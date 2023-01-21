ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolidge, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer's miraculous recovery honored at Phoenix Suns game

Major Valley events have our eyes focused in on law enforcement and security measures. State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to ease the financial pain many renters are facing. He introduced SB 1184, which would eliminate the rent tax. Arizona men to perform sign language at the Super Bowl.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man arrested for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is facing charges after a real tiger cub was listed for sale on social media for $25,000. Phoenix police say Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested on Monday after a deal was made to sell the young tiger to undercover officers for a reduced price of $20,000. Police later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home on Carson Road, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. In addition to the tiger, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were also seized.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in Phoenix the day after Thanksgiving last year. David Isaiah Turner is accused of killing 33-year-old Tecon Travon Jackson on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue and Culver Street. After he was shot, family members brought Jackson to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. Jackson’s mother, Rusland Biscoe, told Arizona’s Family in late November that she believed the shooting happened after a confrontation near Hance Park.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times honored at Phoenix Suns game

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer who defied the odds was honored during Tuesday night’s Phoenix Suns game at Footprint Center. Ofc. Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once to the head, in December 2021 while searching for a suspect. Arizona’s Family has previously brought you stories about his recovery.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspected street racer arrested after Phoenix freeway wreck

PHOENIX — A suspected street racer was arrested after a multivehicle wreck closed down a Phoenix freeway for several hours over the weekend, authorities said. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, was booked on multiple counts — including racing on highways, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault — after Saturday night’s crash on Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona school goes on lockdown during search for suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers, who has not...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale

Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman hit by vehicle, dies on street in Glendale, police say

PHOENIX – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on a West Valley street early Tuesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the unidentified woman and the vehicle collided near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:30 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman allegedly drives drunk, assaults Phoenix police officer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way in Phoenix while reportedly under the influence on Friday. Court papers say 45-year-old Cheryl Begay was seen driving the wrong way on Galvin Parkway by Phoenix police officers on Friday around 6:45 p.m. Court papers say the officers saw the car turn west onto E. Papago Parkway and stop, so they approached the vehicle and asked Begay for her license. Instead, Begay handed them a credit card and slurred her speech, court papers say.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood

The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
CHANDLER, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy