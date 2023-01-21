ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Leonie Brinkema named to oversee U.S. lawsuit against Google

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, one of the judges who stayed then-President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration into the United States, has been named to oversee the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google over its alleged abuse of dominance in online advertising technology.
South Dakota’s Noem says cell phone number hacked

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Monday that her personal cell phone number has been hacked and blamed it on the release of her Social Security number amid hundreds of documents that the House Jan. 6 committee released last year. The Republican governor, who is...
US ends probe into Ford SUV exhaust issues without a recall

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency has closed a more than six-year investigation into exhaust odors in Ford Explorer passenger cabins, determining that the SUVs don’t have high levels of carbon monoxide and don’t need to be recalled. The National Highway Traffic Safety...
