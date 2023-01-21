Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Against Enovix Corporation

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Bioventus Inc. (“Bioventus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BVS) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Bioventus securities pursuant to the February 11, 2021 IPO, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO