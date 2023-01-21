Read full article on original website
nbcboston.com
Haverhill High School Cracking Down on Absences After Spike
The issue of skipping class or school isn't a new one, but it is getting some renewed attention in Haverhill, Massachusetts. School officials are trying to find ways to keep kids in the classroom and crack down on repeat offenders. It even prompted Haverhill High School's interim principal to send a message to parents, calling on them for help.
nbcboston.com
Student Taken to the Hospital After Fight at Boston Latin Academy
A student was taken to the hospital after a fight broke out at the Boston Latin Academy Monday. The fight involved four girls, all in middle school. One of the girls allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack another. Police were called to the school around 10:15 a.m. The...
nbcboston.com
After Brawl, 4 City Councilors Keep Calling for Police, Metal Detectors in Boston Schools
A fight between a group of middle school girls at Boston Latin Academy took place as city councilors have been debating whether police officers and metal detectors need to be in place in all of Boston's public schools. Four members of the Boston City Council have sent a letter to...
nbcboston.com
Man Wanted a Month in Deadly Quincy Shooting Arrested at Hotel in Wareham
One of the men wanted on murder charges in the August shooting death of a man in Quincy, Massachusetts, has been arrested after a monthlong search, prosecutors said Monday. Dante Clarke was taken into custody at a hotel in Wareham and was due in Norfolk Superior Court later Monday, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office.
nbcboston.com
Salem Police ‘Letting People Know We're Out There' After Calif. Mass Shootings
Two recent mass shootings in California, each leaving multiple Asian American victims dead, have police in a Massachusetts city stepping up patrols. Some Asian-owned businesses in Salem are on high-alert Tuesday, with police increasing their presence following the tragedies. "It is scary, you know, it's terrible," Salem business owner Ken...
nbcboston.com
Counselors Available to Students After Fight Breaks Out at Boston Latin Academy
Boston Latin Academy is making counselors available for students after a fight broke out involving four girls Monday morning. The four girls were all in middle school, and one of them allegedly used a pair of scissors to attack. The injured student was treated by the school nurse and by...
nbcboston.com
Police Searching for Nashua, NH Man Last Seen Over a Week Ago
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Nashua, New Hampshire, man who has been missing for over a week. Nashua police said Victor Varela Colindres, 24, of Nashua, was last seen in the late evening hours of Sunday, Jan. 15. He is described as being 5'11" tall, weighing about 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
nbcboston.com
Vigil Held for Woman Missing From Boston Since November
A group calling for greater attention to the case of a mother from El Salvador who's been missing from the Boston area since November held a vigil in front of a police station in East Boston Tuesday as they aim to draw attention to the case. Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts...
nbcboston.com
3 Men Accused of Stealing $32K Worth of Goods from Wrentham Outlets
Three men from the Washington, D.C., area were indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on accusations they stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a store at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Linworth Hayes Crawford III, 28; Ronald Patterson, 32; and Nathaniel Owens, 32, were indicted on...
nbcboston.com
Police Officer Taken to Hospital After Being Involved in Crash in Wellesley
A police officer was involved in a crash in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning. The crash, which involved multiple cars, shut down Grove Street between Cottage Street and Benvenue Street before 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities on scene said that the police officer should be fine, and was taken to a...
nbcboston.com
Missing 13-Year-Old Found Safe, Attleboro Police Say
Police in Attleboro, Massachusetts, say a missing 13-year-old has been found safe. Authorities said Monday that Dodgeley Delpe had left on foot on Saturday and had not been seen since. The Attleboro Police Department later said Delpe has been located and is safe, thanking all who helped find him.
nbcboston.com
Person Killed by Van Near Acton Cemetery; Driver Calls Police After Fleeing Scene
A person was killed in a hit-and-run crash near a cemetery in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday, police said. The driver, after leaving the scene, contacted the police department. Acton police had initially asked for the public's help finding the driver responsible for the crash on Concord Road near the entrance to Woodlawn Cemetery.
nbcboston.com
Rep. Katherine Clark's Daughter Released After Boston Common Protest Arrest
The daughter of Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark appeared in court on Monday morning to face charges including assault and damaging property with graffiti after being arrested over the weekend. Riley Dowell, 23, was released on $500 cash bail and ordered to stay away from Boston Common, where she was arrested...
nbcboston.com
Missing West Yarmouth Man Found Dead, Police Say
The body of a 40-year-old man who had been reported missing was found in the water a few feet from shore, according to the Yarmouth, Massachusetts Police Department. Yarmouth police got a call from the family of Eduardo Gomes, of West Yarmouth, at around 4 p.m., saying that Gomes had not returned home and hadn't been seen since 1 a.m.
nbcboston.com
Person Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-290 in Worcester
One person is dead after an apparent wrong-way crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Massachusetts, late Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police responded to the serious crash involving multiple cars at Mile Marker 21 just before 9 p.m. MassDOT initially only said serious injury had been reported following the crash, but...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Rider Slashed in Fight Over Taking Up Too Many Seats on Train, Police Say
A fight over an MBTA rider taking up more than one seat sent someone to the hospital from Boston's Back Bay Station with slash wounds Tuesday, transit police said. As the Orange Line train approached the station, two people began to argue over the seat, and their argument turned physical, police said. One of the two took out a knife or box cutter and slashed the victim twice.
nbcboston.com
Animal Rescue League Takes in 70 Cats From Overcrowding Situations
The Animal Rescue League of Boston recently took in nearly 70 cats from two separate recent overcrowding situations in Massachusetts. Early last week, the Animal Rescue League said its field services team assisted a Norfolk County resident in removing 48 cats from their home. The person had inherited the animals from a close relative and was unable to provide proper care for them. Most of the cats are under a year old.
nbcboston.com
Coastal Flooding Reported in Parts of Massachusetts
Coastal flooding is being reported in several Massachusetts communities Monday afternoon. Part of Morrissey Boulevard in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, and the ramp off 93 to Morrissey, were closed due to flooding, Massachusetts State Police said Monday. Drivers are warned to avoid the area until the waters recede. Driving through standing...
nbcboston.com
Gov. Healey Taps Boston Medical Center President for HHS Secretary
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has tapped Kate Walsh, president and CEO of Boston Medical Center, to lead the state's sprawling health and human services secretariat, the largest department in state government that manages everything from MassHealth to the child welfare system and the opioid epidemic, according to a source familiar with the search.
nbcboston.com
Person Rescued After Getting Stuck on Thin Ice in Merrimack, NH
A person had to be rescued Sunday morning after they crossed thin ice and became stuck on an island at a lake in Merrimack, New Hampshire, authorities said. According to the Merrimack Fire Department, crews were conducting an ice rescue on Naticook Lake around 11:30 a.m. and were able to retrieve the adult.
