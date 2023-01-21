Read full article on original website
Deana Headrick White
3d ago
🙏 Praying for a good outcome and she be re-united with her family! I also pray she is found unharmed! 🙏💕
Sharon Brown
4d ago
Hope they find this young lady safe and return her to her love ones.
Single mother of four gets life changing surprise
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMMB) — When Shakisha McDonald woke up Tuesday morning, she thought she was getting a new house. Little did she know, former Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Bucs running back Warrick Dunn was going to make sure she got a home. The single mother of four has never owned a home. […]
wdhn.com
Fadette mobile home fire claims several family pets
GENEVA CO. (WDHN)—A mobile home fire claimed several pets in rural, Eastern Geneva County late Monday. The flames ravaged the doublewide off Geneva County Road 60 in. Fadette responders received assistance from Slocomb, Rehobeth, and other nearby firefighter volunteers. A friend of the homeowner tells WDHN news that, fortunately,...
wdhn.com
Childcare worker charged with third count of abuse
Panama City, FL (WMBB) — For the third time this week, a childcare worker was charged with injuring a toddler. Jessica C. Mills, age 38, is charged with aggravated abuse, cruelty towards a child at a Panama City child development center. According to PCPD detectives, on the 18th of...
wdhn.com
City of Slocomb asking for donations to pay for new fire truck
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN) — City of Slocomb water customers can expect an extra surprise with their upcoming bills. Slocomb Fire and Rescue is asking residents to chip in and donate at least $1 to $2 to the department along with their normal bill payment. The donations will go to...
The story behind Black Creek Memorial Cemetery is even scarier than the name
He was literally dressed as Death when we started talking about Black Creek Cemetery. We were about to wrap a short film, and I came to sit beside him on the bench, laughing at the juxtaposition of Death enjoying such a sweet scene with the little ducks and soft wind.
Close friend of victim killed in tire explosion speaks out
Michael Wise, known as a "seasoned" tire mechanic at Neal Tindol Tire Shop in Opp, lost his life in a work-related accident Wednesday.
Funeral services held for Army private from the Bronx killed in Alabama
U.S. Army Pvt. Abdul Latifu was killed during an altercation at Fort Rucker in Alabama on Jan. 10, just a week after Latifu’s 21st birthday. Pvt. Brian Jones is currently in custody and is being charged with murder.
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
wtvy.com
Parking changes at Houston County Administration Building
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ongoing construction in Dothan is forcing the Houston County Commission to alter the parking plan for the county’s Administration Building. The changes, which will go into effect on January 30. While parking will continue in front of the building at 462 North Oates Street, the west and north side lots will be closed.
wdhn.com
Parking lot closure in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A parking lot located in downtown Dothan will be closed on Monday. On Monday, January 30, The Houston County Commission will change the parking for the county’s Administration Building located at 462 North Oates Street in Dothan. The parking lot closure is necessary for...
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. Coroner Arnold Woodham moves his office into the sheriff’s office complex
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN) — Last week, a new sheriff and coroner were sworn into office in. Coffee County. Now a workplace change is making sure they are within close range of each other. Currently, the coroner has limited space in the basement of the Coffee County Courthouse in...
Alabama meteorologist arrested for allegedly stalking waitress
An Alabama meteorologist was arrested over the weekend on a second-degree stalking charge. WDHN weekend meteorologist Andrew Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11 p.m. Saturday. WTVY reported that Clarke was arrested just a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10 p.m. newscast.
WJHG-TV
Crash in Jackson County leaves young child with critical injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A crash in Jackson County left a 5-year-old with critical injuries according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Officials with FHP report a woman from Marianna was traveling south on State Road 71 when she lost control of her car and veered off of the road. Troopers...
wdhn.com
Charges dropped against Coffee Co. man accused of tossing dogs off of a bridge
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The charges have been dropped against a Coffee Springs man who was accused of killing his dogs and tossing them off a bridge. Michael Kelley, of Coffee Springs, was accused of shooting stray dogs and tossing them off a bridge on Coffee County Road 655 in May of last year.
Local animal shelter in need of more supplies and volunteers
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Animal Shelter officials are calling on the community for a helping hand. They need donations like towels and linens. Officials said they can go through hundreds of them pretty quickly. They are also asking for chew toys, treats, and canned dog food. If you have some free time […]
niceville.com
Walton man sentenced to life for stabbing death
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — A Walton County man has been sentenced to life in prison following his conviction for the murder of a 31-year-old woman in his father’s Walton County home, the Office of the State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida has announced. On January...
Alabama TV weather forecaster charged with stalking
An Alabama TV meteorologist was arrested Saturday night on stalking charges less than an hour after he appeared live on air, another TV station reported. WDHN weather forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, was charged with second-degree stalking, WSFA reported. Clarke was booked into the Dothan City Jail just after 11...
wdhn.com
Dale Co. Coroner’s Office responded to 191 calls in 2022
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dale County Coroner’s Office responded to a total of 191 deaths throughout Dale County in 2022. This year, the coroner’s office was approved by the Dale County Commission to buy a new coroner van to serve the people of Dale County.
Man killed walking across HWY 98 in Destin, Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was killed walking North across HWY 98 Thursday night in Destin, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. A post by law enforcement said the 27-year-old was walking across Emerald Coast Pkwy. by Vinings Way near the Legacy by the Bay apartment homes. The fatal […]
wtvy.com
Attorney charged with DUI seeks $2 million from City of Dothan
Houston Academy's Kaelyn Tolley will be bowling at the University of Mobile. The Boll Weevils are looking to build off the success that second year head coach Clair Goodson created in 2022. Geneva County vs Cottonwood boys basketball. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cottonwood boys basketball makes Geneva County first loss...
