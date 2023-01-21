Read full article on original website
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Announcing The 32nd Annual Fellsmere Frog Leg FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonFellsmere, FL
Presenting The 2023 Sebastian Riverfront Fine Art & Music FestivalKristin Leigh WilsonSebastian, FL
YAHOO!
Body found in yard of Fellsmere home identified as 36-year-old man
FELLSMERE – Police identified a 36-year-old man as the person found dead at a Fellsmere residence late last week. The body of Jose Carmen Araujo was found in the backyard of a home and reported to law enforcement authorities, leading to the announcement of an unattended death investigation Jan. 19, according to the Fellsmere Police Department.
cbs12.com
11-year-old boy robbed in Indian River County, two 18-year-olds arrested
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies said an 11-year-boy was robbed in Indian River County, after an investigation two 18 year-olds were arrested. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Jan. 20, deputies received a report of a missing 11-year-old boy. After an immediate search, the boy was found not far from his home in Gifford.
veronews.com
Woman jailed after driving intoxicated, crashing vehicle with kids inside
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A woman was jailed last week after deputies said she crashed her car into another vehicle while her two kids were inside. The woman – who deputies said was intoxicated – did not stop after the wreck, reports show. Deputies said they found...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man wielding rifle arrested near West Melbourne elementary school: police
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A man was wielding a rifle and walking through bushes near a Florida elementary early Tuesday morning school, police say. Law officers with multiple agencies responded to the area of 145 Palm Bay Rd. just before 8 a.m. in response to suspicious activity near Pineapple Cove Academy. With assistance from the Palm Bay Police Department and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, West Melbourne police officers created a perimeter around the school which was placed on lockdown.
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!. Port St.Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that two people were arrested for purse snatching after a witness took photographs of the suspects fleeing from the scene. This is what happened:. It...
cw34.com
Man who punched gas station clerk sought in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police need help identifying a man who they say punched a gas station clerk in Fellsmere. On Sunday night, police said the man walked into the Citgo gas station on South Oak Street and hit the employee in the face. The man drove away in...
cw34.com
Another juvenile escapes treatment facility in Tequesta, 9th this week: sheriff's office
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — Another teenager has escaped the Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility, the ninth this week. The Public Information Officer for the Martin County Sheriff's Office Christine Weiss told CBS12 News that another juvenile had reportedly escaped the facility on Tuesday afternoon. Weiss said the juvenile is...
fox35orlando.com
Merritt Island teens charged after entering into several cars at condo complex: Police
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - Police have charged two Merritt Island teens with vehicle burglary after they were caught entering into cars at a condominium complex. Cocoa Beach police said they responded to the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Blvd regarding "suspicious persons in the parking area" of a condominium complex.
wflx.com
Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce
Despite an around-the-clock investigation, law enforcement officials in St. Lucie County still have not made an arrest in the deadly shooting in Fort Pierce a week ago. As the makeshift memorial for last week’s homicide victim grows, so does the community concern, so does the community concern for finding the shooters.
cw34.com
Sheriff frustrated by frequent calls from Sandy Pines facility
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot at Sandy Pines juvenile treatment facility in Tequesta on Friday night caused injuries to several staff members, and eight juveniles briefly escaped. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) rounded up the runaways quickly, but this isn’t their first time responding to this facility....
treasurecoast.com
Martin Sheriff: Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of Bicyclist identified and arrested
Martin Sheriff: Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of Bicyclist identified and arrested. Martin County, Fl (TreasureCoast.com) – The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of a Bicyclist has been identified and arrested. This is what happened:. The Martin County...
click orlando
Brevard woman arrested on DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist, deputies say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Brevard County woman faces charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter after being involved in a Palm Bay crash that killed a motorcyclist Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Deputies said they arrested Markeysia Shanay Durden, of Palm Bay, following the crash at...
WESH
2 teens face vehicle burglary charges in Brevard County, police say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two Merritt Island teenagers are facing vehicle burglary charges. On Saturday, suspicious activity was reported in a parking lot on the 4000 block of Ocean Beach Boulevard, according to the Cocoa Beach Police Department. Responding police discovered some cars had been broken into at a...
Martin County Sheriff's Office wants to bill youth facility after 'riot'
WPTV is learning new details about what happened late Friday night at a youth residential treatment center near Tequesta that the Martin County Sheriff's Office described as a "riot."
10 arrested following 'riot' at youth facility in Okeechobee County
A situation at a youth facility, described as a "riot" by the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, resulted in the arrest of ten detainees Saturday.
Police warn of 'Grandparent Scam' involving ride-share service
Port St. Lucie police have a warning for the public after four recent cases of what they're calling the "Grandparent Scam" that cost the elderly victims almost $100,000.
WPBF News 25
'Scared to death': Children's center van pierced with bullets during mass shooting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenagers and their houseparent fromHibiscus Children Center were about 25 feet away from their van when gunshots rang out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. When the group got to their car, they realized their community van had...
wild941.com
Florida Teacher Arrested After He Tried To Hookup With A Student
A Florida Teacher has been arrested after police say he tried to meet up with a student for sex. The Brevard County Sheriffs office say Timothy Liscum communicated with the the student through an electronic device. The student became concerned about the conversation they were having and told another teacher. That teacher immediately reported the information to administrators. The Satellite Beach Police Department was contacted and they requested assistance from investigators with the Sex Offender Registration and Tracking Unit.
Engine ripped out, 4 ejected from vehicle during Florida car crash
Four people were seriously injured in a crash that happened early Saturday morning that was so destructive, it ejected both the passengers and a car engine into the roadway.
wflx.com
Funeral, viewing set for Nikkitia Bryant
The funeral and viewing have been set for a woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a Fort Pierce park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. A viewing for Nikkitia Bryant, 29, will take place Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, 921 Orange Ave., in Fort Pierce.
