company, has entered into a stock repurchase plan (the “Plan”) with a U.S. investment bank, under which COZY may purchase up to JPY50 million of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one common share of the Company. On January 18, 2023, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the Plan.
Woonsocket Call
Innate Pharma Announces HSR Clearance Regarding Expansion of Its Collaboration With Sanofi on NK Cell Engagers
Following expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period regarding expansion of their collaboration on NK cell engagers, the licensing agreement between Sanofi and Innate is now effective. Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) announced today the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust...
Woonsocket Call
Serta Simmons Bedding Takes Decisive Actions to Strengthen Financial Position and Drive Long-Term Growth
Commences Voluntary Pre-Arranged Chapter 11 Proceedings to Deleverage Balance Sheet. Service to Retail Customers and Sleepers Continuing as Usual and Will Be Unaffected by Chapter 11 Proceedings. Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC (“SSB” or the “company”), one of the leading global sleep companies, today announced that the company is taking steps...
Woonsocket Call
Genesis Receives Court Approval of First Day Motions
Further advances restructuring process to maximize value for all stakeholders. Genesis Global Holdco, LLC (“Genesis” “GGH” or the “company”) today announced that it has received approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “court”) for all the first day motions related to its Chapter 11 filed on January 19, 2023.
