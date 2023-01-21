Read full article on original website
Arizona might have to stop construction on homes for more than 800,000 people if it can't find another water source
Arizona homebuyers may have to start looking elsewhere if the state can't find enough water to support development in the desert outside of Phoenix.
Lake Powell Water Level Update as Arizona City Begins to Conserve Water
Lake Powell's levels have been steadily decreasing over a 10-year period.
CNBC
Arizona says developers don't have enough groundwater to build in desert west of Phoenix
Developers planning to build homes in the desert west of Phoenix don't have enough groundwater supplies to move forward with their plans, a state modeling report found. Plans to construct homes for people located west of the White Tank Mountains will require alternative sources of water to proceed as the state grapples with a historic megadrought.
AZFamily
City of Phoenix increases safety measures for Super Bowl LVII
State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to ease the financial pain many renters are facing. He introduced SB 1184, which would eliminate the rent tax. Arizona men to perform sign language at the Super Bowl. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Mesa native and oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform...
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
There was extremely heavy rainfall across the region, during one of the severest droughts the U.S. has ever seen.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
Atlas Obscura
The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs
As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
Lake Powell Water Level Projections Revealed in Report
The Bureau of Reclamation projected that the lake's water level will reach its lowest point this year in April.
Arizona resort bumps ticket price above $300, perhaps priciest US lift ticket ever
According to Unofficial Networks, an Arizona resort was charging $309 for day-of lift tickets over the weekend. The massive lift ticket price was found at Arizona Snowbowl and was reportedly due to a 'dynamic pricing' model, which basically means that lift ticket price can fluctuate with demand. Likely due to...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in Arizona
A popular family-owned restaurant chain recently opened its first location in Arizona. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, The Sandwich Spot opened its first Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
AZFamily
Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter
Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
Mesa, Arizona Police will pay $1,750 cash bonus if you complete their training program - plus more
Mesa, Arizona's Police Department is offering monetary incentives to join their ranks to fill their current vacancies. This is a noteworthy move as it speaks volumes about how police departments are becoming more creative in their recruitment strategies.
AZFamily
"Super" size your rental profits for the Super Bowl LVII
Credit card balances are through the roof; inflation is pinching pocketbooks in Arizona and across the country. On Your Side's Sudan Campbell reports. Weigh yourself? Check out these scale deals + the best time to check your weight. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:43 AM MST. |. Consumer Reports says...
AZFamily
Super Bowl to boost $1 billion into Arizona’s economy, experts predict
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Super Bowl 57 is less than three weeks away from bringing big-time spending and exposure to Arizona!. Arizona’s Family is getting a better idea of just how much spending the state will see during Super Bowl week. From pricey hotel stays to dining at restaurants, visitors are expected to fork over a lot of cash during their time in Arizona.
Why are flags at half-staff today in Arizona? What to know
To honor the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from Jan. 23 through sunset on Jan. 26. The decision was made in coordination with a presidential proclamation, according to the announcement, which noted that...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
Leaving Lake Mead: Water for California, Arizona a drain on stressed supply
As Lake Mead shrinks even more over the next two years, a reality will come clearly into focus: There's more demand for the water flowing out of Hoover Dam than there is for the water that stays in Lake Mead.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona
Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
AZFamily
Lawmakers looking to eliminate rent tax for Arizona families
Senator Steve Kaiser introduced a bill that would eliminate the tax tenants pay on rent every month. Sinema may be campaigning early as some fellow Democrats are urging Ruben Gallego to challenge her in the 2024 primary. Political consultants discuss candidates for Sinema’s senate seat in 2024. Updated: Jan....
