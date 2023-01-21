Read full article on original website
Bill advances in New Mexico to gird against climate crises
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A legislative panel advanced a bill Monday that would help local governments plan in advance for climate-related threats to public health such as wildfires, flooding, extreme heat and rapid erosion. The initiative from Democratic state Sen. Liz Stefanics of...
South Dakota Gov. Noem threatens charges for abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state's Republican attorney general, said Tuesday the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills following a recent Food and Drug Administration rule change that broadens access to the pills. The Republican...
Alaska governor says he wants policies supporting families
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy told lawmakers late Monday he wants to work with them to make Alaska "the most pro-life state in the country," with policies supporting families and making the state an affordable and a desirable place to live.
Nevada governor touts education investment, suspends gas tax
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said Monday he wants to cut business taxes, suspend the state gasoline tax for a year, make the single biggest investment in education in Nevada history and use the budget surplus to proposal fiscal savings.
7 dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in 8 days
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at agricultural businesses in a Northern California community, marking the state's third mass killing in eight days, including an attack at a dance hall that killed 11 during Lunar New Year celebrations.
Moore names Paul Wiedefeld Maryland transportation secretary
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore appointed Paul Wiedefeld, a former general manager and CEO of Metro, to be the state's transportation secretary Tuesday. The appointment is a significant one for the new governor, who has made transportation a top priority of his administration in connecting people to jobs, boosting social equity and protecting the environment.
Wisconsin judge mulls what constitutes an address for voting
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge considered Tuesday whether to make clear that local election officials can accept absentee ballots missing parts of a witnesses address, the latest legal fight in the battleground state where Republicans oppose the acceptance of partial addresses. The...
Georgia DOT plans to raise Savannah bridge for larger ships
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia officials have signed off on a plan to raise Savannah's towering suspension bridge to make room for larger cargo ships to reach the city's busy seaport. The state Department of Transportation's board at its January meeting approved hiring a...
New England states getting hit by latest winter storm
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Some of the New England states were getting hit with a winter storm Monday that was snarling roads, knocking down electric wires and keeping some children home from school. A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service is...
Catalina Island guide: Things to do and where to stay
Catalina Island, though just a short ferry ride from some of Southern California’s most popular beaches, feels a world away from the hustle and bustle. Its stunning waterfronts draw people in, while the charming beachside hotels and vacation rentals keep visitors comfortable. The unique destination has so much to offer, even if you’re just planning a day trip to the seaside escape.
