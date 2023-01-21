ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

abc27.com

Pa. promotes tax-free way to save for higher education

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Now that tax season is officially underway, Pennsylvania is promoting its “tax-free” way to save for higher education. The Pennsylvania State Treasurer and Lancaster County officials toured the Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology while promoting the Commonwealth’s 529 savings program. Get severe weather...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Central Pennsylvania energy company acquires more customers across three counties

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Employee-owned Rhoads Energy announced earlier today that they acquired customers from HB Home Services, spanning across three new counties. Rhoads Energy is a Lancaster-based energy company that was founded back in 1917, offering a multitude of energy services, such as: fuel delivery, fleet fueling, and more. Additionally, Rhoads Energy offers a variety of energy options from propane, natural gas, and heating oil, according to their website.
LANCASTER, PA
southarkansassun.com

Pennsylvania First Responders To Receive $250 Tax Credits In February

Emergency first responders from Pennsylvania will be receiving $250 in tax credits in February. The tax credits are a way to acknowledge first responders for their help in the community. On January 18, commissioners have approved tax credits for emergency first responders in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania. The tax credits worth...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

WellSpan Health expands behavioral health program in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health will be expanding their behavioral health program in York. The new location will be located at 150 Roosevelt Avenue and will provide easier access to behavioral health services to adults who are experiencing severe and persistent mental illness. Stay up to date on...
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

CLSD puts out call for director to replace Susan Levendoski following resignation

The Cornwall-Lebanon School District is soliciting self-nominations to fill a school director position left vacant by the resignation of board member Susan Levendoski. A reason for the resignation was not disclosed in a statement from the district. Board president Ruth Ann Schlegel thanked Levendoski for her two years of service to the district as a director in the release.
CORNWALL, PA
iheart.com

Shapiro To Make 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges

Shapiro To Make Roughly 3,500 Commonwealth employees Sign Integrity Pledges. (Harrisburg, PA) - New Governor Josh Shapiro wants to cut down on executive branch employees accepting gifts. He also wants state employees to sign an integrity pledge and participate in ethics training. The governor said Friday the intent of the mandates is to prevent improper influence. The ethics classes will be led by Eric Fillman, who served as chief counsel for the House Ethics Committee in Harrisburg. He was also the first-ever Chief Integrity Officer for Shapiro when Shapiro was attorney general.
HARRISBURG, PA
WITF

Warning of a health care ‘company town,’ officials and advocates urge efforts to rein in UPMC

Summer Lee has moved from Harrisburg to Washington D.C., but on Thursday it was clear she hadn’t forgotten the issues she ran on — like the power of health care provider UPMC — or the allies she has fought alongside. Lee joined her former state house colleague, state Rep. Sara Innamorato, in a press conference to urge action to rein in the sprawling healthcare system.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Ollie's Headquarters Sells for $15M

(Harrisburg, PA) -- County records show an Enola-based partnership has paid 15-million-dollars for the Ollie's Stores headquarters. A news release from Campbell Commercial Real Estate, which handled the transaction, says the building in Lower Paxton Township had extensive renovations before the sale. The deep-discount store currently operates more than 460 stores in nearly 30 states. It also has a series of distribution centers, including one in York County.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy accepting 2023 cadet applications

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Keystone State ChalleNGe Academy (KSCA) announced that they are accepting applications for their third class of cadets, which will begin in July. The KSCA program is designed to give academically challenged teens a second chance at obtaining an education, as well as learning leadership skills, self-discipline, and responsibility to build a better life.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA

