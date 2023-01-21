ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Long Beach Police investigating murder at 1500 block of West 31st Street

On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to a park in the 1500 block of West 31st Street regarding a shots call, which resulted in the death of a male victim. Upon arrival, officers located two male adult victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a 17-year-old male...
LONG BEACH, CA
Cypress police blotter, January 15 to January 21, 2023

The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 15, 2023. Occupied Vehicle Check...
CYPRESS, CA
Santa Ana man indicted for $1.25M COVID-19 fraud

SANTA ANA, California – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
SANTA ANA, CA
Local politicians release statements on Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park

Assemblyman Tri Ta Provides a Statement on the Monterey Park Tragedy. Assemblyman Tri Ta (Westminster) released the following statement:. “I am heartbroken to learn of this senseless loss of life at what should have been a celebration of Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. I send my most sincere condolences, and am praying for the victims and their families.”
MONTEREY PARK, CA
MacArthur Blvd. closures set for Jan. 23 to 25 in Santa Ana

MacArthur Boulevard under the 55 Freeway and the 55 Freeway northbound and southbound loop on-ramps will be closed from Monday, January 23, to Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 9pm to 5am. The off-ramps and the straight on-ramps will remain open. Click here for more info. OCTA crews will demolish the...
SANTA ANA, CA
Dogs trained by O.C. Juvenile Hall inmates graduate from Cell Dog program

The Orange County Probation Department is proud to announce the graduation of their latest class of “cell dogs.”. This program rescues dogs from local shelters and enrolls them in a basic obedience training program taught by youth who are serving their commitments at Orange County Juvenile Hall. This program...
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases update on railroad stabilization in San Clemente

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s announcement that the railroad tracks in San Clemente impacted by coastal erosion are deemed safe for limited passenger service on weekends following progress on the stabilization project. Metrolink and the Los Angeles – San Diego...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Longtime San Clemente Resident, World War II Vet to Turn 100

The Fitzpatrick family, which has resided in San Clemente for 41 years, is preparing to celebrate the birthday of its oldest member on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tom Fitzpatrick will turn 100 years old and will celebrate with a drive-by event in front of the Dorothy Visser Senior Center, followed by a small, private party inside. He’ll later have a larger family gathering of around 50 people this weekend.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Homelessness Update, Council Agenda

The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups. Our efforts include periodic educational workshops and seminars for residents to learn more about how we are addressing homelessness through these strategic partnerships. In 2022...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
‘Petting Zootastic’ Jan. 28

Bring your friends and family to meet a variety of animals on the picturesque Oso Creek Trail on Saturday, January 28 from 11 am to 1 pm during the City’s “Petting Zootastic” event. The event will be held in the Celebration Garden near the Potocki Trailhead bridge...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
Council to consider appointment to fill District 4 vacancy

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 23, 2023) — Anaheim’s City Council on Tuesday is set to consider a potential appointment of a Council member to fill a vacancy for District 4. The Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday is expected to hear from applicants and the public and ask questions of those seeking to represent District 4 through an appointment.
ANAHEIM, CA
4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Malibu

According to the US Geological Survey, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) south of Malibu at 2 a.m. early Wednesday morning was followed by three more smaller quakes in the same area of diminishing magnitude over the next hour. No tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat was issued.
MALIBU, CA
Adam Rafferty performs in Mission Viejo Feb. 11

Don’t miss world-class guitarist and YouTube sensation Adam Rafferty when he takes the Mission Viejo stage on Saturday, February 11. This Lord of the Strings production begins at 7 pm in the City Hall Council Chamber at 200 Civic Center. Hailed from New York City, Rafferty got his start...
MISSION VIEJO, CA

