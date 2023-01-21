Read full article on original website
The Anaheim Police are searching for a Camry that may have been involved in a collision with a clinic
The Anaheim Police Department is investigating a collision that occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023, shortly before 1:00 that afternoon. A white Nissan Sentra that was northbound on Anaheim Blvd. ended up inside the “Clinica Mi Pueblo” at 500 N. Anaheim Blvd. (on the northeast corner of Anaheim Blvd. and Sycamore St.).
Long Beach Police investigating murder at 1500 block of West 31st Street
On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to a park in the 1500 block of West 31st Street regarding a shots call, which resulted in the death of a male victim. Upon arrival, officers located two male adult victims with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and a 17-year-old male...
An auto theft suspect was arrested and five stolen vehicles were recovered in Fountain Valley
Last week, while conducting a nightly patrol check, Fountain Valley police officers located two stolen vehicles in the parking lot of a local hotel. The police officers set up surveillance and observed two more vehicles enter the area, both of which were also determined to be stolen. FVPD coordinated with...
A driver suspected of DUI was killed in a collision with a truck this morning in Orange
Early this morning at 3:15 a.m., a Toyota Tundra collided into the back of a commercial truck stopped in the number one lane in the 600 block of N. Batavia. Orange City Fire responded and declared the driver and sole occupant of the Toyota deceased. The driver of the commercial...
Long Beach Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting at Silverado Park
On Jan. 21, 2023 at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers responded to Silverado Park (1500 block of West 31st Street) regarding a shots call. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries, a second male adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries, and a 17-year-old male victim in critical condition.
Cypress police blotter, January 15 to January 21, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 15, 2023. Occupied Vehicle Check...
Santa Ana man indicted for $1.25M COVID-19 fraud
SANTA ANA, California – A federal grand jury today returned an eight-count indictment charging an Orange County man with defrauding California’s unemployment insurance program by using personal information stolen from people with similar names to apply for $1.25 million in COVID-19 unemployment benefits. Nhan Hoang Pham, 36, of...
The Santa Ana police union is taking aim at two women of color on the Santa Ana City Council
Gerry Serrano, President of the Santa Ana Police Officers Association (SAPOA), has filed recall campaign committees against two of the women on the Santa Ana City Council – Jessie Lopez and Thai Viet Phan. Both are minorities and women of color. Serrano’s beef has to do with the new...
Local politicians release statements on Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park
Assemblyman Tri Ta Provides a Statement on the Monterey Park Tragedy. Assemblyman Tri Ta (Westminster) released the following statement:. “I am heartbroken to learn of this senseless loss of life at what should have been a celebration of Lunar New Year in Monterey Park. I send my most sincere condolences, and am praying for the victims and their families.”
MacArthur Blvd. closures set for Jan. 23 to 25 in Santa Ana
MacArthur Boulevard under the 55 Freeway and the 55 Freeway northbound and southbound loop on-ramps will be closed from Monday, January 23, to Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 9pm to 5am. The off-ramps and the straight on-ramps will remain open. Click here for more info. OCTA crews will demolish the...
Dogs trained by O.C. Juvenile Hall inmates graduate from Cell Dog program
The Orange County Probation Department is proud to announce the graduation of their latest class of “cell dogs.”. This program rescues dogs from local shelters and enrolls them in a basic obedience training program taught by youth who are serving their commitments at Orange County Juvenile Hall. This program...
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley releases update on railroad stabilization in San Clemente
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement on the Orange County Transportation Authority’s announcement that the railroad tracks in San Clemente impacted by coastal erosion are deemed safe for limited passenger service on weekends following progress on the stabilization project. Metrolink and the Los Angeles – San Diego...
Longtime San Clemente Resident, World War II Vet to Turn 100
The Fitzpatrick family, which has resided in San Clemente for 41 years, is preparing to celebrate the birthday of its oldest member on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tom Fitzpatrick will turn 100 years old and will celebrate with a drive-by event in front of the Dorothy Visser Senior Center, followed by a small, private party inside. He’ll later have a larger family gathering of around 50 people this weekend.
Life Savers Foundation of OC Raises $400K at Inaugural Gala Held at Balboa Bay Resort
The Grand Ballroom of the Balboa Bay Resort came to life Thursday, Jan. 19 as some 300 guests attended the inaugural celebration of the new nonprofit organization, The Life Savers Foundation of Orange County. The Life Savers Foundation began in 2017 when Laguna Beach businesswoman Heidi Miller stepped forward to...
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Homelessness Update, Council Agenda
The City of Newport Beach provides a comprehensive response to address homelessness through a coordinated effort by City staff, contractors, partner agencies, and nonprofit groups. Our efforts include periodic educational workshops and seminars for residents to learn more about how we are addressing homelessness through these strategic partnerships. In 2022...
‘Petting Zootastic’ Jan. 28
Bring your friends and family to meet a variety of animals on the picturesque Oso Creek Trail on Saturday, January 28 from 11 am to 1 pm during the City’s “Petting Zootastic” event. The event will be held in the Celebration Garden near the Potocki Trailhead bridge...
Council to consider appointment to fill District 4 vacancy
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 23, 2023) — Anaheim’s City Council on Tuesday is set to consider a potential appointment of a Council member to fill a vacancy for District 4. The Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday is expected to hear from applicants and the public and ask questions of those seeking to represent District 4 through an appointment.
4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Malibu
According to the US Geological Survey, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) south of Malibu at 2 a.m. early Wednesday morning was followed by three more smaller quakes in the same area of diminishing magnitude over the next hour. No tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat was issued.
Adam Rafferty performs in Mission Viejo Feb. 11
Don’t miss world-class guitarist and YouTube sensation Adam Rafferty when he takes the Mission Viejo stage on Saturday, February 11. This Lord of the Strings production begins at 7 pm in the City Hall Council Chamber at 200 Civic Center. Hailed from New York City, Rafferty got his start...
Governor Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year, orders flags to be flown at half-staff
Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring Lunar New Year and ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park. The text of the proclamation can be found below. PROCLAMATION. As people throughout the country and...
