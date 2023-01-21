Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gephardt Daily
Update: Police release name of victim in Roy fatal shooting
ROY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Roy man was booked into the Weber County jail Saturday on a murder charge after his wife’s body was found at their residence. Dave Meyer, 69, was arrested Saturday after Roy City Police officers and a detective were dispatched to his residence. The call reportedly came from Meyer.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Layton police find missing 16-year-old girl
LAYTON, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police located a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Layton on Sunday evening. Layton police asked for help finding the 16-year-old girl in a social media post about 6 p.m. The post was updated at 7:20 p.m. noting that the girl had been found.
Gephardt Daily
Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
Gephardt Daily
Emergency feeding of deer in NE Utah underway
RANDOLPH, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With normal forage completely covered with snow, wildlife officials have begun emergency feeding of deer in 11 locations in Rich County and one in Summit County. “Deep snow has made it difficult for deer to find food in parts of Rich...
Comments / 0