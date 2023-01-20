ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Should the Browns let Greedy Williams walk from crowded cornerback room?

By Jacob Roach
 4 days ago
It has been a rollercoaster of a career for Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams after being a second round pick in 2019. After a good rookie season, Williams would miss the entire 2020 season with a serious shoulder injury. He would return in 2021 to play in 16 games, starting in eight, and had some really impressive games. He is now set to be a free agent.

However, after the Browns drafted another cornerback in 2021 and 2022 Williams found himself falling on the depth chart. This season Greedy played in only 105 snaps and allowed a perfect passer rating when targeted according to PFF. With the talent already on the team and Williams’s inability to put it together consistently, the team should not re-sign him this offseason.

