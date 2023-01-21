Read full article on original website
Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The seventh and eighth suspects in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month are in custody Wednesday morning. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total...
34-year-old man dies in crash after eluding law enforcement in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a crash while eluding law enforcement, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Matthew Laverne Holloman, 34, of Olanta, died after leading Florence County law enforcement officials on a car chase at about 4 p.m. Friday on McAllister […]
Coroner: Victim of Georgetown County shooting identified, suspect in custody
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway in Georgetown County after a man was found fatally shot at a home early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
Four shot, three killed in Robeson County; man taken into custody
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. The shooting took place in a Red Springs neighborhood near the intersection of Samuel Drive and 8th Avenue. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is investigating. Homicide detectives, crime...
3-day operation yields nearly 100 arrests in Florence County, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 100 people have been arrested on drug and various other charges after a three-day operation last week in Florence County, Sheriff TJ Joye’s office said Monday in a news release. “Operation Extended Stay,” which was conducted Tuesday through Friday on West Lucas Street in Florence County, resulted in 99 […]
Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
Sheriff’s office: 3 dead, multiple injured in shooting near Red Springs; 1 in custody
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead and multiple people have been injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives were called around 4:30 p.m. to the scene in the area of Samuel Drive. It’s not clear at this...
Weapons search underway near West Broad Street in Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching Tuesday afternoon for weapons that may have been discarded by a suspect in the area of West Broad Street in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said they got a report earlier of a man with a gun making...
Police Search For Unidentified Vehicle
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle wanted for a possible connection in a homicide case. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is hard to verify. On Friday afternoon, a shooting incident that resulted in...
Lumberton police look for suspects after store owner held at gunpoint during robbery
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating several suspects wanted in an armed robbery. It happened on Jan. 16, when police said the suspects — possibly three women and a man — entered the New York’s Finest store on the 2700 block of Roberts Avenue. During the […]
3 dead in Robeson County quadruple shooting; suspect in custody
The suspect in the shooting that left three people dead and another injured in Red Springs was out on parole for murder, according to the Robeson County sheriff.
Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting
RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 544 after 2-vehicle crash
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed on Highway 544 in Conway after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue sent crews to 544 at Kingswood Drive just after 7 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide of 18-year-old
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent homicide. The incident took place on Old Dothan Road in Tabor City around 12:50 p.m. Monday. According to a report, an 18-year-old male was killed, with the weapon being listed as a handgun. No...
Little River woman accused of setting person on fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
Horry County police reopen Airport Road near Highway 701; Cow still on the loose
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police have reopened Airport Road after unsuccessful attempts to catch the final loose cow. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that crews safely secured two of the cows and on Monday afternoon they closed down Airport Road near Highway 701 North between Loris and Tabor City since they had eyes on the final cow.
N.C. man gets 12+ years in ‘tragic’ shaken baby case
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man is sentenced to spend the next 12.5 years in prison for the 2019 death of his partner’s infant child at an Ocean Blvd. motel. In August 2019, Geames Kena Ratliff, 40, of Hamlet, North Carolina, was vacationing in Myrtle Beach...
