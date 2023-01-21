Read full article on original website
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to records from the state military, which has not publicly disclosed the incident. It’s believed to be...
Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the Mississippi Legislature, as well as the governor’s mansion. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat, has said he wants the city to maintain control of its water.
Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in ’91 murder
HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — County official: 7 killed in two related shootings at mushroom farm and trucking firm in community on California coast. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Florida man who killed deputy, woman scheduled for execution
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy. Donald David Dillbeck, 59, is schedule to die Feb. 23 by lethal...
Governor Hochul “Considering Options” when it comes to Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday to talk about a lead paint removal program the City has that she wants to expand state-wide but she also took a few off-topic questions from reporters following the press conference. A recent NYS Supreme Court Ruling deemed...
2 Arkansas officers charged with civil rights violations in violent arrest of man outside store that was caught on video
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — 2 Arkansas officers charged with civil rights violations in violent arrest of man outside store that was caught on video. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Missouri man gets life sentence for Illinois officer’s death
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri man was sentenced to life plus 13 years in prison on Monday for a first-degree murder conviction for the death of an Illinois officer who had tried to stop the man from fleeing police. Pierce, also 24, was part of a team of...
Man is heading to prison for at least seven years for crash that killed “swim dad”
PARMA, N.Y. — The man involved in a deadly DWI crash in Parma last March is headed to prison for at least seven years. James Jacobs pleaded guilty to driving drunk and crashing his car head-on into Stephen Kneeland’s car on West Ridge Road. Kneeland’s wife and children were in a car in front of him, heading home from a swim meet.
First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert continues for Wednesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first storm passed to the south of Western New York yesterday – with little fanfare. The second storm is likely to be more significant as it nears Rochester by Wednesday. There are still some uncertainties on the exact track, temperature and the type of precipitation. However, there is sufficient concern on the local impact that the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue a yellow alert for Wednesday.
Man accused of robbing Pittsford jewelry store arrested on separate charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A repeated offender accused of robbing a Pittsford jewelry store and brandishing a weapon before fleeing in a stolen car has been arrested. Zeaquan Walker, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree grand larceny. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to...
Saint John Fisher Rallies To Beat Nazareth In Battle Of East Ave
PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – The Saint John Fisher Men’s Basketball (11-5) overcame a slim halftime deficit to beat Nazareth (13-3), 70-67 on Tuesday night. Ryan Gentile led the way with sixteen points for the Cardinals, who’ve won six straight. Connor Recore added fourteen for SJF, including the...
