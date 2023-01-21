ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

Mark Briscoe Not Allowed to Wrestle in AEW Due to Warner Bros. Discovery

Fans have been pointing fingers on social media since Jay Briscoe passed away, pointing out Warner Bros. Discovery’s hypocrisy in allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to air after he slapped his wife while forbidding The Briscoes from appearing on AEW TV. Jay got into trouble over ten years ago for making anti-gay remarks, but he repeatedly apologized and had taken steps in private to learn from his error. People who knew Jay have recalled him as a kind man who cherished everyone.
PWMania

AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE

Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
PWMania

Spoiler: Major Name Backstage at WWE RAW is XXX, Vince McMahon Update, More

Brock Lesnar is in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special at the Wells Fargo Center. Lesnar is featured on the RAW 30 DVD cover in the UK, and there have been rumors that he will return tonight to prepare for his appearance at the Royal Rumble on Saturday. In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that Lesnar will be at RAW. He arrived at the arena a few hours ago after flying to Philadelphia on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

Tony Schiavone Highlights Something Darby Allin Did in AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Permitted

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin’s most recent pre-match videos that is featured on AEW programming on his most recent What Happened When podcast. Schiavone revealed that Allin creates all of his videos for the promotion, and when he mentioned Cody Rhodes, he realized that mentioning a former wrestler would have been illegal in AEW.
PWMania

AEW Announces Dark Taping Session at Universal Studios

This Saturday, All Elite Wrestling will return to Universal Studios in Orlando, FL for the latest tapings of AEW Dark. The promotion announced in a tweet that there will be two sessions on January 28, with limited seating for both. You can read the official announcement below:
ORLANDO, FL
PWMania

Warner Bros Discovery Chief Content Officer Praises AEW Viewership

Fightful has shared some comments made by Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch about AEW’s viewership. TBS recently debuted Power Slap, the brainchild of UFC President Dana White. Finch was asked if he was nervous for Power Slap after video of White slapping his wife became public.
PWMania

Mandy Rose Wonders Why She Wasn’t Able to Run Her FanTime Page While Still in WWE

Mandy Rose continues to comment on her December release from WWE. The NXT Women’s Title match between Roxanne Perez and Rose was originally scheduled to take place at New Year’s Evil, but due to a scheduling conflict, Rose lost the title after the Deadline Premium Live Event. Because of the adult material she was posting on her FanTime page, she was let go the next day.
NEW YORK STATE
PWMania

AEW Dark Elevation Results – January 23, 2023

The match starts off with a lock-up, then Skye Blue with some quick throws. Blue hits a kick from the apron. Suplex from Dubois then she rolls through for a 2nd and rolls again for a 3rd. Blue fights back with elbows before Blue lays in more strikes then hits headscissors.

