$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Supporting Veterans at Culvers February 1st 4 pm - 8 pmVeterans Council Clay County Florida, Inc.Clay County, FL
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reportsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
News4Jax.com
Trent Baalke eyes important offseason, keeping nucleus of Jaguars intact
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The difference from one year to the next is remarkable for the Jaguars, and no one exemplifies that more than general manager Trent Baalke. At the end of the 2021 season, it was Baalke who was in the crosshairs of fans who were unhappy with yet another frustrating season. The remnants of the Urban Meyer debacle hung around the franchise and the product on the field wasn’t pretty. There was a fan-led movement and a Change.org petition for owner Shad Khan to clean house, fire Baalke and start anew.
News4Jax.com
Lawrence waits for Jaguars teammates to leave the field, congratulates them after playoff loss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Following a crushing 27-20 playoff loss to the Kansas City Cheifs on Saturday, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t immediately leave the field and head to the locker room. Instead, the team captain waited in the tunnel and exchanged hugs and handshakes with the majority...
News4Jax.com
‘Window of opportunity is now’: Jaguars believe they’re ready to contend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have gone from a perpetually rebuilding franchise into a darkhorse Super Bowl contender in one offseason. The right coach, exceptional moves in free agency and a once-in-a-generation quarterback scratching the surface of his potential have accelerated that rebuild into a new phase. The Jaguars...
News4Jax.com
Jaguars packing up locker room, looking ahead to draft after surprising season comes to close
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jaguars fans are heartbroken but optimistic after Saturday’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. On Monday morning, the Players will make one more trip to TIAA Bank Field, not to prepare for the next round of the playoffs but to clean out their lockers.
News4Jax.com
Why Fox might have a $375 million conundrum with impending Tom Brady deal
Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers might have shed light on a breakout star, but it had nothing to do with players or coaches on the field. Instead, the breakout star in front of millions was in the booth, where many observers felt...
News4Jax.com
There’s always next year: Share your Jaguars memories
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Monday after a loss is tough. Especially a loss that ends one of the most memorable sJaguar’seasons in your team’s history. It’s been 24 hours since the Jaguars’ 27-20 Divisional Round playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s time to stop licking our wounds and start focusing on the future, which is brighter than it’s ever been in Jacksonville. We have one of the NFL’s Top-5 quarterbacks in Trevor Lawrence and he’s surrounded by good, young talent.
News4Jax.com
Hard work recognized: Doug Pederson named AFC Coach of the Year by 101 Awards
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Doug Pederson’s work with the Jaguars has not gone unnoticed. After a remarkable, worst-to-first turnaround, Pederson was named the AFC Coach of the Year by the 101 Awards on Tuesday afternoon. Pederson helped turn the Jaguars from picking No. 1 overall in each of the last two drafts to winning the AFC South and reaching the divisional round of the playoffs.
News4Jax.com
Key decisions facing the Jaguars this offseason
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As this season got underway, I spent a fair amount of time talking about Doug Pederson’s approach and how he coached compared to Urban Meyer. Some viewers questioned why I was spending so much time focusing on Meyer. The fact is that the change was so dramatic, even before the results started to come, that you could tell that things were changing. So I reported on it.
News4Jax.com
JAX USL soccer team taking input from local fans as 2025 kickoff approaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Pro soccer is scheduled to return to Northeast Florida in two years when the United Soccer League men’s and women’s teams begin playing. It will be the first time a pro women’s team plays in town. Tuesday evening at Aardwolf Brewing Company in...
