Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
NBA Star to Miss Several GamesOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Rep. Kevin Kiley appointed to U.S. House Judiciary Committee
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — First-term California Congressman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) said Monday he was appointed to the House Judiciary Committee—a group of U.S. Congressmembers charged with overseeing and investigating federal officials. The committee has been responsible for approving articles of impeachment against four U.S. Presidents since its inception in...
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Washington Examiner
Schumer dares House GOP to introduce debt ceiling bill: 'Republicans say they want spending cuts'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dared House Republicans to bring forward a bill that details the spending cuts the party wants in exchange for raising the debt limit as the new GOP majority barrels toward a debt ceiling stalemate with the Senate and the White House. In a floor...
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
McCarthy blocks Schiff, Swalwell from seats on Intelligence Committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he will block California Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from appointments to the House Intelligence Committee, according to The Washington Post. “This is not anything political,” McCarthy, R-California, told reporters Tuesday. “This is not similar to what the Democrats did....
Judge Leonie Brinkema named to oversee U.S. lawsuit against Google
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema, one of the judges who stayed then-President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration into the United States, has been named to oversee the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google over its alleged abuse of dominance in online advertising technology.
