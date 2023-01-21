ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kusi.com

San Diego Bay reopens following Downtown sewage spill

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Bay and Sweetwater Bay’s Morrison Pond reopened for public use today following water quality testing samples that met state standards, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Last week, both bodies of water and South Ponto State Beach...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Project Compassion completes medical mission trip to Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The chief of the Chula Vista Police Department also serves as the president of Project Compassion. It’s a non-profit that leads medical mission teams internationally. For more on her latest trip to Tijuana– chief Roxana Kennedy joins us for more.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla

Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista

Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
VISTA, CA
kusi.com

Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Two people stabbed in Downtown San Diego; Suspect in custody

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two people were stabbed in downtown San Diego Monday, and a suspect was arrested. Officers were initially dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to Columbia Street in response to a call regarding a man armed with a knife. The first victim, a security guard, was stabbed during...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

