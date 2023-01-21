03 sounds exasperated as he exhales into the phone receiver. “This probably my last lil’ tape where it’s gon’ have this sound,” he says at the end of “Bigga Rankin Intro,” a sentence that feels like an unclenching jaw. The sinister thud of Mike Free’s beat has faded out at this point, somewhere between 03 paying tribute to the rappers who have recently died — a list that’s achingly long — and his shooing away of the prison guard who keeps interrupting the recording. Three days after the surprise release of the mixtape this song lives on, Free 03, and four and half years after going into the pen, 03’s was let out from the Texas penitentiary on parole. He’d been serving a 20 year bid on drug and firearm possession charges, neither offense a violent crime. The combination of 03’s unexpected mixtape drop and his release from prison was a beautiful sigh of relief for rap fans; good news for people who’ve come to expect the worst.

TEXAS STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO