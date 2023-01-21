ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

York County residents struggling to find housing

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte mail carriers falling victim to robberies

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

18-year-old killed in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rising cost of car insurance impacting Charlotte drivers

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Language barriers in North Carolina leave Latino families vulnerable

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers continue to persist in local and state government. Real estate agent Anabell Rodriguez tells WBTV non-English speaking families often must rely on a child to translate government...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

16-year-old arrested after minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood after a juvenile was shot and killed. The homicide happened in a residential neighborhood around noon on Sunday on William Reynolds Drive, close to East WT Harris Boulevard. On Monday, police arrested a 16-year-old boy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are working to honor the memory of a young man that police say was shot to death in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Pacific Court off Rainbow Drive on Sunday just after 1 p.m. Officers found 18-year-old Isaiah Lorenzon “Zay” Martinez deceased at the scene.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Revived Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week

CHARLOTTE, NC

