Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Trent Baalke eyes important offseason, keeping nucleus of Jaguars intact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The difference from one year to the next is remarkable for the Jaguars, and no one exemplifies that more than general manager Trent Baalke. At the end of the 2021 season, it was Baalke who was in the crosshairs of fans who were unhappy with yet another frustrating season. The remnants of the Urban Meyer debacle hung around the franchise and the product on the field wasn’t pretty. There was a fan-led movement and a Change.org petition for owner Shad Khan to clean house, fire Baalke and start anew.
There’s always next year: Share your Jaguars memories

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Monday after a loss is tough. Especially a loss that ends one of the most memorable sJaguar’seasons in your team’s history. It’s been 24 hours since the Jaguars’ 27-20 Divisional Round playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s time to stop licking our wounds and start focusing on the future, which is brighter than it’s ever been in Jacksonville. We have one of the NFL’s Top-5 quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and he’s surrounded by good, young talent.
Hard work recognized: Doug Pederson named AFC Coach of the Year by 101 Awards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson’s work with the Jaguars has not gone unnoticed. After a remarkable, worst-to-first turnaround, Pederson was named the AFC Coach of the Year by the 101 Awards on Tuesday afternoon. Pederson helped turn the Jaguars from picking No. 1 overall in each of the last two drafts to winning the AFC South and reaching the divisional round of the playoffs.
Key decisions facing the Jaguars this offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As this season got underway, I spent a fair amount of time talking about Doug Pederson’s approach and how he coached compared to Urban Meyer. Some viewers questioned why I was spending so much time focusing on Meyer. The fact is that the change was so dramatic, even before the results started to come, that you could tell that things were changing. So I reported on it.
