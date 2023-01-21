Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBTV
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
So far Union County school board members haven’t commented on the lawsuit. Crash closes ramp to I-77 at Westinghouse Blvd. in south Charlotte. It’s not known at this time if there are any injuries in this crash. Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes.
WBTV
York County residents struggling to find housing
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
WBTV
Charlotte mail carriers falling victim to robberies
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
WBTV
Electric company cited in death of worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An electric company was cited by the North Carolina Department of Labor following the death of a worker at Charlotte Douglas International Airport last summer. According to the Labor Department, Rosendin Electric Inc. was cited for one alleged serious violation of the Occupational Safety and...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide at northeast Charlotte gas station
Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail. The biannual event was able to make a rebound, partially because more people are working in the service industry again. Targeted attack on Rowan County Dollar General Worker. Updated: 11 hours ago. |
WBTV
Man says his stolen car spotted on Instagram before chase ends by Mecklenburg Co. Jail
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were alerted to a license plate reader hit for a stolen Hyundai Tucson, according to a news release. The owner of the car,...
WBTV
18-year-old killed in Kannapolis shooting
It’s unknown if any students were on the bus at the time of the crash or if there are any injuries. Tracey Bregman celebrates 40 years on ‘The Young and the Restless’. Forty years ago, we were first introduced to actress Tracey Bregman as Lauren Fenmore on “The Young and the Restless.”
WBTV
Remembering the life and career of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent committee to talk hiring search firm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The committee tasked with finding a new superintendent to lead Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is meeting Wednesday morning. It’s a process that started last fall and is something a lot of parents are closely watching. Wednesday’s meeting will focus on criteria to select a search firm the...
WBTV
$50,000 reward for information after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in south Charlotte. According to the police report, it happened around 6:30 pm on Thursday, January 19th on Candlewood Drive. The report says it was a 66-year-old carrier who had his phone and arrow key...
WBTV
Rising cost of car insurance impacting Charlotte drivers
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail. Revived Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week. Updated: 6 hours ago. The biannual event was able to...
WBTV
Union Co. school leaders holding special meeting after lawsuit over start date
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The Union County Public Schools board of education is having a special meeting Tuesday night about the upcoming school calendar. The meeting comes after a lawsuit regarding the 2023-2024 school year’s start date. It defies North Carolina law, which requires most schools to start in late August.
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
WBTV
Language barriers in North Carolina leave Latino families vulnerable
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the Hispanic/Latino population rapidly grows across North Carolina, a WBTV Investigation reveals language barriers for limited English speakers continue to persist in local and state government. Real estate agent Anabell Rodriguez tells WBTV non-English speaking families often must rely on a child to translate government...
WBTV
16-year-old arrested after minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood after a juvenile was shot and killed. The homicide happened in a residential neighborhood around noon on Sunday on William Reynolds Drive, close to East WT Harris Boulevard. On Monday, police arrested a 16-year-old boy...
WBTV
Family, friends remember slain Kannapolis teen, raise funds for funeral
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are working to honor the memory of a young man that police say was shot to death in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon. Police were called to Pacific Court off Rainbow Drive on Sunday just after 1 p.m. Officers found 18-year-old Isaiah Lorenzon “Zay” Martinez deceased at the scene.
WBTV
Police: Juveniles apprehended after police chase through Charlotte in stolen Hyundai
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two juveniles were apprehended following a police chase Tuesday morning that ended by the Mecklenburg County Jail. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were alerted of a license plate reader hit for a stolen Hyundai Tucson, according to a press release. The department’s Aviation Unit found...
WBTV
Revived Queen's Feast: Charlotte Restaurant Week
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
WBTV
Man charged with murder after body found lying in Chester, S.C. roadway
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is behind bars after a man was found lying dead in a roadway Sunday morning in Chester, S.C. Officers with the City of Chester Police Department found Corey Marcelle Bennett around 8:36 a.m. at Steinkuehler Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. About...
Comments / 0