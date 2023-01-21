Read full article on original website
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
Unbeliveable Footage of Snowboarder Riding an Avalanche Is Tough to Watch
This must be the luckiest guy ever!
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Man dies, skiers found him buried in snow at Powderhorn Mountain Resort
A man died at Powderhorn Mountain Resort last week. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old man died on Jan. 6.Two skiers found the man buried in the snow in the resort's Thunderbird Glade area. They immediately called for help. Ski patrol extricated the man and began CPR but he never regained consciousness.
Chucking bombs, saving lives and fresh tracks: a day in the life of ski patrol
We spent the day with Verbier ski patrol learning everything they do to control avalanche risk, rescue injured skiers and keep the mountain safe
3 pro tips for skiing powder confidently
We went off-piste with a celebrity ski instructor and got his favorite tips for skiing powder confidently and staying in control of every turn
a-z-animals.com
Best Skiiing In Idaho: Your Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow Conditions
Best Skiiing In Idaho: Your Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow Conditions. Idaho is an excellent destination for skiing enthusiasts, thanks to its spectacular sceneries and more than 16 ski resorts. The state is not crowded, it’s safe, and has plenty of hot springs to unwind after skiing sessions.
moderncampground.com
Some Alberta Parks Opening Camping Reservations This Month
Are you ready to camp? As warmer weather spreads throughout the province, many outdoor recreation enthusiasts are looking forward to spending summer nights in Alberta’s (Canada) provincial parks. As per a report from RD News, while Alberta Parks offers year-round online camping reservations for specific campgrounds, some individual, group,...
Backpacker Completes 25-Year Quest to Conquer Every Trail in Yellowstone National Park
It took a quarter of a century, navigating blizzard conditions, contending with grizzly bears, and suffering multiple injuries, but outdoor enthusiast Ken Duell finally completed his quest. He backpacked his way through every trail in Yellowstone National Park. The adventure began in 1996, when Duell embarked into the wilds of...
