Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Are Crimes Against African Americans Worth Law Enforcements Time: Teenagers Are Losing Their Lives!British NewsCoolidge, AZ
Local Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FArizona State
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
The Arizona Renaissance Festival is coming to Gold CanyonTimothy RawlesPinal County, AZ
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Phoenix police officer's miraculous recovery honored at Phoenix Suns game
Major Valley events have our eyes focused in on law enforcement and security measures. State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to ease the financial pain many renters are facing. He introduced SB 1184, which would eliminate the rent tax. Arizona men to perform sign language at the Super Bowl.
AZFamily
Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested for allegedly trying to sell tiger cub to undercover officers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix man is facing charges after a real tiger cub was listed for sale on social media for $25,000. Phoenix police say Carlos Castro-Alcaraz, 25, was arrested on Monday after a deal was made to sell the young tiger to undercover officers for a reduced price of $20,000. Police later served a warrant at Castro-Alcaraz’s home on Carson Road, near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road. In addition to the tiger, an American alligator and a dozen snapping turtles were also seized.
AZFamily
Suspect charged in deadly shooting of Phoenix man last November
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted in connection to the deadly shooting of another man in Phoenix the day after Thanksgiving last year. David Isaiah Turner is accused of killing 33-year-old Tecon Travon Jackson on Friday, Nov. 25 in the area of 7th Avenue and Culver Street. After he was shot, family members brought Jackson to a Phoenix hospital where he later died. Jackson’s mother, Rusland Biscoe, told Arizona’s Family in late November that she believed the shooting happened after a confrontation near Hance Park.
AZFamily
Family gives new details in couple's murder after suspect killed in shootout
State Senator Steve Kaiser (R-Phoenix) is looking to ease the financial pain many renters are facing. He introduced SB 1184, which would eliminate the rent tax. Arizona men to perform sign language at the Super Bowl. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Mesa native and oscar-winning actor Troy Kotsur will perform...
AZFamily
Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times honored at Phoenix Suns game
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer who defied the odds was honored during Tuesday night’s Phoenix Suns game at Footprint Center. Ofc. Tyler Moldovan was shot eight times, including once to the head, in December 2021 while searching for a suspect. Arizona’s Family has previously brought you stories about his recovery.
KTAR.com
Suspected street racer arrested after Phoenix freeway wreck
PHOENIX — A suspected street racer was arrested after a multivehicle wreck closed down a Phoenix freeway for several hours over the weekend, authorities said. Julian Beltran-Cardenas, 31, was booked on multiple counts — including racing on highways, reckless endangerment and aggravated assault — after Saturday night’s crash on Interstate 10, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
AZFamily
UPDATE: Armed suspect identified that caused lock down at southern Arizona school
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after an armed suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers,...
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona school goes on lockdown during search for suspect
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A school in southern Arizona was on a temporary lockdown Thursday morning after a suspect got onto campus. Combs Middle School said it happened when Pinal County deputies pulled over a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. One of the passengers, who has not...
AZFamily
Report: Arizona on top 5 list for most deadly road rage shootings; more drivers armed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the Valley sees another wave of road rage incidents, car insurance aggregator Jerry is highlighting that Arizona remains ranked in the top 5 for deaths related to road rage. In addition, researchers reportedly found that about 35% of Arizona drivers know someone who carries a...
AZFamily
Teen arrested for shooting that left 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale
Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival. The Asian community in the Valley reacts to a mass shooting during a Lunar New Year festival in Monterey Park, California. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours...
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter: Demolition set to begin for once-iconic North Phoenix mall
The mall, which opened in the 1970s, closed in 2020 as a result of low foot traffic exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over two years after the mall closed, work is set to begin that will eventually transform the area into a unique community. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
KTAR.com
Woman hit by vehicle, dies on street in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on a West Valley street early Tuesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the unidentified woman and the vehicle collided near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:30 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
AZFamily
Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
AZFamily
Gilbert mom unhappy with city's settlement offer after garbage truck smashes car
Keeping plants and pipes safe during a freeze warning in Phoenix. We are in store for a very frigid night, with a freeze warning issued for the Valley, and wrapping your plants and pipes could save you a lot of trouble. Phoenix Oath Keeper conviction for role in capitol riot.
Arizona double murder suspect killed, woman injured in shootout with Kansas police
DODGE CITY, Kan. — A suspect in a weekend double murder in Arizona was killed Monday morning in a shootout that left three Kansas sheriff’s deputies injured. The Associated Press reported that two deputies with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and another with Clark County Sheriff’s Office were injured in the shooting.
AZFamily
Woman allegedly drives drunk, assaults Phoenix police officer
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was arrested after driving the wrong way in Phoenix while reportedly under the influence on Friday. Court papers say 45-year-old Cheryl Begay was seen driving the wrong way on Galvin Parkway by Phoenix police officers on Friday around 6:45 p.m. Court papers say the officers saw the car turn west onto E. Papago Parkway and stop, so they approached the vehicle and asked Begay for her license. Instead, Begay handed them a credit card and slurred her speech, court papers say.
AZFamily
Chandler man kills homeless woman who wouldn’t leave alley, court docs say
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of killing a woman last week reportedly told Chandler police he shot her because she wouldn’t leave the alley behind his home. He told police he was also upset over a failed suicide attempt. James A. Taylor, 40, was arrested...
AZFamily
Arizona Asian community reacts to shooting during California Lunar New Year festival
Scottsdale police officers say the teen allegedly shot 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday evening near 70th Street and Palm Lane. First Alert called for Tuesday, today is mostly sunny but chilly in the valley. Updated: 20 hours ago. |. This afternoon will be mostly sunny for the valley head...
AZFamily
Woman dead after shooting in Chandler neighborhood
The bobcat has what appears to be a dryer vent hose stuck around her neck, so residents are trying to catch her and help her. City of Phoenix hopes to prevent crashes by adding more time to yellow lights. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is studying...
Comments / 0