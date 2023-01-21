Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schoolsCheryl E PrestonNewport News, VA
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Related
Newport News School Board to vote on 'separation agreement' with superintendent
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News School Board will discuss a separation agreement and severance with Superintendent Dr. George Parker III during a special meeting Wednesday night. School board members will also consider an appointment of an interim superintendent, according to the meeting agenda. The meeting comes in...
Hampton Roads group gets $50,000 grant to provide dentures for low-income residents
HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton Roads nonprofit clinic announced Tuesday that it received a $50,000 grant to help low-income people in the area get dentures. Help, Inc. is using the money to expand its 3D digital dentistry program, launched in July 2022, to Lackey Clinic in York County and Olde Town Medical Center in James City County.
Six year-old Newport News student shines the light on aggressive behavior from students in Virginia schools
Aggressive behavior in Virginia students has been escalating. The story of the 6 year-old-boy who shot his teacher in a Newport News elementary school is troubling and new details that have come forth shine a light on the increase in violent behavior in Virginia Schools. This young boy was said to have written a note to a different teacher saying he wanted to set her on fire and watch her die and that he threw chairs in the classroom. This behavior is becoming normal in the Commonwealth and educators are being verbally, and physically attacked and do not have much recourse.
Bill before General Assembly would assist terminally ill in ending their own lives
RICHMOND, Va. — Advocates say the "Virginia Medical Aid in Dying Act" is all about compassion and empowering people to chart their own end-of-life journeys. It is back before the General Assembly again this year. S-B 390 would give mentally capable, terminally ill adults with six months or less...
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin requests legislation to require schools to notify parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards. In December, it was...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach school earns national distinguished school award
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Bayside Sixth Grade Campus was named a 2022-2023 National Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) Distinguished School. Only two schools from each state receive this award every year. Bayside is being acknowledged for showing exceptional performance for two years in a row. This recognition...
Lawyer for Richneck teacher shot by student to make first public remarks since shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The lawyer representing Abby Zwerner, the Richneck Elementary teacher shot by a 6-year-old student, will make public remarks on Wednesday morning. It will be her first since the January 6 school shooting. Trial lawyer Diane Toscano is expected to discuss Zwerner's recovery, new information about...
New short-term rental bills could change the rules in Hampton Roads and across the state
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new bill moving through the Virginia General Assembly could change how short-term rentals are controlled across the state and here in Hampton Roads. Senate Bill 1391, created by Sen. Lynwood Lewis, would take away some power from city leaders to regulate short-term rentals that Virginia realty companies operate.
Lawyer for Newport News teacher shot by 6-year-old to issue statement
The lawyer for the Newport News first grade teacher shot by her student on Jan. 6 will make her first public statement on Wednesday since the incident.
Richneck Elementary School to reopen for class on January 30
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — More than two weeks after a 6-year-old student shot his teacher, school officials confirmed a reopening date at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. A text message sent by the school division to Richneck families states the school will "reopen for all students on Monday, Jan. 30."
fredericksburg.today
Benjamin Diggs named 2023 Outstanding Secondary School Assistant Principal in Virginia
Benjamin Diggs named 2023 Outstanding Secondary School Assistant Principal in Virginia. Stafford High School Assistant Principal Benjamin Diggs has been named the 2023 Outstanding Secondary School Assistant Principal of Virginia by a panel of school leaders representing the Principal Awards Committee of the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals (VASSP).
Virginia bill introduced to remove hate speech from public spaces
RICHMOND, Va. — In response to antisemitic graffiti being drawn in Virginia, a bill was proposed by Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D- 87th District) to require local governments to remove hate speech from public places. The bill also proposes that local governments remove the hate speech if a private owner does not do so.
WSLS
New Virginia bill proposes controversial gender identity legislation
RICHMOND, Va. – A fight is raging in the General Assembly over parental rights. A new bill will require schools in Virginia to notify parents if their child identifies as a gender other than their biological sex. Narissa Rahaman is the executive director of Equality Virginia and worries it...
'Insights into Autism' conference for professionals, community to be held in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Researchers, clinicians, therapists and more have the opportunity to come together to discuss autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in Norfolk. On Feb. 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern Virginia Medical School will host their 13th Annual Insights into Autism Conference. It will be located at...
State seeks SOL input from college where president 'insulted' teachers
The Virginia Superintendent of Public Education has delayed the adoption of revisions to the history standards that began while Governor Ralph Northam (D - Virginia) was in office.
Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails
A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate.
Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams
Despite a 2020 compromise, debate over the deadlines for farmers to install fences and craft plans to reduce nutrient runoff into the Chesapeake Bay has been revived in this year’s General Assembly. House Bill 1485 from Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, seeks to extend the deadline for farmers to voluntarily adopt such practices from 2026 to […] The post Virginia bill seeks extension for farmers to fence cattle from streams appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Following the opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, we're clearing the air on Virginia's smoking policies for casinos
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Bad luck isn’t the reason Orga Boone’s first trip to bet big came up short Tuesday. “I went in there and accomplished what I came to do, but with the smoke [smell] it just kind of pushed me out," she said. Amid the excitement...
NBC 29 News
Youngkin orders state, federal flags lowered
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the state and national flags be lowered in memory of the lives lost and those injured in Monterey Park, California. This order comes after President Joe Biden ordered the national flag to be lowered, and the flags of the United...
AOL Corp
Virginia SNAP Benefits: When Are February Food Stamps Scheduled?
SNAP is an anti-hunger program that provides low-income households with nutrition benefits to supplement their monthly food budget. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) and determines eligibility for the program. Benefits are distributed into SNAP accounts each month, according to the same monthly schedule. February’s SNAP payments are only sent out over three days.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 1