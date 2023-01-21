Assemblyman Tri Ta Provides a Statement on the Monterey Park Tragedy. Assemblyman Tri Ta (Westminster) released the following statement:. “I am heartbroken to learn of this senseless loss of life at what should have been a celebration of Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. I send my most sincere condolences, and am praying for the victims and their families.”

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO