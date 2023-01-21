ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fellsmere, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Body found in yard of Fellsmere home identified as 36-year-old man

FELLSMERE – Police identified a 36-year-old man as the person found dead at a Fellsmere residence late last week. The body of Jose Carmen Araujo was found in the backyard of a home and reported to law enforcement authorities, leading to the announcement of an unattended death investigation Jan. 19, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.
FELLSMERE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
WEST MELBOURNE, FL
cw34.com

Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere

FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
FELLSMERE, FL
wflx.com

Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce

Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago. As the makeshift memorial for last week’s homicide victim grows, so does the community concern, so does the community concern for finding the shooters.
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
TEQUESTA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Teacher Arrested After He Tried To Hookup With A Student

A Florida Teacher has been arrested after police say he tried to meet up with a student for sex. The Brevard County Sheriffs office say Timothy Liscum communicated with the the student through an electronic device. The student became concerned about the conversation they were having and told another teacher. That teacher immediately reported the information to administrators. The Satellite Beach Police Department was contacted and they requested assistance from investigators with the Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Funeral, viewing set for Nikkitia Bryant

The funeral and viewing have been set for a woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A viewing for Nikkitia Bryant, 29, will take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 921 Orange Ave., in Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy