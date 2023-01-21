Read full article on original website
T.I. & DaBaby's First Collab to Appear on 'Fear' Film Soundtrack
T.I. and DaBaby have yet to collide on a track, but that drought will be coming to an end when they team up for the Fear soundtrack. In an afterparty following Fear’s premiere in West Hollywood, Tip and Baby revealed to TMZ Hip Hop that they have teamed up for the Fear soundtrack’s title track, which will accompany the film hitting theaters across the U.S. on Friday (January 27).
Kendrick Lamar's Longtime Producer DJ Dahi To Reimagine National Anthem In New Documentary
Kendrick Lamar’s longtime producer DJ Dahi will be reimagining the National Anthem in an upcoming documentary in partnership with Onyx Collective, Proximity Media and This Machine. According to a report from Deadline, the documentary titled Anthem has Dahi and composer Kris Bowers “traveling across America to create a new...
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Lil Mama And Rapper 5ive Mics Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post
A few celebrity couples have revealed themselves right before Valentines Day. On New Year’s Day Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti confirmed their relationship, and just last week Lori Harvey and Damson Idris went social media public. Now, rappers Lil Mama and 5ive Mics have professed their love for each other on Instagram. Related Story Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Confirm Relationship With Instagram Post On Thursday (Jan. 19), Natia “Lil Mama” Kirkland posted a few photos on her Instagram account showing her and the “My Block” rapper wearing matching jackets, holding hands, kissing, and walking in the streets of New York. More from...
Drake Brings Out Dipset at Apollo Theater Show in NYC: Watch
Drake finally took the stage at the Apollo Theater in New York City on Saturday night after a couple of failed attempts. The show was a part of his partnership with SiriusXM where he hosts his exclusive Sound42 channel. The Canadian hitmaker had to postpone his show twice, first due...
Jayda Cheaves Reveals Dating Has Been Hard After Lil Baby, ‘A Lot Of These Guys Are Scared’
Would you be afraid to date Jayda Cheaves, knowing her long history with Lil Baby?. This week, Jayda Cheaves joined FOX SOUL’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand to discuss her relationship with Lil Baby and why she doesn’t recommend butt shots. The episode is available HERE. We were...
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Sotheby's and Jordan Brand Announce a Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13 Auction
Jordan Brand has unofficially called 2023 the “Jordan Year” and it will be celebrating all year long with a series of special initiatives. First up on its list? The Beaverton imprint has partnered up with Sotheby’s to conduct an exclusive auction for 23 pairs of Notorious B.I.G. x Air Jordan 13s. The love letter to the iconic hip hop artist was initially crafted in 2017 to celebrate Biggie’s 45th birthday, but they’ve resurfaced to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip hop and self-belief.
Lil Uzi Vert Hit With 'Emo' Jokes After Debuting New Hairstyle
Lil Uzi Vert has surprised fans by debuting yet another new hairstyle that embraces their rock star roots. A photo of Baby Pluto’s new look quickly made the rounds on social media and shows the Philly rapper rocking a leather jacket and freshly-straightened hair that can be seen peek out from under a Rolling Stones beanie.
Lil Baby Ices Out 7-Year-Old Son with Diamond Pendants to Match Collection
Lil Baby strives to be the most fly rapper in the game and that mentality obviously trickles down to his own children!!!. The Atlanta rapper recently hit up Icebox Diamonds & Watches, his home away from home, to lace his 7-year-old son, Jason, with a couple of new diamond emblems modeled after a pair of Baby's pre-existing pieces.
Logic Records New Song 'Maybach Music' Inside $325K Maybach He Just Purchased
Logic has recorded a new song inside a $325,000 Maybach, fittingly naming the track “Maybach Music.”. The track — which shares the same title and even tag as Rick Ross’ flagship song series — finds the DMV lyricist gracefully spitting braggadocious bars over a thumping soul loop from longtime producer 6ix.
Pusha T Unveils Unreleased “THORN” Branded adidas Samba Sneaker
Pusha T is stepping back into the sneaker game. He has teased his new collaboration with adidas called "THORN." The post Pusha T Unveils Unreleased “THORN” Branded adidas Samba Sneaker appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Gunna’s DS4Ever Album Goes No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 22, 2022: On this day, Gunna nabbed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his third studio effort, DS4Ever. DS4Ever was initially released on Jan. 7, 2022, via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The LP moved...
CJ Goes “GANGSTA” On New Song
Staten Island rapper CJ just dropped his newest single, “GANGSTA.” Moreover, the new track sees CJ in a more introspective, emotive, yet focused state of mind. While his last solo releases were singles, he kept quite busy with features and appearances during 2022. Furthermore, the 26-year-old just inked...
JAY-Z To Reportedly Perform At 2023 Grammy Awards
Los Angeles, CA - JAY-Z has reportedly been tapped to perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards. According to HITS Daily Double, Hov is among the A-list names set to hit the stage at “music’s biggest night,” which takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5.
03 & Mike Free 'Free 03' Proves The Melodic Trap Pioneer Is Still Sharp As Ever
03 sounds exasperated as he exhales into the phone receiver. “This probably my last lil’ tape where it’s gon’ have this sound,” he says at the end of “Bigga Rankin Intro,” a sentence that feels like an unclenching jaw. The sinister thud of Mike Free’s beat has faded out at this point, somewhere between 03 paying tribute to the rappers who have recently died — a list that’s achingly long — and his shooing away of the prison guard who keeps interrupting the recording. Three days after the surprise release of the mixtape this song lives on, Free 03, and four and half years after going into the pen, 03’s was let out from the Texas penitentiary on parole. He’d been serving a 20 year bid on drug and firearm possession charges, neither offense a violent crime. The combination of 03’s unexpected mixtape drop and his release from prison was a beautiful sigh of relief for rap fans; good news for people who’ve come to expect the worst.
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Lately it feels like a lot of artists and producers like Bruce Springsteen and Dr. Dre are selling their music catalogues for hundreds of millions of dollars. Grammy Award-winning producer Zaytoven has just become the latest to partake in the popular practice. Variety is reporting that the “Lay Up” producer signed with Ultra International Music Publishing […] The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Young Thug Was Asleep While Recording Travis Scott 'Skyfall' Collab, Says Metro Boomin
Young Thug‘s superhuman talents often impress fans of his music but his eccentric abilities in the studio even leave his collaborators speechless. Speaking to The Producer Grind Podcast on Sunday (January 22), Metro Boomin recalled a time when a sleepy Thugger was dozing in and out of consciousness while recording 2014’s memorable “Skyfall” collaboration with Travis Scott.
