kusi.com
San Diego Bay reopens following Downtown sewage spill
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Bay and Sweetwater Bay’s Morrison Pond reopened for public use today following water quality testing samples that met state standards, according to the county’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality. Last week, both bodies of water and South Ponto State Beach...
NBC San Diego
Why Have the Mornings Been So Cold in San Diego? And When Will it Warm Up?
Let's face it -- San Diegans are pretty spoiled when it comes to weather most days of the year. There's a reason our unofficial motto is 75 degrees and sunny. So it's pretty noticeable when temperatures plunge into overnight lows in the 30s, leaving residents to ask "why?" And, "When will it warm up again?"
News 8 KFMB
Bluff collapse rumbles Blacks Beach
The recent heavy rain and King Tides have made the region's bluffs more unstable. This could be the largest collapse Blacks Beach has seen in 20 years.
Flames destroy home in East County
A home and an outbuilding in the Jamul area are destroyed after flames broke out Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE San Diego County.
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
Encinitas residents react to cliff collapse
Several cliffs collapse in San Diego County after recent heavy rainfall. ABC10 News Reporter Moses Small met an Encinitas man who saw the aftermath of a collapse firsthand.
kusi.com
Project Compassion completes medical mission trip to Tijuana
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The chief of the Chula Vista Police Department also serves as the president of Project Compassion. It’s a non-profit that leads medical mission teams internationally. For more on her latest trip to Tijuana– chief Roxana Kennedy joins us for more.
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: Huge Section of Cliff Crashes Onto Black's Beach in La Jolla
Lifeguards confirmed to NBC 7 Friday afternoon that there was a bluff collapse at Black's Beach. The beach is located north of La Jolla Shores, with the cliffs reaching heights of hundreds of feet. The collapse, which occurred a couple of hundred yards south of the Torrey Pines Glider Port, is estimated to be 250 feet wide and 25 feet high. Lifeguards are in pickup trucks near its base monitoring the situation.
Section of Sea Bluff Collapses at Black’s Beach Prompting La Jolla Trail Area Closure
An apparently harmless sea-bluff collapse was discovered at Black’s Beach Friday that prompted a closure around the La Jolla Trail area. The cliff failure off the 2800 block of Torrey Pines Scenic Drive was reported about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department and city Fire-Rescue Department.
Car plunges down embankment in Escondido, 2 rescued
Emergency crews rescued two people trapped in a car that plunged down an embankment off an Escondido street Monday morning.
Fire damages farm in East County
A fire broke out at a farm in Lakeside on Thursday, causing major damages, said the San Diego County Fire Authority.
northcountydailystar.com
Mexico Viejo Opens in Downtown Historic Vista
Downtown Historic vista welcomes the newest restaurant to open, Mexico Viejo Mexican Food. Located at 226 Main St., the restaurant takes over the El Ranchero location, next to The Village Pub. This is the second Mexico Viejo to open in Vista, the other location at 3265 Business Park Dr. It is also the fifth Mexico Viejo to open in North County. The other locations are at 1465 Encinitas Blvd. in Encinitas, 2408 El Camino Real in Carlsbad and 815 Birmingham Dr. in Cardiff.
Man critically injured, face fractured, after pothole sends him flying off scooter in Torrey Pines
SAN DIEGO — A man was critically injured Friday evening after he struck a pothole in Torrey Pines, which ejected him off his scooter. Witnesses reportedly found a man unconscious and not breathing in the 10000 block of Roselle Street in Torrey Pines around 5:44 p.m. and called 911, according to San Diego police reports.
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
kusi.com
Tensions rise on SANDAG board regarding weighted vote
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tensions continued to rise regarding SANDAG’s controversial weighted vote. Several city mayors had contacted attorneys to question the voting system, which gives the county’s three largest constituencies veto power. San Diego, Chula Vista, and the county have the power to override all other...
68-year-old man killed when SUV crashes into homes in Bonita
A 68-year-old motorist was killed Tuesday when the vehicle he was driving veered off a roadway near Sweetwater Summit Regional Park and crashed into two homes, authorities said.
Man hit, killed while walking on I-5 identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man who was fatally struck by a car while walking within the traffic lanes of northbound Interstate 5 earlier this month.
kusi.com
Two people stabbed in Downtown San Diego; Suspect in custody
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Two people were stabbed in downtown San Diego Monday, and a suspect was arrested. Officers were initially dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to Columbia Street in response to a call regarding a man armed with a knife. The first victim, a security guard, was stabbed during...
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
kusi.com
Farmers Insurance Open begins at Torrey Pines Golf Course
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Farmers Insurance Open 2023 will take place at the Torrey Pines Golf Course from Jan. 25-28. The events media director Greg Ball joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss details of the event.
