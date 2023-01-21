Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Watch Issued for Thursday; January 26, 2023; Detailed Maps ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to groundRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
localocnews.com
Life Savers Foundation of OC Raises $400K at Inaugural Gala Held at Balboa Bay Resort
The Grand Ballroom of the Balboa Bay Resort came to life Thursday, Jan. 19 as some 300 guests attended the inaugural celebration of the new nonprofit organization, The Life Savers Foundation of Orange County. The Life Savers Foundation began in 2017 when Laguna Beach businesswoman Heidi Miller stepped forward to...
localocnews.com
Adam Rafferty performs in Mission Viejo Feb. 11
Don’t miss world-class guitarist and YouTube sensation Adam Rafferty when he takes the Mission Viejo stage on Saturday, February 11. This Lord of the Strings production begins at 7 pm in the City Hall Council Chamber at 200 Civic Center. Hailed from New York City, Rafferty got his start...
localocnews.com
AAUW Long Beach to hear from Reena Hajat Carroll on February 4, 2023
American Association of University Women (AAUW) Long Beach’s Saturday, February 4th program will continue our work in the area of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Featured speaker will be Reena Hajat Carroll, the Executive Director for the California Conference for Equality and Justice (CCEJ). She will talk about bias and identity and their important work with youth in cross-racial groups. CCEJ’s mission is to eliminate bias, bigotry and racism through education, training and advocacy for youth and adults in and around greater Long Beach.
localocnews.com
9th Annual ‘Cursive is Cool’ Contest Launched for K-6 Students in North America
LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — The American Handwriting Analysis Foundation announced that their 2023 “Cursive is Cool”® contest is now open to North American students from Kindergarten to Grade 6. Students are encouraged to enter early. Prizes will be awarded for First Place, Second Place, Third Place based on legibility and neatness. One of each prize per grade will be awarded. There will also be a prize awarded for each grade for the most Creative content and a random drawing will be held at the conclusion of the contest, so every entry has the chance to win a prize!
localocnews.com
Longtime San Clemente Resident, World War II Vet to Turn 100
The Fitzpatrick family, which has resided in San Clemente for 41 years, is preparing to celebrate the birthday of its oldest member on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tom Fitzpatrick will turn 100 years old and will celebrate with a drive-by event in front of the Dorothy Visser Senior Center, followed by a small, private party inside. He’ll later have a larger family gathering of around 50 people this weekend.
localocnews.com
Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of January 2023
We continue a popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the fourth week of January 2023!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto...
localocnews.com
“It was their first time on a boat”
Dana Point Harbor Partners’ Underserved Youth Program Aims to Provide Unforgettable Ocean Experiences and Education to More Than 1,000 Underserved Youths in 2023. The long-awaited $400 million, multiyear revitalization of Dana Point Harbor commenced at The Marina at Dana Point in August 2022. In collaboration with the California Coastal Commission, DPHP will improve public access to the water through both the intricate design of The Marina and the newly developed community outreach programs.
Pink dyes released in Torrey Pines State Beach and Natural Reserve
The Plumes in Nearshore Conditions project will study the relationship of fresh and coastal waters.
localocnews.com
Elks Lodge #2444 Newest Members
In the last initiation of 2022, The Saddleback Valley-Mission Viejo Elks Lodge #2444 proudly presents its newest members. The Initiation Ceremony is steeped in history as it’s much the same as the Charter Organization has used since 1868. The members-only ritual pays homage to the Elk’s four cardinal principles of Charity, Brotherly Love, Justice and Fidelity.
localocnews.com
RITA RUDNER starring in “STAGED”
“In Show Business, a marriage is a success if it outlasts milk.”. LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is thrilled to announce that comedienne Rita Rudner will star in the upcoming World Premiere of a hilarious new comedy, STAGED, written by Martin Bergman & Rita Rudner and directed by Martin Bergman. STAGED begins previews on Wednesday, January 25; will open on Sunday, January 29 at 5:30pm and perform through Sunday, February 12 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
localocnews.com
The Rossmoor Woman’s Club names Students of the Month for December and January
The Rossmoor Woman’s Club has named Los Alamitos High School seniors Kenna Dougherty and Amelia Bean as Students of the Month for December and January respectively. Each winner was selected based on academic performance and community involvement. At school, Dougherty is president of both Model United Nations and the...
localocnews.com
Dogs trained by O.C. Juvenile Hall inmates graduate from Cell Dog program
The Orange County Probation Department is proud to announce the graduation of their latest class of “cell dogs.”. This program rescues dogs from local shelters and enrolls them in a basic obedience training program taught by youth who are serving their commitments at Orange County Juvenile Hall. This program...
localocnews.com
Weekend Pacific Surfliner service to resume on February 4
The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, will restore partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles. Trains will again operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays starting February 4.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 23, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 23, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 38. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Sunny skies with highs in the 60s are...
localocnews.com
Rosary Academy in Fullerton seeks donations in support of new Lisa Nollette Memorial Scholarship
Lisa Nollette served as the Director of Campus Ministry at Rosary for 20 years. She started Rosary’s Kairos program and lived out the CSJ charism of serving the dear neighbor without distinction in her daily life. Lisa didn’t just share and teach her faith, she truly lived her faith in all aspects of her life. She was a kind and beautiful soul, a gift to Rosary. Lisa will always be remembered as a true Royal.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Homelessness Update, Council Agenda
The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups. Our efforts include periodic educational workshops and seminars for residents to learn more about how we are addressing homelessness through these strategic partnerships. In 2022...
Hiker reported missing on Sunday found alive on Mt. Baldy
Rescue personnel on Tuesday reported that they have located a hiker who was reported missing in the Mt. Baldy area. The hiker, North Hollywood-resident Jin Chung, 75, was first reported missing on Sunday, in the same spot where rescue crews were already searching for Julian Sands, the missing British actor who had set out to hike the area on Jan. 13. San Bernardino County firefighters reported that he was found on the side of the mountain and was able to walk out with the help of rescuers. They said that Chung appeared to be in good spirits, but that he had suffered...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Woman Found After Walking Out of Rehab Center in Los Angeles
A Rancho Bernardo woman who went missing after walking out of a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles has been found, her worried family announced Monday morning. Relatives of the 21-year-old woman pleaded for the public's help during her disappearance, which especially concerned her relatives since she is bipolar and needed her medications.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from Steve Frank at February breakfast meeting
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Long Beach Republican Women Federated would “love” to have you attend their February 11, 2023, breakfast meeting. Senior Contributing Editor of California Political News and Views Steve Frank will be the featured speaker and share his views on issues affecting the Golden State. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. followed by a “hearty” scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
localocnews.com
O.C. Treasurer Freidenrich elected President of the CA Treasurer-Tax Collector Association
Santa Ana, Calif. (January 23, 2023) At the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s first meeting of 2023, Treasurer Shari Freidenrich was honored by the Board as the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors (CACTTC) 40th President elected by her peers from the 58 Counties. San Joaquin County President-Elect Treasurer-Tax Collector Phonxay Keokham attended the Orange County Board of Supervisor’s meeting to present the CACTTC gavel alongside outgoing Orange County Chairman Doug Chaffee, who commemorated the presentation with a County Resolution.
Comments / 0