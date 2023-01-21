In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in

I have lived with heat pumps in a more temperate climate and know the costs were higher (at least before Joe the idiot declared war on the gas companies). There would be a significant time running on the electric heating coils here in PA. For instance, today and tonight. The meter really spins when you are running on the electric coils.
They keep saying that the electric companies can't meet the demands and talk about rolling blackouts now they want to push heat pumps here in PA and I have a neighbor who has one and it keeps breaking down and their electric is sky high. And we know the only one's pushing these are the companies that sell and install them. And electric is made by either gas or coal so Biden and his friends probably have stock in some electric companies and are trying to make money off us
