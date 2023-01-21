Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Second grader at School No. 10 donates blankets to homeless people
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A second grader in Rochester has a lesson for all of us. Kalena Guadalupe and her mother donated dozens of blankets to the Open Door Mission to help keep the homeless warm. After learning about the need in our community, Kalena made it her mission to...
WHEC TV-10
Two people are recovering after house fire in West Bloomfield
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are recovering from a house fire in West Bloomfield, Ontario County. Firefighters responded to Conn Road just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Both people inside made it out safely. Investigators think the fire started in a car in the garage and spread to the...
WHEC TV-10
Missing Person: 15-year-old last seen in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for missing 15-year-old Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw. He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 at his residence on Cedar Street in Rochester according to his family. He was reported missing the next day. He may possibly be in Greece. If you have any information that can help to find Ahmad, please call 911.
WHEC TV-10
Mayor Evans: Shootings decreased in 2022 after city strengthened partnerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans said the number of shootings in Rochester fell in 2022 compared to the previous year, corresponding with the growth of partnerships. He and Rochester Police Chief David Smith spoke at a conference on Wednesday about crime statistics. According to the RPD Open Data Portal, the number of shootings decreased by 13% in 2022, finishing the year at 303.
WHEC TV-10
Man slain on East Ave stabbed and shot in past; acquitted of triple murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man murdered on East Avenue on the weekend was one of the suspects acquitted in the triple murder outside the Boys and Girls Club almost a decade ago. Michael Mathis was 25-years-old. Rochester Police won’t say if revenge for the Boys and Girls Club murders...
WHEC TV-10
Franchise ROC held event to answer questions about starting small business
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Franchise ROC is connecting prospective entrepreneurs with successful business owners. The nonprofit helps people in the Rochester area to start, develop, and franchise their small businesses. Local business leaders hosted an event on Tuesday night. They say franchising is a good option for people looking to...
WHEC TV-10
Two people stabbed overnight at different scenes in northern Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say two people were stabbed overnight, one with life-threatening injuries, at separate scenes in the northern part of the city. The first stabbing, which happened at North Clinton Avenue near Carl Street around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, left a 52-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.
WHEC TV-10
Parents speak out after daughter narrowly escapes being shot at Franklin HS
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parents of a girl who narrowly escaped being shot at the doorstep of her school are speaking out. There’s been a lot of talk about school safety after the shooting at Franklin High School. The gunman fired point-blank range at a 16-year-old boy. Two girls were caught in the line of fire and thankfully were not hurt. News10NBC spoke to one of the girls and her parents about this terrifying experience and the answers they’re still trying to get from school leaders.
WHEC TV-10
Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini is running for county executive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Former Gates Town Supervisor Mark Assini announced he’s planning to run for Monroe County Executive. Assini has been working in the private industry for several years after two failed bids for Congress in 2014 and 2016. He served as the Gates town supervisor from 2010...
WHEC TV-10
Metro Justice calls on City Hall to take action over RG&E billing issues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Protestors called on Rochester City Hall to take action over RG&E’s billing issues. Social justice group Metro Justice held a press conference across from City Hall on Monday evening to address what it calls RG&E’s lack of transparency and the mayor’s refusal to hold the utility accountable.
WHEC TV-10
Three men found guilty of 2021 Handy Street murder
Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, Monroe County Jury convicted 18-year-old Anttwan Brown, 30-year-old Tyron Bryant, and 19-year-old Diamonte Scott of murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon for the murder of Tymir Thomas. On September 11, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to Handy Street for the...
WHEC TV-10
Man accused of robbing Pittsford jewelry store arrested on separate charge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A repeated offender accused of robbing a Pittsford jewelry store and brandishing a weapon before fleeing in a stolen car has been arrested. Zeaquan Walker, 20, has been charged with felony first-degree robbery and felony third-degree grand larceny. Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say he went to...
WHEC TV-10
Jamestown woman arrested for sending contraband to Livingston County Jail
GENESEO, N.Y. – On November 28 Livingston County Jail deputies discovered several suboxone strips hidden in packages that were sent into the facility by mail. After an investigation, on January 17, sheriff’s investigators arrested and charged Felicia E. Johnson, 21, of Jamestown, with promoting prison contraband, criminal sale of a controlled substance, and two counts of conspiracy. Johnson was released on her own recognizance.
WHEC TV-10
Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in middle of spike of stolen cars, mostly KIAs and Hyundais
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – “Well I’m nervous every time I go to bed,” David Fiorito said outside his house in the South Wedge. “I wonder if I’m going to have a car in the morning.”. What’s happening to the owners of KIAs and Hyundais in...
WHEC TV-10
Woman charged with killing sister in hit-and-run on Denver Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old woman is facing charges after Rochester Police say she killed her sister in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Day. Police say Jellia Lockhart was driving at least 50 miles per hour on Hazelwood Terrance when she crashed into another car at the intersection of Denver Street. The driver of the car, Willie Green-Robinson, survived while the sister, 33-year-old Charlaura Lockhart, died.
WHEC TV-10
ESL appoints two new members to its board of directors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ESL Federal Credit Union has announced two new appointees to its board of directors. Cynthia Langston and Warren Hern will serve as the newest members. Langston is the current senior vice president and chief information officer for Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield. Hern is the president...
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert: A few hours of rough weather Wednesday afternoon with brief heavy snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a quiet Wednesday morning, some light snow will develop from south to north across the region by midday with a coating to an inch. Some heavier snow will develop after the lunch hour with a quick accumulation of 2-4″ through 5 p.m. Even though this will not be a major storm the snow will fall just hard enough to bring snowy road conditions, and our Yellow Alert, for a few hours leading into the evening commute.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Expecting a significant change in the weather pattern
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We know that the month of January has been relatively mild and we have a lot of evidence from the past month. Just about each and every day has produced average temperatures. In fact, when you add up the temperatures for the entire month, the Rochester Airport is now running about 7 degrees above normal. It is hard to imagine any significant snowfall when we have this kind of warmth.
WHEC TV-10
Governor Hochul “Considering Options” when it comes to Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Governor Kathy Hochul was in Rochester on Monday to talk about a lead paint removal program the City has that she wants to expand state-wide but she also took a few off-topic questions from reporters following the press conference. A recent NYS Supreme Court Ruling deemed...
