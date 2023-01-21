Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Virginia bill could place three-day waiting period on gun purchases
In the wake of several high-profile shootings, some Virginia lawmakers are working to find ways to curb gun violence in Virginia. House Bill 2273 is working its way through the General Assembly. The bill, proposed by Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., would place a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. The...
WSLS
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
WSLS
New Virginia bill proposes controversial gender identity legislation
RICHMOND, Va. – A fight is raging in the General Assembly over parental rights. A new bill will require schools in Virginia to notify parents if their child identifies as a gender other than their biological sex. Narissa Rahaman is the executive director of Equality Virginia and worries it...
WSLS
Virginia sees 1,589 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 10,611 new cases in the last week
As of Tuesday, Virginia is reporting 2,251,042 cases of the coronavirus across the Commonwealth since March 2020. In the last seven days, Virginia has averaged 1,516 newly reported cases a day. In the prior seven-day period, Virginia averaged 1,508 newly reported cases a day. The past week’s average daily newly...
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
WSLS
Teacher Job Recruiting Fair hoping to fill hundreds of open positions across Southwest Virginia
SALEM, Va. – It is no secret that schools all across the country are struggling to find teachers to fill open positions. According to the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium, there are 500 open teaching jobs across Southwest Virginia. To help fill some of those holes, a teacher recruiting...
WSLS
Breaking down the Virginia DMV’s Mileage Choice Program
The DMV is sending out mailers advertising Virginia’s Mileage Choice program. A DMV spokesperson said the program was created to maintain Virginia’s state roads. As more people are driving fuel-efficient and electric cars, they are spending less at the pump on gas taxes. To make up for the...
WSLS
Mandatory internet safety education proposed for all Virginia public schools
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a bill that would make internet safety education mandatory in Virginia public schools. HB1575 is being talked about right now by lawmakers in Richmond. The Safety While Accessing Technology (SWAT) education program would include:. Instruction on safe use of social networking websites and communication.
WSLS
Wednesday’s rain, spotty wintry mix to be replaced by strong wind gusts
ROANOKE, Va. – For many, it’s been a pretty snowless winter. And for many, that’s about to continue Wednesday. A few select spots north of I-64 could see some snow and sleet up until about midday. Patchy freezing rain will be possible in some of the higher...
Comments / 0