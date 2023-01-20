ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Stoneman Douglas panel readies Florida police policies for stopping mass shooters

By South Florida Sun-Sentinel (TNS)
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmHpQ_0kM5o4hg00
Nearly five years after the Parkland school massacre, a state panel on safety reforms has drafted a policy to guide police departments on how to respond during and immediately after an active-shooter emergency. [ CARLINE JEAN / SOUTH FLORIDA | South Florida Sun-Sentinel ]

FORT LAUDERDALE — Nearly five years after the Parkland school massacre, some police departments still don’t have policies in place for stopping mass shooters. But a state panel on Friday moved closer to making it a requirement to have such policies in place across Florida.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Safety Commission has drafted a policy to guide police departments on how to respond during and immediately after an active-shooter emergency.

The state panel was created to come up with safety reforms after 17 people were killed at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

Within weeks, it will have a draft of the bill that will be presented to the Florida Legislature that will require agencies throughout the state to have some sort of a plan in place. To assist police departments, the MSD panel on Friday approved the guidelines that could be used as a template.

“This is the first time that I know of that any entity has adopted a model active assailant response policy for police agencies in Florida,” said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the commission’s chairman.

Among the highlights:

—It’s the policy for law enforcement to “take immediate action to stop the violence, or threat of violence and preserve life.” The policy reads that “officers should move toward the sound of gunfire, screams, or any other indicators of an active threat.” And another section reads: “Failure to wear body armor does not affect any law enforcement officer’s duty to act and shall not delay any immediate response.”

—All officers “are expected to engage and neutralize an active assailant without delay and without regard for the presence of other officers.” That guideline comes from criticism that a Broward sheriff’s deputy who was already at the Parkland high school took up a position 69 feet from the door to the freshman building, where the shooter was killing people. Other law enforcement officers hid behind their cars.

—The police agency “shall establish and conduct initial, refresher, and advanced response to AAE (Active Assailant Event) training for all applicable sworn and non-sworn personnel” and there should be response training at least annually. That guideline comes after the panel found that the Broward Sheriff’s Office was unprepared for the high school shooting, in part because training occurred only every three years. In contrast, Coral Springs Police, whose officers were lauded for their swift response even though it wasn’t their jurisdiction, had regular training.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Andrew Warren to DeSantis: Take back your suspension

TAMPA —Days after a federal judge declined to give him his job back, suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren had a message for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who removed him from office last fall:. Take back your suspension, like the judge suggested. Warren’s email to Tallahassee, sent Wednesday morning, comes...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis unveils education agenda aimed at teachers

The big story: Gov. Ron DeSantis has presented himself as a friend to teachers. To teachers unions, not so much. On Monday, the governor touted his role in establishing a line item in the state budget specifically for teacher raises. He’s proposed increasing the total in that categorical next year by $200 million. He also called for legislation to protect teachers who work to “follow the law” and impose discipline in classrooms.
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

Who's moving to Florida? What new driver's license data tells us

These counties gained the most: Miami-Dade, Broward, Hillsborough, Palm Beach. Along northeasterners, people from California and Illinois also came here. People from foreign countries made up the largest category. A second notable swell of newcomers traded out-of-state driver's licenses last year for ones with a Sunshine State address following temptations...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy