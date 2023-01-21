Read full article on original website
Political Ronin
4d ago
disgusting behavior yet again from certain law enforcement officers! Officers are SUPPOSED to be the example set in their community🙄
Jeffrey Perry
3d ago
Law enforcement need more crisis intervention training in our country. I hope he loses his job, they should be held to a higher moral standard because of the authority they wield. This is why my mom always told us to never resist the police though.
Vicente Ward
3d ago
So dishonorable, this type of behavior is unacceptable by any law enforcement officer they’re professional, as well as the career itself.
