Joel Pierce
4d ago
more importantly why would they want to come to Ohio
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
Michigan police arrest two in cold case involving headless body
The U.S. Marshals Service have made two arrests involving a headless man in Michigan who was found in a field under snow in 1997, and more arrests might be possible.
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits
A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
Inmates remove sink, climb through wall to escape jail; 4 found arrested in Ohio
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from a Missouri jail. The inmates escaped from the the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) south of St. Louis on Tuesday evening, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Armstrong told the newspaper that the inmates […]
Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi
A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
Why are flags at half-staff in Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered both the United States and Ohio flags to half-staff Monday morning to remember the victims of the Monterey Park, California mass shooting. A 72-year-old gunman fatally shot 10 people and wounded 10 others at a dance ballroom in Monterey Park — a primarily Asian community east […]
Ohio assault suspect still on the loose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there are no new developments in the assault witnessed on County Road 214 near I-470. A woman told authorities she saw a man beating and kicking a woman who was on the ground.The woman said when she yelled at him to stop, he came […]
VIDEO: OSHP trooper saves cat from Ohio highway
With the cruiser on the side of the roadway, Thomas got out and approached the cat. Body cam video shows the cat scurrying away from Thomas and hiding inside the cruiser's wheel well.
kjluradio.com
Illinois man sentenced to six years in Missouri prison after he's caught with stolen goods in Callaway County
An Illinois man accused of crimes in mid-Missouri will spend the next six years in a Missouri prison. Patrick Butler, of Auburn, Illinois, was arrested last November in Callaway County, following an investigation just north of Steedman. He’s accused of stealing a truck in Illinois, then stealing a camper from Jefferson City. When deputies found him in Callaway County, he took off on foot but was captured a short time later.
koamnewsnow.com
U.S. Marshals arrest final 4 escapees in Ohio Saturday morning; All 5 inmates back in custody
U.S. Marshals arrest final 4 escapees in Ohio Saturday morning; All 5 inmates back in custody. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Ohio man, ‘Tommy Guns’, gets jail for providing drugs to human trafficking victim
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced that a Franklin County man has been sentenced to prison for providing a lethal dose of narcotics to a human trafficking victim. “Traffickers exploit vulnerabilities, leveraging addiction to control their victims – evil that will now be restrained by prison bars,” Yost said. Paul Chiles, aka “Tommy Guns,” […]
In 2022, Somehow At Least 92 People in Ohio Didn't Know That It's Illegal to Bring a Gun on a Plane
That's how many guns were confiscated by TSA agents in Ohio in carry-on luggage last year
FBI offers $10,000 reward for Atlanta church vandal who may have Ohio ties, BGSU settles Stone Foltz hazing death lawsuit, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 23, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to find and convict a vandal of an Atlanta church who may have...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
Ohio death row inmate could be released on parole
An Ohio prison inmate who has spent nearly four decades on death row in the murder of a convenience store clerk has been resentenced to a term that could allow his release on parole. Lucas County Judge Stacy Cook vacated Gregory Esparza’s death sentence and imposed a new term of 30 years to life with […]
Four escaped Missouri inmates found in Ohio, taken into custody
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people who escaped a Missouri jail were found in Ohio and taken into custody Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Hamilton Post in Fairfield Township, which is just north of Cincinnati, saw a Scion tC at 9:30 pm. […]
Juvenile shows up at Springfield hospital with gunshot wound
Dispatch reported that he was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
MDC: Mountain Lion struck on Missouri Highway
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation today announced that a mountain lion was struck by a vehicle at Highway T and Old Highway 100 just north of Villa Ridge in Franklin County.
Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters
Do not fall for the Great Election Integrity Hoax. It goes like this: Politicians, courting MAGA love, keep the myth alive that massive voting fraud is real. Either explicitly or implicitly, they perpetuate the lie concocted by a sore loser who fraudulently tried to overturn his election defeat. The kicker? They cite (unfounded) mistrust in […] The post Republicans falsely created mistrust in elections and are now citing it to justify attacking voters appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
