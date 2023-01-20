ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, UT

Gephardt Daily

Roy City Police: Man jailed after admitting to fatal shooting of wife

ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
ROY, UT
KUTV

Ogden police say suspect targeted victims in Sunday morning shooting

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Ogden City Police Department's Investigative Team are reportedly working to gather additional information on a shooting that Sunday morning. Lieutenant Ziegler told 2News that police were dispatched to a parking lot behind 25th Street at 1:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Cache Co. Sheriff’s Office IDs victim of truck-train crash

TRENTON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Thursday’s train-truck crash that sent the truck driver to the hospital in an ambulance. “The driver of the truck is Gary Riddle,” according to the Friday afternoon press release from the sheriff’s...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app

SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl was saved after being kidnapped over the weekend thanks to the SafeUT app. Salt Lake City Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji who is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. On Saturday, Jan 21, at 3:08 a.m. dispatch received a call from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Park City Police seek tips after 2nd bear-with-brew sculpture disappears

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Police are searching for a stolen sculpture of a bear taking a break from its coffee. “Have you seen this bear?” a PCPD statement asks. “We are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing bear. The bear is 3 to 4 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds, likes to drink coffee and is loved by family and neighbors alike.”
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Crews respond to five crashes in fives hours along one-mile stretch on I-84 on Friday

MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Mountain Green Fire Protection District reportedly responded to five calls within five hours in the same one-mile stretch of I-84 over the weekend. According to Mountain Green Fire, the calls included spun-out cars, barrier crashes, and two cars that hand rolled over. The first call came at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Mountain Green Fire said it cleared out the last call around 11:00 p.m. later that night.
MOUNTAIN GREEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Taylorsville PD wants help to ID robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect, the Taylorsville Police Department posted Friday on social media. “The man is accused of threatening employees at the Subway sandwich shop at 3187 W. 5400 South on Jan. 13 at...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

