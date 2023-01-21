ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

WSLS

Virginia bill could place three-day waiting period on gun purchases

In the wake of several high-profile shootings, some Virginia lawmakers are working to find ways to curb gun violence in Virginia. House Bill 2273 is working its way through the General Assembly. The bill, proposed by Del. Cliff Hayes Jr., would place a three-day waiting period on gun purchases. The...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

American Pickers coming to Virginia in March

Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Breaking down the Virginia DMV’s Mileage Choice Program

The DMV is sending out mailers advertising Virginia’s Mileage Choice program. A DMV spokesperson said the program was created to maintain Virginia’s state roads. As more people are driving fuel-efficient and electric cars, they are spending less at the pump on gas taxes. To make up for the...
VIRGINIA STATE

