Weekend Forecast: Cloudy and chilly tonight, rain possible Saturday Evening

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and not as cool as Friday morning. We could see a stray shower south as well. Low: 45. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy, cool, with a shower or two in the evening. The better rain chances will exist in Deep East Texas. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 56. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and chilly. Low: 39. High: 62. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 35. High: 62. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 45. High: 52. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 36. High: 48. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and about as cool. Low: 32. High: 54. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 34. High: 55. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

