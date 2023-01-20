Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner Returns Home From Hospital After New Year's Day Snowplow AccidentWilliamReno, NV
Reno home prices slump as interest rates rise, reach record low since 2021Edy ZooReno, NV
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from groundRoger MarshNevada State
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Snowplow accident victim Jeremy Renner is out of surgery after sustaining chest damage and orthopedic injuriesMalek SherifReno, NV
2news.com
Pizzava's Midtown Location Celebrates Five Years
Pizzava, a local spot for pizza, is celebrating the five year anniversary of its Midtown location and the second year of its Carson City shop. The pizza place is selling large cheese pizzas for the special price of $2.99 today, only until 4 p.m. It's located at 1043 North Virginia...
Sierra Sun
History: Truckee’s Hilltop and its future
Above the Town of Truckee, across the railroad tracks and Truckee River is a lone building with the sign “Hilltop” on it. Hilltop has a prominent place in Truckee history and has long been known as the start of the winter sports industry in the Western United States. The area of Hilltop includes the slope below, which had a toboggan run and ski jump, and the area above, which had another toboggan run and downhill ski run.
2news.com
Reno Soup Week To Benefit Step2
During the event, locals can visit any participating location, purchase soup, donate to Step2 and participate in the Reno Soup Week raffle. STEP2’s newest event, Reno Soup Week, starts Sunday, January 22, 2023, and goes through Saturday, January 29, 2023.
2news.com
Two New Art Exhibits Opening at LTCC in January
Two new art exhibits are coming to Lake Tahoe Community College this January, with a free Artists Reception being held for both on Thursday, January 26 from 5pm-7pm. The public is warmly invited to explore both exhibits. In the Haldan Art Gallery located in the Roberta Mason library building will...
KOLO TV Reno
New Spaghetti Bowl construction will force additional closures
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Additional construction on the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress will force closures on Mill Street and the Second Street ramp. Access to the ramp and/or street will be closed intermittently overnight from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27. Access to one route, either Second Street or Mill Street, will be available.
2news.com
University of Nevada, Reno Honors College to celebrate 60th anniversary
The University of Nevada, Reno Honors College invites members of the University and the local community to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the University’s Honors Program with a keynote speech from nationally recognized education and technology innovator Bob Davidson on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The speech, entitled “The...
2news.com
Nevada Commission On Ethics Opens Investigation on Reno Fire Chief David Cochran
The Nevada Commission on Ethics has opened an investigation against Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. According to the Commission, it's related to Cochran's conduct as a public officer. Specific concerns surround the misuse of government resources. This may include using government time, property and more to benefit a personal interest.
2news.com
Three Carson City Students Punch Their Way to the Top
A sixth grader from Carson Middle School (CMS) and a pair of Carson High School (CHS) sophomore boxing athletes have punched their way to the top, winning both state (in Las Vegas, Nov. 19, 2022) and regional championships (in Compton, Calif., Jan. 6-8, 2023) and are now gearing up to compete at the national level at the Silver Gloves National Finals, hosted in Independence, Mo. Feb. 9-11, 2023.
fernleyreporter.com
REMSA receives $5.3 million grant for new Care Flight helicopter to be based in Fallon
With the intention of maintaining dependable air medical services, REMSA Health, announces that it is the recipient of a $5.3 million grant from the William N. Pennington Foundation. The grant will fully fund the purchase of one of four needed Airbus H-125 B3E helicopters, which will become part of the organization’s air ambulance fleet. The aircraft will be positioned at the Care Flight base in Fallon. Care Flight is a service of REMSA Health.
sparkstrib.com
Reno’s first female chief says police can help the homeless
Reno is welcoming its first female police chief to the force — a longtime member of the Stockton Police Department who said she sees a role for law enforcement in addressing homelessness and wants to support crime victims regardless of their housing situation. Kathryn Nance, who served as deputy...
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Cookie shop rebranded in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A long day on the slopes deserves to be rewarded, and there’s really nothing better than a steamy cup of hot cocoa accompanied by a gooey chocolate chip cookie. Great American Cookies, a nationwide cookie franchise, has taken over what was previously the...
nnbw.com
Aqua Metals selects TRIC for lithium battery recycling campus
Aqua Metals, Inc., plans phased development of a five-acre recycling campus at the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center designed to process more than 20 million pounds of lithium-ion battery material annually, according to a news release. Nevada is the only state with companies across every facet of the lithium battery supply chain...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
2news.com
AI Robot to Help Kids with Speech, Language Challenges
The goal of the five-year project is to create a robot who helps speech and education professionals in the classroom. The University of Nevada, Reno is part of a new NSF funded $20 million AI Institute for Exceptional Education.
2news.com
Smoke Shop Robbery Investigation
Sparks Police need help looking for a suspect. Police say the man got away with an unknown amount of cash.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno fire damages 2 apartment buildings
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire at an apartment building at 170 Bisset Court damaged two apartment units, the Reno Fire Department said. Investigators determined late Friday afternoon the blaze was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. The fire broke out at around 1:00 p.m. Friday, and there were...
2news.com
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
