Utah State

WHEC TV-10

Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to records from the state military, which has not publicly disclosed the incident. It’s believed to be...
TEXAS STATE
WHEC TV-10

Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the Mississippi Legislature, as well as the governor’s mansion. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat, has said he wants the city to maintain control of its water.
JACKSON, MS
WHEC TV-10

Judge to consider freedom for Hawaiian man in ’91 murder

HONOLULU (AP) — Attorneys for a Native Hawaiian man who has been imprisoned for more than 20 years for the 1991 sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman visiting Hawaii will ask a judge Tuesday to dismiss his conviction due to new evidence — including DNA testing — in the case.
HAWAII STATE
WHEC TV-10

Florida man who killed deputy, woman scheduled for execution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a death warrant Monday for a man who was convicted of fatally stabbing a woman after escaping from custody while serving a life sentence for killing a deputy. Donald David Dillbeck, 59, is schedule to die Feb. 23 by lethal...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WHEC TV-10

Missouri man gets life sentence for Illinois officer’s death

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A Missouri man was sentenced to life plus 13 years in prison on Monday for a first-degree murder conviction for the death of an Illinois officer who had tried to stop the man from fleeing police. Pierce, also 24, was part of a team of...
VENICE, IL
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert continues for Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first storm passed to the south of Western New York yesterday – with little fanfare. The second storm is likely to be more significant as it nears Rochester by Wednesday. There are still some uncertainties on the exact track, temperature and the type of precipitation. However, there is sufficient concern on the local impact that the News 10NBC First Alert meteorologists will continue a yellow alert for Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Saint John Fisher Rallies To Beat Nazareth In Battle Of East Ave

PITTSFORD, NY (WHEC) – The Saint John Fisher Men’s Basketball (11-5) overcame a slim halftime deficit to beat Nazareth (13-3), 70-67 on Tuesday night. Ryan Gentile led the way with sixteen points for the Cardinals, who’ve won six straight. Connor Recore added fourteen for SJF, including the...
TOWN OF PITTSFORD, NY

