7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In CustodyWestmont Community NewsSan Francisco, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Former NFL Star and Coach DiesOnlyHomers
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon InsideDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
Pelosi Evokes Catholic Church to Expel SF Home of Evil, According to DaughterThe Veracity Report - New York Edition
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Silicon Valley
Here are the Bay Area’s most expensive ZIP codes to rent an apartment
The Bay Area is home to nine of the 100 most expensive U.S. ZIP codes to rent an apartment, according to a new report. But only one local neighborhood cracked the top 50, coming in behind high-society enclaves in Florida, New York, Colorado and Southern California. Los Gatos (95030) ranked...
berkeleyside.org
Drone operators warned to stay away from the falcons atop the Campanile
Signs warning drone operators not to fly their robotic aircraft in the vicinity of the Campanile is a new element of annual efforts to protect UC Berkeley’s peregrine falcons as nesting time approaches. This story was produced by UC Berkeley and first published on Berkeley News. This will be...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area rain damages donkey housing in San Martin
OAKLAND calif., - Three donkeys living in San Martin are without a shelter after it was destroyed in recent Bay Area storms. For years, the three donkeys living along the 101 in San Martin have been a constant in the community. Many people stopped by to say hi to the...
Death of the single family home in San Francisco? Not quite
Despite rumblings of its imminent demise, the single-family home is still alive and well in California. A new state law allowing duplexes to be built on any single family lot has been in effect for a year, and early results show little has changed — so far. A study of the first year under Senate Bill 9, which represented a landmark change for a state historically infatuated with single-family homes,...
sonomamag.com
Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant
Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
Live power lines down in San Anselmo, structure engulfed in flames
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KRON) — Live power lines are down and a structure is fully engulfed in flames in San Anselmo, according to an alert from Central Marin Police. Units with the Central Marin Police Department and Ross Valley Fire Department are responding to the scene in the area of Rutherford Drive and Bennit Avenue. […]
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts South Bay awake
The week got off to a shaky start for parts of Santa Clara County as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the region early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred just before 6 a.m. It was centered approximately 5 miles from San Martin, seven miles from Gilroy and Morgan Hill and 26 miles from San Jose. The earthquake, which had a depth of 5.7 kilometers,...
The Unique San Francisco Restaurant that Has a Lagoon Inside
Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar has a tropical and exuberant environment with live entertainment, dancing, and a rainstorm. Excellent Pacific Rim Asian cuisine is served at Tonga Room & Hurricane Bar in a tropical environment.
NBC Bay Area
‘Atria Should Be Embarrassed' Coroner's Report Confirms Walnut Creek Man Died From Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos
It was not Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, and it was not food-related. After strange and conflicting information about the death of a dementia resident at Atria Walnut Creek, a Contra Costa County senior care home, NBC Bay Area’s Investigative Unit obtained the man’s coroner’s report to find out what exactly caused his death.
marinmagazine.com
Where to Get the Best Dim Sum in the Bay Area
The Year of the Rabbit begins on January 22, according to the Chinese zodiac, and is said to be a year of hope. While the dim sum scene has changed in recent years — there don’t seem to be nearly as many rolling carts around and some long-running favorites have closed — the flavors of southern China where dim sum originated are especially on display right now.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gives parts of Bay Area a shake
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake gave the South Bay a gentle shake Monday morning, waking some from sleep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Eater
This San Francisco Vegan Food Mainstay Just Closed For Good
Vegan Picnic, a favorite Polk Gulch destination for plant-based sandwiches and deli goods, announced on Instagram that the restaurant has closed for good. The post states that owner Jill Ritchie’s Guiltlessly Delicious Plant-Based Catering is also no more. Instead, the effort that went into Vegan Picnic and the catering business will funnel toward Ritchie’s newest endeavor: the Jill Zone, a “longevity lifestyle” business.
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
Silicon Valley
Report: San Jose gun shop inspections by police have big holes
A newly released city report found major gaps in police inspections of San Jose’s gun shops, including failures to make required surprise visits and complete follow-up reviews of violators. “We’re seeing a lot of inconsistency” in police department’s inspections, City Auditor Joe Rois said. Key among...
berkeleyside.org
Woman-focused wine bar coming to Alameda
There’s a new wine bar coming to downtown Alameda this spring, which plans to showcase women winemakers and owners. Maura Passanisi is a wine pro who’s poured at High Treason and Ungrafted in SF, and Wine on Piedmont in Oakland. She also runs a tasting group for women in wine called Della Donna, which held a festival in 2019. And she’s long dreamed of owning her own wine bar in Alameda, where she was born and raised. Mo’s Wine Bar will open in spring 2023, promising an impressive list of women winemakers and a menu of savory small plates.
sfstandard.com
SF Street Artist Swipes City Property, Sells It Online for Thousands
If you’ve seen a man with orange skin, green sunglasses and a white wig painted around the city, you’ve seen the work of a San Francisco graffiti artist who goes by the moniker Ongo. Ongo is known for tagging sidewalks, electrical boxes and even metal grates and Muni...
