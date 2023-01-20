MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Mountain Green Fire Protection District reportedly responded to five calls within five hours in the same one-mile stretch of I-84 over the weekend. According to Mountain Green Fire, the calls included spun-out cars, barrier crashes, and two cars that hand rolled over. The first call came at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Mountain Green Fire said it cleared out the last call around 11:00 p.m. later that night.

MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO