DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested in Dayton Sunday morning after he allegedly fired multiple rounds in a neighborhood. Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputies in the Dayton area responded to a neighborhood in the Quail Ridge subdivision around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 22 for multiple reports of a man in possession of a handgun. The suspect was reportedly shooting off multiple rounds while walking around the neighborhood. Authorities say there was also a juvenile on scene who was attempting to negotiate with the suspect.

DAYTON, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO