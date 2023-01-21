Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pa. promotes tax-free way to save for higher education
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Now that tax season is officially underway, Pennsylvania is promoting its “tax-free” way to save for higher education. The Pennsylvania State Treasurer and Lancaster County officials toured the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology while promoting the Commonwealth’s 529 savings program. Get severe weather...
abc27.com
Central Pennsylvania energy company acquires more customers across three counties
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Employee-owned Rhoads Energy announced earlier today that they acquired customers from HB Home Services, spanning across three new counties. Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based energy company that was founded back in 1917, offering a multitude of energy services, such as: fuel delivery, fleet fueling, and more. Additionally, Rhoads Energy offers a variety of energy options from propane, natural gas, and heating oil, according to their website.
southarkansassun.com
Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February
Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
abc27.com
WellSpan Health expands behavioral health program in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health will be expanding their behavioral health program in York. The new location will be located at 150 Roosevelt Avenue and will provide easier access to behavioral health services to adults who are experiencing severe and persistent mental illness. Stay up to date on...
FOX43.com
PPL explains reasoning behind some sky high customer bills
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — “I don’t have $600 a month to spend on electricity.”. One PPL customer in Cumberland County, who didn't want to use her name, told FOX43 she was shocked after getting her latest bill, which was over $200 more than her previous one. “It says...
Lancaster County cancer survivor was the first to get new treatment
Tim Card of Mount Joy in Lancaster County has described himself as never sitting still for long. He is married with seven children and owned a cross-fit gym, has been a youth pastor, sells real estate and rides motorcycles. A little over five years ago though, Card was diagnosed with...
lebtown.com
CLSD puts out call for director to replace Susan Levendoski following resignation
The Cornwall-Lebanon School District is soliciting self-nominations to fill a school director position left vacant by the resignation of board member Susan Levendoski. A reason for the resignation was not disclosed in a statement from the district. Board president Ruth Ann Schlegel thanked Levendoski for her two years of service to the district as a director in the release.
iheart.com
Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges
Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
Warning of a health care ‘company town,’ officials and advocates urge efforts to rein in UPMC
Summer Lee has moved from Harrisburg to Washington D.C., but on Thursday it was clear she hadn’t forgotten the issues she ran on — like the power of health care provider UPMC — or the allies she has fought alongside. Lee joined her former state house colleague, state Rep. Sara Innamorato, in a press conference to urge action to rein in the sprawling healthcare system.
iheart.com
Ollie's Headquarters Sells for $15M
(Harrisburg, PA) -- County records show an Enola-based partnership has paid 15-million-dollars for the Ollie's Stores headquarters. A news release from Campbell Commercial Real Estate, which handled the transaction, says the building in Lower Paxton Township had extensive renovations before the sale. The deep-discount store currently operates more than 460 stores in nearly 30 states. It also has a series of distribution centers, including one in York County.
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale. According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000. Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln...
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
abc27.com
Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy accepting 2023 cadet applications
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) announced that they are accepting applications for their third class of cadets, which will begin in July. The KSCA program is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining an education, as well as learning leadership skills, self-discipline, and responsibility to build a better life.
therecord-online.com
‘Harrisburg is broken’ says House speaker; asks residents to fix it
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi said Friday that, despite serving as a state representative since 2012, he’s just now learned “Harrisburg is broken.”. And he wants residents to help him fix it. “As a rank-and-file member of the House for 10 years, I was...
New independent pharmacy opens on busy central Pa. road
A new independent pharmacy has opened in Cumberland County. Camp Hill Pharmacy has opened at 4401 Carlisle Pike, Suite H, in Hampden Township.
Lancaster 'Chicken Man' sentenced for smuggling drugs into central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, to 47 months in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy. Soto, also known as "The Chicken Man," conspired with others to transport cocaine from Puerto...
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
abc27.com
United Way of Franklin County works to keep families warm this winter
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Franklin County is hosting their Winter Warmth Drive now through Feb. 10. The drive will help to support basic needs of families in the community by helping to keep everyone warm. You can click here to view the donation wish...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Homeless Encampment cleaning begins today, city officials prefer that no one return
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of Harrisburg is ready for a major cleanup and extermination effort today. Residents were asked to leave the area; the deadline being extended multiple times. Although the city gave residents of the homeless encampment a week to leave, many people are still residing...
New York furniture company opens another store in central Pa.
A furniture and mattress retailer has opened a new store in York County. Raymour & Flanigan opened its new 34,684-square-foot showroom at 371 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover on Jan. 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
