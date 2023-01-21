ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Wanted Forgotten WWE NXT Star as a Wyatt Family Member

Former WWE star Enzo Amore revealed on the Monte & The Pharaoh LI#1 Pro Wrestling Broadcast that Bray Wyatt had asked for Knuckles Madsen to be a member of the Wyatt Family. However, WWE management decided against it and instead chose Erick Rowan and Luke Harper. Knuckles Madsen worked in...
PWMania

New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up

Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
TEXAS STATE
PWMania

AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE

Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023

WWE RAW Results – January 23, 2023. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Hulk Hogan asking the WWE Universe what’s up then says Raw started while Hulk A Mania was running wild. He says the show has only grown since then and together, WWE is celebrating 30 years of the Red Brand. He then puts over the Philadelphia Eagles.
PWMania

Mark Briscoe Not Allowed to Wrestle in AEW Due to Warner Bros. Discovery

Fans have been pointing fingers on social media since Jay Briscoe passed away, pointing out Warner Bros. Discovery’s hypocrisy in allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to air after he slapped his wife while forbidding The Briscoes from appearing on AEW TV. Jay got into trouble over ten years ago for making anti-gay remarks, but he repeatedly apologized and had taken steps in private to learn from his error. People who knew Jay have recalled him as a kind man who cherished everyone.
PWMania

Tony Schiavone Highlights Something Darby Allin Did in AEW That WCW Wouldn’t Have Permitted

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone mentioned one of Darby Allin’s most recent pre-match videos that is featured on AEW programming on his most recent What Happened When podcast. Schiavone revealed that Allin creates all of his videos for the promotion, and when he mentioned Cody Rhodes, he realized that mentioning a former wrestler would have been illegal in AEW.
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Was Contacted for WWE RAW XXX and Explains What He Wanted to Do

The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show, which takes place tonight in Philadelphia, has a packed WWE schedule. Triple H, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons, DDP, Ted DiBiase, Mike “Irwin R. Schyster” Rotunda, Alundra Blayze, The Godfather, and Lita are among those joining the company.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

The Undertaker Reacts to WWE RAW is XXX Segment with Bray Wyatt and LA Knight

On Monday night’s RAW 30th Anniversary special, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared a “special, defining” moment with Bray Wyatt. LA Knight appeared on RAW to promote Saturday’s inaugural Pitch Black match against Bray Wyatt at the WWE Royal Rumble. Knight discussed how Wyatt and the other WWE Legends backstage were living in the past. Knight then challenged any WWE Legend in the back with “enough tingle in his loins” to come out and watch a preview of the Pitch Black match.
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight’s 30th Anniversary Special (1/23/23)

The RAW 30th Anniversary special will air live tonight from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. Tonight’s RAW will also serve as the red brand’s go-home show for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and Legends will make appearances, with others, such as Brock Lesnar, expected to return.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match Added To NXT Vengeance Day On Feb. 4

You can officially pencil in a stipulation match for the upcoming NXT Vengeance Day 2023 special event. Announced for the first premium live event of the New Year for NXT is a two-out-of-three falls match that will see Apollo Crews go one-on-one against Carmelo Hayes in a battle of the past and the present of NXT.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PWMania

Mick Foley Reveals Why He Missed WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Special, Reacts to the Show

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special and the reasons why he missed it in a post that he made on Facebook. Sending out happy 30th anniversary wishes to everyone involved with Monday Night Raw. It is no exaggeration to say that some of the very finest moments of my life took place on this program – and I’m hoping for another 20 years. Thanks to all of you who watched for so many years, and have a nice day!”
PWMania

Pro Wrestling Noah The Great Muta Final Bye Bye Results – January 22, 2023

Pro Wrestling Noah The Great Muta Final Bye Bye Results – January 22, 2023. Kongo (Hajime Ohara & Hi69) vs. Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka. End of the match happens when Hi69 hits Seiki Yoshioka with a Stuka Splash for the win. Winners: Kongo (6:41) Rate: 5. Tag Team...
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Registers Trademarks for His Previous Ring Names

WWE Hall of Famer Charles Wright has filed a trademark application through trademark attorney Michael E. Dockins for his former ring names, Papa Shango and The Godfather. On January 18, he filed a patent for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The following is a description...

Comments / 0

Community Policy