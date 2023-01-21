Catalina Island, though just a short ferry ride from some of Southern California’s most popular beaches, feels a world away from the hustle and bustle. Its stunning waterfronts draw people in, while the charming beachside hotels and vacation rentals keep visitors comfortable. The unique destination has so much to offer, even if you’re just planning a day trip to the seaside escape.

ISLAND COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO