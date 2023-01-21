ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

berkeleyside.org

Drone operators warned to stay away from the falcons atop the Campanile

Signs warning drone operators not to fly their robotic aircraft in the vicinity of the Campanile is a new element of annual efforts to protect UC Berkeley’s peregrine falcons as nesting time approaches. This story was produced by UC Berkeley and first published on Berkeley News. This will be...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin

OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
SAN MARTIN, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite

Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomamag.com

Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant

Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
SANTA ROSA, CA
San Francisco Examiner

3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts South Bay awake

The week got off to a shaky start for parts of Santa Clara County as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the region early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred just before 6 a.m. It was centered approximately 5 miles from San Martin, seven miles from Gilroy and Morgan Hill and 26 miles from San Jose. The earthquake, which had a depth of 5.7 kilometers,...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
marinmagazine.com

Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area

The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good

Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide

CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
Silicon Valley

Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes

A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
SAN JOSE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Woman-focused wine bar coming to Alameda

There’s a new wine bar coming to downtown Alameda this spring, which plans to showcase women winemakers and owners. Maura Passanisi is a wine pro who’s poured at High Treason and Ungrafted in SF, and Wine on Piedmont in Oakland. She also runs a tasting group for women in wine called Della Donna, which held a festival in 2019. And she’s long dreamed of owning her own wine bar in Alameda, where she was born and raised. Mo’s Wine Bar will open in spring 2023, promising an impressive list of women winemakers and a menu of savory small plates.
ALAMEDA, CA

