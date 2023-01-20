Read full article on original website
KUTV
Abduction suspect reportedly turned herself in after receiving AMBER Alert
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A 7-year-old West Jordan was located less than a half-hour after authorities issued an AMBER Alert announcing the girl's abduction. The woman accused in the abduction allegedly drove to the nearest police station after receiving the AMBER Alert naming her as a suspect. The...
Gephardt Daily
Roy City Police: Man jailed after admitting to fatal shooting of wife
ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Teen safe after being kidnapped by stranger; suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 26-year-old man was arrested and accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl in Salt Lake City after trying to lure her into his vehicle with alcohol and food. Jonathan Simonji was booked into jail on one count of second-degree kidnapping, a felony charge. Officials report...
kvnutalk
Logan man sentenced to prison for threatening woman with a knife – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 29-year-old Logan man is headed to prison for threatening a woman with a knife during a domestic dispute last year. Dekker C. Boeke was given the maximum sentence after a judge said the defendant was out of control because of drugs. Boeke was sentenced Monday morning...
KUTV
Ogden police say suspect targeted victims in Sunday morning shooting
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives with the Ogden City Police Department's Investigative Team are reportedly working to gather additional information on a shooting that Sunday morning. Lieutenant Ziegler told 2News that police were dispatched to a parking lot behind 25th Street at 1:40 a.m. on reports of shots fired.
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
Gephardt Daily
Cache Co. Sheriff’s Office IDs victim of truck-train crash
TRENTON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Thursday’s train-truck crash that sent the truck driver to the hospital in an ambulance. “The driver of the truck is Gary Riddle,” according to the Friday afternoon press release from the sheriff’s...
Gephardt Daily
Man arrested for allegedly pulling knife on SLCPD officer after fleeing earlier incident
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was booked on four felony charges Saturday after he reportedly grabbed a knife when officers stopped him for fleeing police the day before. Salt Lake City police stopped Robert Austin, 61, at about 10:45 a.m. Saturday in...
Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting
Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night.
SLCPD Gang Unit arrests fugitive, retrieves illegal handgun
The Salt Lake City Police Department's Gang Unit and Bike Squad chased down a vehicle Sunday, arresting a fugitive allegedly in possession of a gun, according to a press release.
KSLTV
Utah girl rescued from kidnapping after using SafeUT app
SALT LAKE CITY — A 14-year-old girl was saved after being kidnapped over the weekend thanks to the SafeUT app. Salt Lake City Police Department arrested 26-year-old Jonathan Simonji who is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl. On Saturday, Jan 21, at 3:08 a.m. dispatch received a call from...
KUTV
Suspect in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting dies 1 week after incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police announced Saturday that the suspect critically injured in an officer-involved shooting earlier in the month has died. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will preform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
Gephardt Daily
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
ABC 4
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. According to records obtained from Ogden City Police — where Caygle previously...
Gephardt Daily
Police identify victim, announce arrests in fatal shooting at Ogden intersection
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed Tuesday in an Ogden intersection, along with two men arrested in connection with his death. Juan Garcia, of Ogden, suffered multiple gunshot wounds while inside a vehicle at the intersection of 12th...
Gephardt Daily
Park City Police seek tips after 2nd bear-with-brew sculpture disappears
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Park City Police are searching for a stolen sculpture of a bear taking a break from its coffee. “Have you seen this bear?” a PCPD statement asks. “We are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing bear. The bear is 3 to 4 feet tall, weighs about 60 pounds, likes to drink coffee and is loved by family and neighbors alike.”
kvnutalk
Judge reschedules trial for Logan man accused of allegedly shooting and killing co-worker – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The case involving a 61-year-old Logan man accused of shooting and killing his co-worker in 2021 is going to trial. Lorenzo Tena-Vasquez has been in jail, held without bail, after being arrested hours after the shooting August 12, 2021. Court records show, Tena-Vasquez appeared in 1st District...
Wanted felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff
A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.
ABC 4
Crews respond to five crashes in fives hours along one-mile stretch on I-84 on Friday
MORGAN, Utah (ABC4) – The Mountain Green Fire Protection District reportedly responded to five calls within five hours in the same one-mile stretch of I-84 over the weekend. According to Mountain Green Fire, the calls included spun-out cars, barrier crashes, and two cars that hand rolled over. The first call came at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. Mountain Green Fire said it cleared out the last call around 11:00 p.m. later that night.
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville PD wants help to ID robbery suspect
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect, the Taylorsville Police Department posted Friday on social media. “The man is accused of threatening employees at the Subway sandwich shop at 3187 W. 5400 South on Jan. 13 at...
