ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

What’s Working: ‘Dr. Fun’ dancing through the hospital

By Devon Walsh
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpgxf_0kM5qbKu00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — In tonight’s What’s Working, a doctor at USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital has gotten a reputation here along the Gulf Coast. Dr. Lynn Batten, a Pediatric Cardiologist, is known as “Dr. Fun.”

Dr. Batten loves to dance. It makes her happy. She started turning her happy dances into videos and posting them on YouTube and TikTok. The staff and medical students enjoyed making them, and the videos relaxed the patients.

VIDEO: Watch the latest video stories in the WKRG News 5 Video Center

“It helps calm them down if they are coming in the office to see me,” Dr. Batten said. “If they are coming in the office, they are always nervous. You are seeing a cardiologist. This is going to be serious. They get anxious about that. My staff will show them my videos, and they can see that nothing is going to happen.”

Pediatrician, Dr. LaDonna Crews, often dances in the videos. She says they have been a great morale booster for the staff, but most importantly, they uplift the patients.

“They see us in a different light,” Dr. Crews said. “It’s not so serious all the time. They see us in a human fashion, which is great as well.”

“I want to dance all the time,” Dr. Batten said. “I really am about having a good time.”

You can check out Dr. Batten’s Dance videos here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

3rd annual OWA Arts & Crafts Festival

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The 3rd annual OWA Arts & Crafts Festival is scheduled for January 28, from 12-6pm in the beautiful entertainment district of Downtown OWA. This pedestrian-friendly walking area with an abundance of shops, dining, and entertainment, will be home to a booming arts and crafts festival showcasing vendors, live music, kids’ activities and more.
FOLEY, AL
WPMI

We now know the story behind Mobile Bay's little blue coffin

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box- one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box- found on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore. Inside, not hooks, nor lures nor...
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Students at Mary G. Montgomery High School sick after eating laced candy

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Semmes Police Department said they are investigating after multiple students at Mary G. Montgomery High School got sick from eating laced candy. According to Semmes Police Chief Todd Friend, one student that attends MGM was transported to the hospital but is expected to be ok. Virginia Guy with […]
SEMMES, AL
utv44.com

Semmes PD: MGM student hospitalized after eating laced candy

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — Semmes Police say a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School was hospitalized Monday, after taking CBD laced candy at school. The Mobile County Public School System says three others also got sick from the candy but are in stable condition. Semmes Police Chief Todd...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile artist expands popular podcast with art on snake-handling churches

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man named one of the best entertainers in the state has a new art exhibit based on a critically acclaimed podcast. The show “Alabama Astronaut” is reaching new heights this weekend with an artist reception downtown this Saturday at the Alabama Contemporary Art Museum. Alabama Astronaut, like most podcasts, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Mardi Gras 2023: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. We are keeping track of all Mardi Gras parade schedules and happenings in Pensacola. From parties to parades and bead throwing, Mardi Gras will be happening all through the month of February. Here is the schedule, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile bakery heats up as carnival season kicks in

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile bakers continue to make big strides in the small business world.  The workers at the Dropout Bakery and Company downtown are getting busier as the carnival season ramps up. Under a neon croissant, sits stacks of king cake orders ready to go. One of the big changes to this bakery is […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Grammy award-winners Brooks & Dunn coming to Biloxi in 2023

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Get ready to dance under the Neon Moon! Brooks & Dunn is making their way to the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The Brooks & Dunn Reboot 2023 Tour is making a stop at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum on Friday, May 19. Scotty McCreery will be there as well as the special guest. […]
BILOXI, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile pub named one of ‘America’s Top Whiskey Bars’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Haberdasher has been named by Whiskey Advocate magazine as being in the top 101 whiskey bars in America. The Haberdasher was listed as the 96th bar on the list. Writers with Whiskey Advocate described the pub as “a rustic, chic hole-in-the-wall that presents whiskey-fueled crawfish boils a few times a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

USS Alabama Crewmates program looking for new members to come aboard

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials at Battleship Memorial Park are looking for new crewmates. Applications for next year’s USS Alabama Crewmates program open Monday morning. This is a tradition almost as old as the park itself. The crewmates are looking for six highly qualified young women to be ambassadors of the ship across the region. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crumbl Cookies opening Spring Hill location in February

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman named 2023 Florida Mother of the Year

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was recently selected as the 2023 Florida Mother of the Year, the 51st woman in Florida history to hold the honor. Cheyann Smith joined the United States Air Force in 2012 and remains on active-duty status. Currently, she serves as a volunteer firefighter and runs a non-profit helping […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WPMI

Invasive species called Salvinia washing ashore in Daphne, Spanish Fort

DAPHNE , Ala. (WPMI) — There has been reports of Salvinia washing ashore in Daphne all the way up to Meaher State Park in Spanish Fort. Salvinia is an invasive species from southern Brazil. It forms floating mats that shade and crowd out important native plants and in turn, reduces oxygen levels for other species.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Daphne Animal Shelter closed this week due to staffing

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Animal Shelter will be closed this week due to staffing, according to a press release from the shelter. The shelter said they will still have a staff member at the shelter to take care of the animals, but they will be away from the office for most of the usual business hours.
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Large fire at Blakely BoatWorks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities said they are currently working to put out a fire at Blakely BoatWorks. No injuries or cause of fire have been ascertained yet. We will continue to update this story. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Large boat fire at Blakeley BoatWorks dock: Mobile Fire-Rescue

UPDATE: Mobile Fire-Rescue said no one was on the 110-foot boat when it caught fire Monday night at the Blakeley Boatworks. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue is on the scene of a “second alarm” fire for a boat on the dry docks at Blakeley BoatWorks, according to a tweet from MFRD. Blakeley BoatWorks is […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

74K+
Followers
27K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy