Florence County, SC

WMBF

Coroner IDs driver killed in Florence County car chase

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The driver killed in a crash while attempting to elude deputies in a stolen vehicle has been identified. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed that 34-year-old Matthew Laverne Holloman from Olanta was killed in the crash Friday afternoon. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Driver in stolen...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: Victim of Georgetown County shooting identified, suspect in custody

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An investigation is underway in Georgetown County after a man was found fatally shot at a home early Wednesday morning. Deputies with Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Meadow Street just after midnight where multiple witnesses said they heard gunshots and saw an unidentified group of people running down the road immediately after. The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. GCSO said.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Large police presence seen at home on Broad Street in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Pee Dee residents witnessed a large police presence at a home Tuesday afternoon in Darlington, according to authorities. Jimmy Davis with the Darlington Police Department said officers received a report about a man with a gun on Broad Street. Officers called in other agencies to help locate the suspect and firearm. […]
DARLINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Aynor town manager pleads guilty to reckless driving, officials say

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — Aynor’s Town Manager has pleaded guilty to a reckless driving charge, according to Horry County officials. Lonnie “Tony” Godsey, the Town Manager of Aynor, pleaded guilty to reckless driving in December following his DUI arrest last May, officials said. On the morning of May 7, 2022, Godsey was charged with driving […]
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Weapons search underway near West Broad Street in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching Tuesday afternoon for weapons that may have been discarded by a suspect in the area of West Broad Street in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said they got a report earlier of a man with a gun making...
DARLINGTON, SC
wfxb.com

Police Search For Unidentified Vehicle

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in identifying a vehicle wanted for a possible connection in a homicide case. The vehicle appears to be a Nissan Juke but the exact color is hard to verify. On Friday afternoon, a shooting incident that resulted in...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRAL

Victims identified in Robeson County quadruple shooting

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — Four people were shot and three have died from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Robeson County. James Beauregard, Sierra Wherry and Donald Williams died in the shooting in Red Springs. The fourth shooting victim, Equilla Biggs-Williams, is currently at a hospital. Wherry, according to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

1 injured, lanes closed on Hwy 544 after 2-vehicle crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is injured and lanes are closed on Highway 544 in Conway after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue sent crews to 544 at Kingswood Drive just after 7 a.m. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Little River woman accused of setting person on fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River woman is in custody for setting a person on fire on Friday, according to the Horry County Police Department. Horry County police were called out to a home in the Myrtle Beach Yacht Club area just before 4 p.m. on Friday for a reported assault.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Horry County police reopen Airport Road near Highway 701; Cow still on the loose

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police have reopened Airport Road after unsuccessful attempts to catch the final loose cow. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that crews safely secured two of the cows and on Monday afternoon they closed down Airport Road near Highway 701 North between Loris and Tabor City since they had eyes on the final cow.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

N.C. man gets 12+ years in ‘tragic’ shaken baby case

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man is sentenced to spend the next 12.5 years in prison for the 2019 death of his partner’s infant child at an Ocean Blvd. motel. In August 2019, Geames Kena Ratliff, 40, of Hamlet, North Carolina, was vacationing in Myrtle Beach...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

