High school wrestling notebook: Norwin on the rise
The future looks bright for the Norwin wrestling program. What third-year coach Kyle Martin has done is amazing. The Knights headed into Wednesday’s match at 14-1 and looking to clinch the top spot in Section 3 (3A). Norwin clinched at least a tie for its first section title in school history with a victory at Franklin Regional.
High school roundup for Jan. 23, 2023: Upper St. Clair knocks off Norwin in clash of 6A contenders
Kate Robbins and Rylee Kalocay scored 14 points apiece to lead No. 2 Upper St. Clair to a 56-45 victory over No. 1 Norwin in a nonsection clash of section leaders and WPIAL title contenders in Class 6A girls basketball Monday night. Mia Brown added 12 and Olivia Terlecki had...
Deer Lakes boys run away with another victory over Derry
Deer Lakes is new to the Trib HSSN top-five boys basketball rankings. The No. 3 Lancers continue to show why they deserve recognition among the best in WPIAL Class 3A. High-scoring Deer Lakes registered its fifth straight victory by beating host Derry, 89-64, on Tuesday night in Section 3, using its run-and-gun style and line-change depth to wear down another opponent.
Westmoreland County campus clippings: Seton Hill's Jaylen McDuffie declares for NFL Draft
Jaylen McDuffie, the king of tackles at Seton Hill, is aiming big. One of the top linebackers in NCAA Division II, McDuffie announced he is declaring for the NFL Draft. The redshirt senior, collected a number of postseason honors. He was a Don Hansen Division II All-American, made the D2Football.com...
Greensburg Central Catholic completes season sweep of Serra Catholic
The last time Greensburg Central Catholic and Serra Catholic met, the Centurions managed to escape with a two-point win Dec. 20. Tuesday night’s rematch featured a more lopsided result with the same team coming away victorious. Tyree Turner netted a game-high 24 points, Franco Alvarez poured in 23 and...
Seton Hill to host high school basketball showcase
A 14-team, seven-game basketball showcase event will take place this weekend at Seton Hill in Greensburg. For the first time, the “Shootout at Seton Hill” will be played over two days at the Griffins’ McKenna Center. There will be two games Saturday and five Sunday. The schedule...
Belle Vernon’s Martin playing with elite 7-on-7 football team, will miss some basketball games
Quinton Martin might miss a few basketball games this season as he continues his ascent to major college football. The junior from Belle Vernon is playing 7-on-7 football this winter with the nationally renowned Trillion Boys organization out of Los Angeles. Martin is seeking top-level competition as he works toward...
Plum gymnast Sarah Kvortek suffers season-ending foot injury
Plum senior Sarah Kvortek hoped for one final solid performance at the WPIAL individual gymnastics championships Feb. 11 to close out her high school career. But those hopes came to a sudden halt last Friday at a high school meet at Premier Gym and Cheer in Baldwin. While preparing for...
Westmoreland County Junior Spotlight: Jeannette’s Venicia Vignoli
Venicia Vignoli won’t forget the first win of her high school basketball career any time soon. Because it snapped Jeannette’s 51-game losing streak, a streak that had stretched back to 2020 when she was a freshman. The junior guard has become a go-to scorer for the Jayhawks. A...
Duquesne looks to rediscover winning ways against new Atlantic 10 foe
One thing that the Duquesne basketball team has improved upon during the 2022-23 season is stopping a slide before it ever gets going. That’s very different from last year when the Dukes ended the season on a 17-game Atlantic 10 losing streak. This year, at 13-7, the Dukes have...
Penn Hills student news for the week of Jan. 24, 2023
Destiny Roberts was named to the dean’s list at the University of Mount Union for the fall 2022 semester. The following students were named to the dean’s list at Pennsylvania Western University for the fall 2022 semester: Chrysanthos Alexander, Alexia Bigenho, Alice Bowser, Cassidy Byrnes, Sydne Conley, Nicole Cotcher, Victoria Harmon, Crista Herbert, Christina Lacock, Michael Lintelman, Kayla Page, David Queen-Walter, Jesse Rinaldi, Olivia Russo, Kristen Schrantz and Aniyah Wynn.
Oakmont welcomes EV charging stations
First came the goats, eating their way toward clearing out unwanted vegetation in Oakmont. “That was very popular,” assistant borough manager Phyllis Anderson said. “They brought the community together. I had no idea that was going to happen.”. During the summer, quite a few local residents visited the...
In brief: Kindergarten registration, road closure and more in the Sewickley area
Camp Meeting Road will close between Charleston Square and North Avenue in Bell Acres Borough starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 30, according to the Allegheny County Department of Public Works. The closure, which is expected to end in April, is required for slope stabilization work, installation of guide rail and paving.
Greensburg Central Catholic alumni to be honored at auction
A Navy submarine officer, an English teacher at a school for migrant children and an attorney whose nonprofits have served thousands of children form the latest class of distinguished alumni of Greensburg Central Catholic High School. The 2023 Distinguished Centurions are: Lt. Comm. Christopher Jessel (Class of 2004) of Norfolk,...
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
Bethel Park happenings, week of Jan. 23, 2023
Bethel Art Guild will meet on Feb. 2 at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Art marketing consultant Becky Sciullo will discuss how to begin sharing paintings with others. She supports artists with web-based programs and consultations, and started her marketing business in 2007 when she helped her father turn his part-time art pursuit into a successful business. From that grew her business, Artisan Advantage.
The Stroller, Jan. 25, 2023: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Drive-thru Valentine meal to benefit Peoples Library. Peoples Library will...
This Stone Storybook Charmer in Baldwin Borough is Ready For its Next Chapter
Dr. Sherri Johnson never intended to move to Pittsburgh — then she fell in love. “I was working in Kentucky when I met my late husband, Dr. Thomas Lehman,” she says. “He was from Ohio.”. The couple moved to Pittsburgh after Lehman became the medical director of...
Dave Matthews Band coming to Star Lake this summer
The Dave Matthews Band is returning to The Pavilion at Star Lake for a show this summer. The band, which started in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been around for more than 30 years. They have a new album, “Walk Around The Moon,” set to release in May. The first single “Madman’s Eyes” was released on Tuesday.
