Durham, NC

Indy Week

Op-Ed: Durham Needs a New Vision of Safety

No matter who we are or where we’re from, we all want to feel safe. But over the holidays, our community experienced multiple shootings, including a horrific mass shooting on New Year’s Day that injured five people. Our hearts are with the victims, their loved ones, and every single person who has been impacted by gun violence. Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city. That’s why we need unprecedented investments in real community safety.
DURHAM, NC
Indy Week

Sanitation Workers in Durham Worked on MLK Jr. Day

Sebastian Feculak lives in an unincorporated Durham community. The 30-year-old staffer with the Ironworkers Union Local 844 had last Monday, Marin Luther King Jr. Day, off of work. He expected to sleep in that morning until he was awakened by a clatter of trash bins outside of his home. It...
DURHAM, NC
gotodestinations.com

Brunchin’ in Durham: The Best Breakfast in Durham – 2023

Get ready to fuel up and start your day off right with the best breakfast spots in Durham, North Carolina. From classic southern-style dishes to unique twists on traditional favorites, these restaurants have it all. Whether you’re craving fluffy pancakes, savory biscuits and gravy, or a hearty omelette, you’ll find...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Companies pitching Durham on hundreds of new jobs

The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that are eyeing Durham for constructing or outfitting facilities in the county on Monday night. The Durham County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings on two separate economic development projects that...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
Indy Week

A Durham Swap Meet Where Seeds Are Stars

Under a banner declaring “everyone welcome,” a small group of Durhamites gather in the winter cold. The yard in front of the Durham Co-op is a sea of colorful wool hats and scarves. Two big black dogs near the parking lot serve as the greeting committee, while parents shepherd their bundled-up kids, reusable tote bags in tow.
DURHAM, NC
Indy Week

Speaking Out at Any Age

| Rofhiwa Book Café in partnership with Quail Ridge Books | Feb. 1, 7 p.m. | Jones Auditorium, Raleigh. A little over a year after its release, How to Be an Antiracist by Ibram X. Kendi became an international sensation. In the summer of 2020, protests broke out across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death, and Kendi became a household name in some wildly different circles. How to Be an Antiracist was Kendi’s third book, and it has since been adapted into a children’s book, a journal, and a parent’s guide to raising an antiracist.
RALEIGH, NC
Indy Week

Backtalk: Triangle gem

Last week, Arts and Culture Editor Sarah Edwards interviewed Greg Bower—“The Turntable Doc” of Chapel Hill—for our weekly 15 Minutes column. It turned out to be one of the most popular 15 minutes in recent INDY history. The man is clearly loved, personally and professionally, judging by the overwhelmingly positive feedback on our social media channels.’
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL

Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
power98fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC

