Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Mark Briscoe Not Allowed to Wrestle in AEW Due to Warner Bros. Discovery
Fans have been pointing fingers on social media since Jay Briscoe passed away, pointing out Warner Bros. Discovery’s hypocrisy in allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to air after he slapped his wife while forbidding The Briscoes from appearing on AEW TV. Jay got into trouble over ten years ago for making anti-gay remarks, but he repeatedly apologized and had taken steps in private to learn from his error. People who knew Jay have recalled him as a kind man who cherished everyone.
PWMania
Warner Bros Discovery Lifts Briscoe Ban, Mark Briscoe Match Set For AEW Dynamite This Week
Warner Bros Discovery has lifted the ban. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the news on Tuesday, confirming that Mark Briscoe is no longer banned as a result of the controversial past tweet from Jay Briscoe. As a result, Tony Khan has announced Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Lethal for...
PWMania
AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE
Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
PWMania
Spoiler: Major Name Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, Vince McMahon Update, More
Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special at the Wells Fargo Center. Lesnar is featured on the RAW 30 DVD cover in the UK, and there have been rumors that he will return tonight to prepare for his appearance at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that Lesnar will be at RAW. He arrived at the arena a few hours ago after flying to Philadelphia on Sunday.
PWMania
WWE Appears to Pass on Signing Former AEW and Impact Wrestling Talent for the Time Being
Kylie Rae, a former AEW and Impact Wrestling star, recently received a WWE tryout match, but it appears that the company will not sign her for the time being. Kylie addressed the situation during an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast. “Never say never, to my knowledge, not in the...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Highlights Something Darby Allin Did in AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Permitted
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin’s most recent pre-match videos that is featured on AEW programming on his most recent What Happened When podcast. Schiavone revealed that Allin creates all of his videos for the promotion, and when he mentioned Cody Rhodes, he realized that mentioning a former wrestler would have been illegal in AEW.
PWMania
Chris Jericho Recalls Coming Up With Idea To Put Action Andretti Over With One Match On AEW TV
Chris Jericho made Action Andretti a star in one night. “The Ocho” recently appeared as a guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he revealed when he came up with the concept to put Action Andretti on the map in All Elite Wrestling with one match on AEW television.
PWMania
AEW Announces Dark Taping Session at Universal Studios
This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling will return to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL for the latest tapings of AEW Dark. The promotion announced in a tweet that there will be two sessions on January 28, with limited seating for both. You can read the official announcement below:
PWMania
Warner Bros Discovery Chief Content Officer Praises AEW Viewership
Fightful has shared some comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch about AEW’s viewership. TBS recently debuted Power Slap, the brainchild of UFC President Dana White. Finch was asked if he was nervous for Power Slap after video of White slapping his wife became public.
Actor Matthew McConaughey and musician Will.i.am are often involved in company strategy discussions at Salesforce, report says
McConaughey has appeared in a number of Salesforce ads, while Will.i.am's wearable tech firm raised money from Salesforce Ventures in 2017.
PWMania
Mandy Rose Wonders Why She Wasn’t Able to Run Her FanTime Page While Still in WWE
Mandy Rose continues to comment on her December release from WWE. The NXT Women’s Title match between Roxanne Perez and Rose was originally scheduled to take place at New Year’s Evil, but due to a scheduling conflict, Rose lost the title after the Deadline Premium Live Event. Because of the adult material she was posting on her FanTime page, she was let go the next day.
PWMania
AEW Dark Elevation Results – January 23, 2023
The match starts off with a lock-up, then Skye Blue with some quick throws. Blue hits a kick from the apron. Suplex from Dubois then she rolls through for a 2nd and rolls again for a 3rd. Blue fights back with elbows before Blue lays in more strikes then hits headscissors.
PWMania
Identity Of Wrestlers On AEW Dark: Elevation Includes Stunt-Double For NBC’s “Young Rock”
Who was the team that Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari beat on AEW Dark: Elevation this week?. The former WWE 205 Live gate-keepers and current All Elite Wrestling stars defeated two local wrestlers during this week’s edition of the AEW on YouTube series. Big Fonz and Jordan Cruz were...
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE RAW is XXX, The Bloodline Segment Forces Several Changes
Many fans are wondering what happened to Bayley and Becky Lynch’s advertised Steel Cage match during this week’s WWE RAW is XXX 30th Anniversary show. WWE actually had a lot more planned for the show, but they had to call an audible. The entrances and match were scheduled...
PWMania
Rocky Romero Reflects On The Forbidden Door Special Event, Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay
Rocky Romero recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about the Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega match, AEW & NJPW’s “The Forbidden Door” special event and more.
Comments / 0