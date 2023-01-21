WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special and the reasons why he missed it in a post that he made on Facebook. Sending out happy 30th anniversary wishes to everyone involved with Monday Night Raw. It is no exaggeration to say that some of the very finest moments of my life took place on this program – and I’m hoping for another 20 years. Thanks to all of you who watched for so many years, and have a nice day!”

7 HOURS AGO