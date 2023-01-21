ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

City of Phoenix increases safety measures for Super Bowl LVII

State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to ease the financial pain many renters are facing. He introduced SB 1184, which would eliminate the rent tax. Arizona men to perform sign language at the Super Bowl. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Mesa native and oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform...
PHOENIX, AZ
Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ
AZFamily

Dog mistakenly euthanized at Maricopa County animal shelter

Concerns raised about sex trafficking in the Phoenix area ahead of Super Bowl. For years, headlines in host cities have sounded the alarm about potential increases in sex labor and human trafficking ahead of the big event. $150K public bathroom coming to Phoenix as part of new pilot program. Updated:...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

"Super" size your rental profits for the Super Bowl LVII

Credit card balances are through the roof; inflation is pinching pocketbooks in Arizona and across the country. On Your Side's Sudan Campbell reports. Weigh yourself? Check out these scale deals + the best time to check your weight. Updated: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:43 AM MST. |. Consumer Reports says...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Super Bowl to boost $1 billion into Arizona’s economy, experts predict

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Super Bowl 57 is less than three weeks away from bringing big-time spending and exposure to Arizona!. Arizona’s Family is getting a better idea of just how much spending the state will see during Super Bowl week. From pricey hotel stays to dining at restaurants, visitors are expected to fork over a lot of cash during their time in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Arizona

Arizona is well-known for being one of the hottest places in the United States. A huge portion of the state is hot, sandy desert only suitable for the hardiest animals, but this climate isn’t impervious to lower temperatures. In fact, there are portions of Arizona that can get downright cold! Today, we are going to discover the coldest temperature ever recorded in Arizona, plus learn a bit about the weather in the state overall. Let’s get started.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Lawmakers looking to eliminate rent tax for Arizona families

Senator Steve Kaiser introduced a bill that would eliminate the tax tenants pay on rent every month. Sinema may be campaigning early as some fellow Democrats are urging Ruben Gallego to challenge her in the 2024 primary. Political consultants discuss candidates for Sinema’s senate seat in 2024. Updated: Jan....
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy