Atlantic City, NJ

Zar’a Ya’aqob
4d ago

Yesssss Lock all of them up for a long time 👮🏿‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️👮🏿‍♂️

BreakingAC

Atlantic City man fatally struck on expressway

An Atlantic City man walking on the Atlantic City Expressway was fatally struck Tuesday night. Roland Marshall, 66, was crossing the expressway near milepost 3 in Pleasantville when he was struck by an eastbound Mercedes Benz C-Class traveling east in the left lane, Trooper Charles Marchan said. Marshall came from...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Teen Hurt In Daytime Shooting In Atlantic City

An 18-year-old from Atlantic City was wounded in a weekend shooting. On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3:05 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 600 block of north New York Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Police found evidence of gunfire in the area of New York and Sewell Avenues,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County

The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

Stabbing Suspect Arrested In South Jersey: Police

As police searched an apartment building for a stabbing suspect, he walked in, authorities said. On Jan. 19, the Atlantic City man was arrested and charged after stabbing another man. At 5:50 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 100 block of north Tennessee Avenue in reference to a male...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ, Fell Through

A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved an $18.7 million project and Village Supermarket, Inc., was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue. On...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun

A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Trenton Man Charged With Attempt Homicide In Stabbing

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 10:14 Pm, Police responded to 152 Kent Street on a report of a stabbing in progress call. Upon initial investigation, Police found the victim with a severe laceration to his face. The Victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for medical attention.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Brothers Arrested For Murder In Shooting Of 29-Year-Old Trenton Man: Prosecutor

Two brothers have been arrested following the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old Trenton man last week, authorities announced. Leon Mack, 31, was charged with murder, burglary, and weapons offenses, while his brother, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, faces the same as an accomplice for taking his brother to the victim’s home, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release Monday.
TRENTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Man, 35, Fatally Shot near Lansdowne Avenue

CAMDEN, NJ – A 35-year-old Camden man was fatally shot near the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue on Monday morning, according to the Camden County Police Department and the county Prosecutor's Office. Mustapha Gbassa was found by police, who received a ShotSpotter report for gunfire about 8:21 a.m. He was taken to Virtua Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:31 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Michael Dons at (856) 916-9292 or Camden County Police Department Detective Andrew Einstein at (609) 682-1309. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
