Zar’a Ya’aqob
4d ago
Yesssss Lock all of them up for a long time 👮🏿♂️👮🏿♂️👮🏿♂️👮🏿♂️👮🏿♂️👮🏿♂️👮🏿♂️👮🏿♂️👮🏿♂️👮🏿♂️👮🏿♂️
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
Teenager Charged With Shooting Pair Of Victims In Atlantic City
An 18-year-old man from Atlantic City has been charged in a pair of shootings last month, authorities said. An investigation conducted by detectives of the Violent Crimes Unit identified Quadri Cooper as the suspect involved in the shooting resulting in the filing of criminal charges, police said. Cooper was already...
Atlantic City man fatally struck on expressway
An Atlantic City man walking on the Atlantic City Expressway was fatally struck Tuesday night. Roland Marshall, 66, was crossing the expressway near milepost 3 in Pleasantville when he was struck by an eastbound Mercedes Benz C-Class traveling east in the left lane, Trooper Charles Marchan said. Marshall came from...
Authorities identify N.J. man shot to death by police following 911 call
The state Attorney General’s office has identified the man shot to death by police Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. The incident, which is under investigation by the Attorney General’s office, began when police responded to a home on Fox Run Road in Deptford Township in response to a 911 call.
Fisherman moved to tears after N.J. shop replaces prized tackle bag stolen in Atlantic City
A week that started off terribly for a South Jersey letter carrier ended with an outpouring of generosity from strangers and a local business. Alex Gihorski was stunned when he returned to his pickup truck in the parking deck on Jan. 9 at Caesars Atlantic City and found it had been burglarized.
Teen Hurt In Daytime Shooting In Atlantic City
An 18-year-old from Atlantic City was wounded in a weekend shooting. On Saturday, Jan. 21, at 3:05 p.m. patrol officers responded to the 600 block of north New York Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Police found evidence of gunfire in the area of New York and Sewell Avenues,...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals Service “Operation Ocean Surge” Nets 27 Arrests, Including 11 Known Gang Members In Ocean County
The U.S. Marshals Service and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office have concluded an enforcement initiative focusing on fugitive apprehensions throughout Ocean County. This enforcement initiative, dubbed Operation Ocean Surge, resulted in the arrest of more than 27 fugitives. “Once again, Deputy U.S. Marshals from the District of New Jersey, the...
Man, 23, charged in South Jersey shooting that left 1 injured
A man has been charged in a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man in South Jersey earlier this month, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Khalil Davis, 23, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the incident that took place in Pennsauken on Jan. 6, officials said on Monday. Police...
Man, 35, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor
A 35-year-old man was shot dead Monday, Jan. 23, in Camden, authorities said. Camden County police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire at 8:21 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Police found a...
Wonderful (Seafood) Crabs Available In The Atlantic City, NJ Area
Our wonderful team of “foodies,” consisting mostly of family members and friends never disappoints. We have assembled our own comparative analysis of the best (seafood) crabs in the Atlantic City area, with a focus on featuring a diverse selection of all different types. Additionally, we included crabs from...
Stabbing Suspect Arrested In South Jersey: Police
As police searched an apartment building for a stabbing suspect, he walked in, authorities said. On Jan. 19, the Atlantic City man was arrested and charged after stabbing another man. At 5:50 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the 100 block of north Tennessee Avenue in reference to a male...
Why the ShopRite in Atlantic City, NJ, Fell Through
A builder was committed. Ground was broken. Now, the deal is dead. Why did the seemingly inevitable ShopRite in Atlantic City fall through?. Back in 2021, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved an $18.7 million project and Village Supermarket, Inc., was to build a ShopRite at 1801 Baltic Avenue. On...
Pleasantville, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Possession of a Handgun
A 19-year-old man from Pleasantville has pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a handgun in connection to a traffic stop last June. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says earlier this week, Jonathan Valentine pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun in exchange for a three-year term in state prison with a one-year period of parole ineligibility, following a plea agreement.
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Trenton Man Charged With Attempt Homicide In Stabbing
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 10:14 Pm, Police responded to 152 Kent Street on a report of a stabbing in progress call. Upon initial investigation, Police found the victim with a severe laceration to his face. The Victim was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for medical attention.
Kids Strangled, Burned, Tortured By Cruel DelCo Aunt: DA
A 19-year-old Pennsylvania aunt is facing more than 200 criminal charges after authorities say she beat, burned and tortured the four children — three of whom were her nieces and nephews — she was living with over a period of years, authorities announced. Anais Munoz — who was...
Free Food Distribution Event This Week In Pleasantville, NJ
It's so easy to forget how many people never know when they're going to get their next meal. Many of us here in South Jersey never have to worry about that. While it's wonderful not having food insecurity, so many people in this region do. The Community Food Bank of...
Brothers Arrested For Murder In Shooting Of 29-Year-Old Trenton Man: Prosecutor
Two brothers have been arrested following the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old Trenton man last week, authorities announced. Leon Mack, 31, was charged with murder, burglary, and weapons offenses, while his brother, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, faces the same as an accomplice for taking his brother to the victim’s home, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a press release Monday.
Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man in Gloucester County, NJ
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Deptford. According to a preliminary investigation, officers responded to a home on Fox Run Road following a 9-1-1 call. One officer fired his service weapon at 1:22 p.m. and a male was wounded....
Main Line Media News
Woman sent to prison for fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman was sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison after she admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, was sentenced...
Man Who Stalked VIctim, Plotted To Kill Witness, Gets 55 Years In State Prison
A man who stalked his murder victim and plotted to kill a witness has been sentenced to 55 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities said. Former Lindenwold resident Kenneth Saal, 33, previously pleaded guilty to murder, burglary and stalking, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The sentence was...
Camden Man, 35, Fatally Shot near Lansdowne Avenue
CAMDEN, NJ – A 35-year-old Camden man was fatally shot near the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue on Monday morning, according to the Camden County Police Department and the county Prosecutor's Office. Mustapha Gbassa was found by police, who received a ShotSpotter report for gunfire about 8:21 a.m. He was taken to Virtua Hospital and pronounced dead at 8:31 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Michael Dons at (856) 916-9292 or Camden County Police Department Detective Andrew Einstein at (609) 682-1309. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.
