North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
This Is the Oldest Continually Running Restaurant in North CarolinaDiana RusChapel Hill, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
Grammy Award Winner R&B Vocalist Howard Hewett to Perform Live at Pre-Valentine's Day Concert in Wake Forest, NCMBT Marketing Solutions & AssociatesWake Forest, NC
Public Reception at Town Hall to Welcome New Cary Town Council Member Ryan Eades To Take Place Thursday, January 26thJames TulianoCary, NC
Indy Week
Op-Ed: Durham Needs a New Vision of Safety
No matter who we are or where we’re from, we all want to feel safe. But over the holidays, our community experienced multiple shootings, including a horrific mass shooting on New Year’s Day that injured five people. Our hearts are with the victims, their loved ones, and every single person who has been impacted by gun violence. Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city. That’s why we need unprecedented investments in real community safety.
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
Indy Week
Sanitation Workers in Durham Worked on MLK Jr. Day
Sebastian Feculak lives in an unincorporated Durham community. The 30-year-old staffer with the Ironworkers Union Local 844 had last Monday, Marin Luther King Jr. Day, off of work. He expected to sleep in that morning until he was awakened by a clatter of trash bins outside of his home. It...
cbs17
NC State investigating after student found dead in dorm room, officials confirm
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina State University is investigating after a student was found dead in his dorm room. First-year undergraduate Adam Fawcett was found dead in his room at Wood Hall, school spokeswoman Lauren Barker confirmed to CBS 17 News on Tuesday. Barker also confirmed that it...
Hillside High School to bring back gun violence play 'State of Urgency'
A play previously met with great reviews is making its way back to Hillside High School.
gotodestinations.com
Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023
Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
WRAL
Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs
The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night. The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that...
WRAL
Durham kids get a 'kick' out of character-building in non-profit taekwondo tournament
Dozens of kids got a kick out of a martial arts tournament in Durham today. Harris Elementary School hosted the third Community Taekwondo Tournament, showcasing students from three Durham schools. These students have been training for months with Durham community leaders as part of the Sidekicks Academy for character education.
Indy Week
A Durham Swap Meet Where Seeds Are Stars
Under a banner declaring “everyone welcome,” a small group of Durhamites gather in the winter cold. The yard in front of the Durham Co-op is a sea of colorful wool hats and scarves. Two big black dogs near the parking lot serve as the greeting committee, while parents shepherd their bundled-up kids, reusable tote bags in tow.
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development project
RALEIGH – Saint Augustine’s University and Carter have agreed to a proposal valued in excess of $75 million, which includes developing a 320-unit multifamily project on the property and offers the university the option to invest in the project as a partner.
Indy Week
Speaking Out at Any Age
| Rofhiwa Book Café in partnership with Quail Ridge Books | Feb. 1, 7 p.m. | Jones Auditorium, Raleigh. A little over a year after its release, How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi became an international sensation. In the summer of 2020, protests broke out across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and Kendi became a household name in some wildly different circles. How to Be an Antiracist was Kendi’s third book, and it has since been adapted into a children’s book, a journal, and a parent’s guide to raising an antiracist.
Indy Week
Backtalk: Triangle gem
Last week, Arts and Culture Editor Sarah Edwards interviewed Greg Bower—“The Turntable Doc” of Chapel Hill—for our weekly 15 Minutes column. It turned out to be one of the most popular 15 minutes in recent INDY history. The man is clearly loved, personally and professionally, judging by the overwhelmingly positive feedback on our social media channels.’
Raleigh doctor who delivered 10,000 babies, fought for integrating health care, dies at 95
Dr. George Clyde Debnam, who was known as one of the most prominent Black physicians in Raleigh, died last week at the age of 95. An obituary posted for Debnam said he lived in Youngsville as a child but moved to Raleigh in 1943 to attend Shaw University after receiving encouragement from his professors at Shaw University.
WRAL
Is Raleigh losing its history? Loss of yet another beloved institution triggers discussion over preserving city's culture
RALEIGH, N.C. — The loss of yet another Raleigh institution has locals and city leaders asking: Is enough being done to preserve the city’s history?. We’re talking about The Rockford-it’s been in Raleigh for about 30 years. Add it to the ever-growing list of about 8 iconic places to close within the past year.
Greensboro man becomes 1st Black, male nurse technician to work at Cone Health’s Women and Children’s Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — At the age of 24 Ma’lik Morrison is on the brink of breaking barriers by working in the labor and delivery ward at Moses Cone Health’s Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison is the first African American male in Cone Health’s history to work at the Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison works […]
WRAL
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
cbs17
Durham restaurant receives ‘C’ grade for 27 health violations, 12 critical: report
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A restaurant in Durham received a ‘C’ grade for several health and safety violations, according to a report. The restaurant, Church’s Chicken, located at 942 North Miami Boulevard, also had 12 critical violations, according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health. According...
