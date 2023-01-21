ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Judge Leonie Brinkema named to oversee U.S. lawsuit against Google

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, one of the judges who stayed then-President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration into the United States, has been named to oversee the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google over its alleged abuse of dominance in online advertising technology.
