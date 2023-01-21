ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in

By Reid Frazier, Jon Hurdle, Rachel McDevitt, Susan Phillips
NPR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

Don't kill Babies
3d ago

I have lived with heat pumps in a more temperate climate and know the costs were higher (at least before Joe the idiot declared war on the gas companies). There would be a significant time running on the electric heating coils here in PA. For instance, today and tonight. The meter really spins when you are running on the electric coils.

Reply
2
Barry
3d ago

They keep saying that the electric companies can't meet the demands and talk about rolling blackouts now they want to push heat pumps here in PA and I have a neighbor who has one and it keeps breaking down and their electric is sky high. And we know the only one's pushing these are the companies that sell and install them. And electric is made by either gas or coal so Biden and his friends probably have stock in some electric companies and are trying to make money off us

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Florida power companies want to raise electric bills up to 20%

The price of groceries is up. The price of gas is up. Now on top of that, two major power companies in Central Florida say they want to increase your power rates. Florida Power and Light, which services 75% of the state, and Duke Energy say they need more money to help offset the cost of two things: the millions spent restoring power and repairing after hurricanes Ian and Nicole, plus the higher cost of natural gas. But many consumers say they aren’t buying it.
FLORIDA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Some PPL customers find surprise increases in utility bill this month

A "technical system issue" caused some PPL customers to find a surprise in their mailboxes in January. One Williamsport area reader wrote to NorthcentralPa.com saying, "I was shocked to open my PPL bill today and have a 63% increase. We have not changed our usage." Some customers took to social media to express anger that their bills were at least twice what they expected and they were experiencing long waits...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Three decarbonization pathways for Pennsylvania: the good, the bad and the most likely - ugly | Opinion

There aren’t many historic parallels to efforts by the governor’s office, the legislature, industry, and advocacy groups to convince the U.S. Department of Energy to designate Pennsylvania and the greater Ohio Valley region a hydrogen and carbon capture hub. The effort is grounded in the hope that hydrogen will be the fuel of the future because it doesn’t emit carbon when combusted, the federal government is handing out billions of dollars for its deployment, and hydrogen can be made from the region’s most abundant resource, natural gas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gordon Tomb: In Pa., will Shapiro unlock decades of affordable energy?

With Democrat Josh Shapiro as a newly inaugurated governor and a new legislative body, Pennsylvania will either shine as an energy superstar or continue down the dim path of economic decline. The commonwealth is a national leader in energy production despite being stifled by onerous regulations, market-distorting subsidies and an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Wage Theft: Workers in Pennsylvania face uphill battle trying to get money they are owed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's theft without a gun or any weapon at all and the victims often don't even know they've been "robbed." Every year, working people across the country are victims of wage theft to the tune of billions of dollars.In local cases, getting any money owed you is an uphill battle, especially here in Pennsylvania.Even in this current economic climate, construction companies continue to build in our region, promising workers good pay and benefits.But the carpenters' union alleges that isn't happening at an $80 million, 377-unit project in the Strip District called Brewers Block, a charge the co-general...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

French biotech company opening US headquarters in Pittsburgh to begin clinical trials on diabetes medicine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A French biotech company developing a new type 2 diabetes drug is opening its American headquarters in Pittsburgh.KDKA money editor Jon Delano spoke with the company's chairman on Monday afternoon to find out what this all means.More than one in every ten adults who are 20 and older has diabetes.  And for seniors, it's more like one in four has diabetes, with type 2 diabetes accounting for over 90 percent of the cases."Diabetes, unfortunately, is rising in prevalence. It's a silent tide that's growing. For example, if you look at the American Diabetes Association and their figures,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Edy Zoo

Pennsylvania refuses to budge on minimum wage while 8.5 million workers across US see wages rise

HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania is stuck in the past, refusing to budge on its minimum wage of $7.25 per hour – a rate that has not changed since the federal government set it in 2009. This refusal to change has been causing financial hardship for low-wage workers in the Keystone State. Moreover, it comes at a time when 23 other states have increased their minimum wage this month, providing much-needed relief to millions across the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PennDOT places restrictions on roads ahead of winter storm

(WTAJ) — Ahead of the snowy weather and cold temperatures moving across Pennsylvania Wednesday, restrictions on the roadways are being put in place. While PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be actively pre-salting roadways, it’s not guaranteed to stop icy or slick spots on the roadway. With freezing temperatures, a road that looks wet […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy