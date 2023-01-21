Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
2news.com
Authorities Arrest Three Teens in Connection With Shooting in Carson City
Carson City Deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting near Carmine Street and Airport Road on Tuesday night. Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area just after 7 p.m. - officers eventually found two people with gunshot wounds. When deputies arrived at one of...
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
Nevada officer rescued by good Samaritan after being shot in the leg during shootout
A Reno police officer was rescued by good Samaritans after he was shot in the leg during a shootout with two suspects while staking out an apartment.
mynews4.com
One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings December 26 through Jan 1
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Sonnie Anzaldua, Fallon Tribal PD; New River Justice Court. Yanira Lopez-Cortez, Churchill SO;...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
mynews4.com
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots around Dayton neighborhood
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Dayton Sunday morning after he allegedly fired multiple rounds in a neighborhood. Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies in the Dayton area responded to a neighborhood in the Quail Ridge subdivision around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 22 for multiple reports of a man in possession of a handgun. The suspect was reportedly shooting off multiple rounds while walking around the neighborhood. Authorities say there was also a juvenile on scene who was attempting to negotiate with the suspect.
mynews4.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office warns the public of phone scams
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is warning the public of recent phone scams. According to LCSO, this caller identified themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, saying that they have a warrant for their arrest and need to "post a bond." Authorities said the number being used in these scams even returns to LCSO's Fernley Substation.
mynews4.com
Good Samaritans help Reno officer shot with AR-15, body camera footage shows
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Newly released body camera footage shows the intense moments when a Reno police officer was shot multiple times by a suspect armed with an AR-15 earlier this month. Officers responded to suspicious circumstances with possible shots fired at the Southridge Apartments...
2news.com
Smoke Shop Robbery Investigation
Sparks Police need help looking for a suspect. Police say the man got away with an unknown amount of cash.
2news.com
Reno Fire Department stresses importance of wearing seatbelt after crash in Sparks
Officials with the Reno Fire Department are reminding locals about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after a passenger was partially ejected through the windshield as a result of a crash on Sparks Boulevard Monday night. A stalled vehicle was pulled over off the shoulder and the driver, not realizing...
KOLO TV Reno
Car crashes into building on Keystone
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A car crashed into a building in the early morning hours of Monday, the Reno Fire Department says. It was reported at 1:49 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Keyston Avenue. Reno fire says there was no major structural damage and no one was injured in the...
mynews4.com
Suspect arrested in Stead after hitting police officer with stolen car with child inside
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspect is behind bars accused of multiple crimes including hitting a Reno officer with a stolen car with a baby inside. On January 19, officers with the Reno Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle which was just stolen by Michael Segna. Police said Segna sped away from the traffic stop and hit an officer while driving away. The officer was not seriously hurt in the incident.
2news.com
Two injured after car crashes into stalled vehicle in Sparks
Two people were transported to a nearby hospital after a crashed into the back of a stalled vehicle in Sparks Monday night. The crash happened in the area of Sparks Blvd. and Shadow Lane around 4:30 p.m. Police tell us as the driver of the vehicle that struck the vehicle...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Subject of news story admits stealing tools from Stateline casino
STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was caught on video taking a bag containing $1,500 in tools from a Stateline casino last summer, admitted charges of attempted grand larceny and possession of a methamphetamine on Tuesday in Douglas County. Thomas Andrew Pedroli, 36, is facing felonies on...
mynews4.com
Reno man receives combined sentence of 15 years for two felony convictions
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A 47-year-old Reno man was sentenced to a combined 15 years for a pair of felony convictions. Jeremy Robert Daniels' first arrest came from a Reno Police Department (RPD) investigation of a domestic incident in June 2020, where the defendant was found to be in unlawful possession of a handgun based on a prior conviction. Daniels then pled guilty in October 2020 to one count of attempt to own or possess a firearm by a prohibited person and sentenced to an underlying term of 18 to 60 months and placed on probation.
2news.com
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car near Pyramid and York Way
A pedestrian was transported to the hospital after being hit by a car in Sparks Monday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of York and Pyramid Way around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023. Sparks Police tell us a vehicle was attempting to turn southbound onto Pyramid Way...
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks hit-and-run causes concern
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The sight of first responders on Prater Way in Sparks isn’t unusual for neighbors in the area. “I’ve seen cars go through our neighbor’s fence over there, I’ve seen them upside down,” said Wendy Flippo, a resident down the street from the accident.
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Man Missing From Assisted Living Home
Reno Police need your help finding a man reported missing from his assisted living home this week. Police say 77-year-old Robert Robbins was last seen leaving his assisted living home on January 14. He is described as white. 5'10", 190 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last...
