Oklahoma City, OK

'Keep An Eye On The People You Love': Brother Of Teen Suspect In SE OKC Standoff Speaks Out

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
The brother of a 17-year-old accused of barricading himself inside a home Thursday night during a standoff in Oklahoma City said he hopes to get the teen the help he needs.

The teen's brother said the teen was irate and not acting like himself. News 9 is withholding the name of the brother to protect the identity of the juvenile.

"He looked like he was on something, which wasn't very like him at all," the brother said.

The brother said the teen then ran into the woods with a gun. The brother said he and his friend ran after the teen to try to calm him down.

He said the teen then got spooked, allegedly stole a truck, and left the scene when deputies arrived.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said the teen fled to a home near Southeast 44th Street and South Westminster Road in southeast Oklahoma City. He then ran inside, investigators said.

"Once the subject got to this residence, then entered the house, where there were 10-plus people, four of which were small children, barricaded himself in the residence," Sheriff Tommie Johnson with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

The sheriff's office would not confirm whether the teen had a gun when he was barricaded in that home. But the incident did end peacefully.

"Our deputies got here, were able to make contact, establish a rapport with this individual, and were able to talk him out. So there were no further incidents," Johnson said.

No one was hurt, Johnson added. It's unclear what charges the teen will face.

"Right now, I'm trying to put together a plan to get him the help he needs," the brother said. He said others may need too.

"Keep a close eye on the people you love and make sure that they're treated with love. Otherwise, they can go down a dark path," the brother said.

The sheriff's office said because the case involves a juvenile, they are not releasing any more information.

