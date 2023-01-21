Read full article on original website
Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference
The estranged mother of the 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Riviera Beach but was found safe in Georgia two weeks later has been charged with interference custody of a minor, days after the girl's father was shot dead. Tyshon Glee, 32, appeared before Circuit judge Scott Suskauer on Tuesday, and...
Murder trial begins for man accused of beating woman, setting her on fire
The murder trial has begun for a Hialeah man accused of killing a Boca Raton woman after delivering a washer and dryer to her home in 2019. A non-jury trial began Monday for Jorge Dupre Lachazo, who is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 20, 2019, beating and burning of Evelyn Udell.
Father of 5 shot to death days after reuniting with missing daughter
A candlelight vigil was held Sunday night, one day after a father of five was shot and killed in Riviera Beach. Family and friends confirm with WPTV that Willis Williams Jr., commonly known as "Man-Man," was the man gunned down Saturday evening near the Midtown Grocery at Avenue E and West 19th Street.
Boca Raton man, woman die in crash in western Boca Raton
A driver and passenger from Boca Raton were killed in a crash with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Daniel Polo, 36, and his passenger Elizabeth Polo, 66, died in a crash at 2:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of Glades Road in western Boca Raton, PBSO said. Elizabeth's address was different than the one for Daniel.
Concourse C at PBIA evacuated after bomb threat
All of concourse C at Palm Beach International Airport was evacuated Tuesday evening after a passenger onboard a Frontier flight made a bomb threat, according to the sheriff's office. Airlines that depart PBIA from concourse C include Breeze Airways, Delta Airlines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines. There was...
4 arrested, dozens kicked out of South Florida Fair
The South Florida Fair is considering stricter rules after fights broke out over the weekend leading to four arrests. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, about 60 people were escorted off of the fairgrounds, in addition to the arrests, Saturday night. Video posted on social media showed groups of kids fighting on the fairgrounds.
Pedestrian killed along I-95 in Lantana after wreck
A man who was along Interstate 95 was killed Tuesday morning following a crash involving two vehicles, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The deadly incident occurred just after 10 a.m., causing traffic delays. Investigators said a 17-year-old driver from West Palm Beach was traveling in a Honda Civic on...
Man driving in wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard dies in crash
A 51-year-old man, driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee Boulevard, died in a collision with two cars going westbound Monday afternoon, West Palm Beach police said. Mike Jachles, a spokesman for the agency, said authorities believe the man suffered a medical emergency. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.
Lawsuit: Faulty shopping cart at Walgreens leads to woman's injury
An attorney for a Port St. Lucie woman claims his client was seriously injured because of a faulty shopping cart at a Walgreens in Palm Springs. Now they're suing the company. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Palm Beach County court, seeks $50,000 in damages and a jury trial. According to...
Antisemitic propaganda, wood chips found on vehicles at PBSO headquarters
Antisemitic propaganda and wood chips were discovered Sunday morning in the employee parking lot at Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, a spokeswoman told WPTV. Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said someone left the antisemitic propaganda and small bags filled with an unknown substance – later determined to be wood chips – on more than a few vehicles in the employee parking lot.
Boys and Girls Clubs locations now open at Palm Beach County schools
More opportunities to change the lives of local students. This month, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County opened three new locations right on public school campuses. When the school day is over at Conniston Middle School in West Palm Beach, that doesn't mean the learning stops. Nearly...
Are salaries keeping up with inflation in Palm Beach County?
It's a common topic brought up as we all deal with price increases at restaurants, grocery stores, electric bills, etc. So, are salaries in Palm Beach County keeping up with inflation?. A few people that WPTV talked to in Lake Worth Beach said they are just now getting raises after...
Updated COVID booster shots: What parents need to know
Many parents can relate to West Palm Beach mother of three Erika Camargo when she talks about illness in her home. "The thing is, if one gets sick, they all get sick," Camargo said. Erika said she and her husband came down with mild cases of COVID over the summer,...
Jensen Beach man wins $1M playing scratch-off game
A Treasure Coast man is starting the year off with a much bigger bank account. The Florida Lottery announced Monday that Scott Petersen, 68, of Jensen Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the FLORIDA 300X THE CASH scratch-off game. Petersen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment...
Teacher pushes back after state decision on African American studies course
Educators and politicians are reacting to last week's decision from the Florida Department of Education and Gov. Ron DeSantis to block a new Advanced Placement course on African American studies from being taught in high schools. History is important to retired Delray Beach teacher Yvonne Odom. You can see it...
