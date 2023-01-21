Read full article on original website
Two food giveaways coming to West Tennessee this week
SELMER, Tenn. — Those in need in the community are invited to attend one of two upcoming food giveaways. Mid-South Food Bank announces they will host two food drives in West Tennessee this week. The first will take place on Tuesday, January 24 at 213 South Court in Tiptonville.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in West Tennessee Poultry Flock
The Tennessee State Veterinarian is reporting a detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a commercial broiler chicken flock at a farm in Weakley County. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 highly pathogenic avian influenza. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated fowl. Fowl can be exposed to HPAI through human interactions and through contact with wild birds.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza detected at commercial broiler chicken flock in Greenfield
Tennessee State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty says highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been detected in a commercial broiler chicken flock in Greenfield. Following a sudden spike in bird deaths, lab tests confirmed the presence of H5N1 HPAI. HPAI is a highly transmissible disease known to be deadly for domesticated...
Events this Week in West Tennessee: Jan. 23-29
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Note: LIFELINE Blood Services has announced an urgent need for blood donations. Click here for mobile blood drive locations this month. The Jackson-Madison County Library is also hosting...
Applications open for Sue Shelton White Scholarship
JACKSON, Tenn. — An opportunity for financial assistance is being offered for some local students. Madison Area Democratic Women (MADW) announce applications are now open for the $2,500 Sue Shelton White Scholarship. A news release states the scholarship is in honor of the late Sue Shelton White, who was...
Mothers invited to postpartum support group in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — All West Tennessee mothers are invited to attend a free event coming up this Sunday. The West Tennessee Postpartum Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. on January 29. This group is intended for all feeding preferences, all birth circumstances, in hospital or out of hospital...
TWRA receiving reports of sick raccoons in west Tennessee
Numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections have recently been reported to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the agency said. TWRA recommends caution and avoiding interaction with sick wildlife. It’s also a good time to make sure that pets’ vaccinations are up to...
Fundraiser being held to support Bob’s Burgers owners
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Bells community is coming together to help Bob’s Burgers, and you can be a part of it. The restaurant was lost to an early morning fire on Tuesday. The Bells First Baptist Church is hosting a Burgers for Bob’s Community Fundraiser to help Bob and Jennie O’Donnell, the owners.
Suicide prevention fundraiser to be held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local musician is hosting an event for suicide prevention. Tosh Newman, a country music singer and songwriter, is hosting a fundraising event at Hub City Brewing Friday night. The event will not only raise funds for local suicide prevention organizations, but also serve as a...
10 students awarded scholarships
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Education Foundation has awarded a new scholarship to 10 students from West Tennessee. The Workforce Readiness Scholarship is a $9,500 award split among 10 students who attend with community colleges or Tennessee College of Applied Technology. The program launched in December and each recipient can...
Preparing The Way For Blue Oval City
Union City, Tenn.–At the most recent American Advertising Federation West Tennessee Event, Discovery Park of America hosted Heath McMillian, President of Tennessee College of Applied Technology Jackson. The event was titled “Preparing the Way for Blue Oval City”. McMillian spoke to local professionals interested in what the new TCAT and BlueOval City electric vehicle assembly plant in Stanton can offer our community. He spoke about the site’s development and answered questions regarding the TCAT campus and job opportunities.
Obituaries Jan. 24, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
Henry County Fire Victim Identified
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has released the name of the victim in Monday night’s fatal fire. Frey said the sheriff’s office has determined the victim as Shawn Denise Starr, age 50. The sheriff’s office and Cottage Grove Volunteer Fire Department were called to 380 Blake...
Love Your Block gets new member
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local program got a new member as they expand their work. The Love Your Block program selected the City of Jackson to receive their grant back in 2021. The amount of the grant was $100,000, and the program will work to give out mini-grants to residents and community partners to incentivize neighborhood driven change.
Local bakery feels the effects of a national shortage
JACKSON, Tenn. — Egg prices have soared to historically high prices. Although households across the country are feeling the effects, so are the places that need them the most. For the past six to eight months, Woodstock Bake Shop in north Jackson has been feeling the effects of increased...
2.5 quake recorded in west Tennessee
A magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported in west Tennessee near Reelfoot Lake early Sunday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake, which occurred at 2:53 am, was centered about one half mile southwest of Tiptonville in Lake County, about 19 miles southwest of Hickman, Kentucky.
Michael Emmett “Red” Reagan
Michael Emmett “Red” Reagan, age 57, resident of Paris, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday afternoon, January 19, 2023 at his home. Michael was born March 22, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Peter L. Reagan and Mary Gleason Reagan. He was an Eagle Scout in earlier years and was employed as a farming equipment operator. He loved his family and was extremely committed to the people he loved. Michael was very caring and giving to the people he truly loved. Red had a passion for NASCAR.
Body found in Henry County house fire identified
The Henry County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman who was found deceased in a house fire on Monday.
Students get shopping trip with police officers
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Boys and Girls Club of Jackson partnered with the Jackson Police Department and Dick’s Sporting Goods of Jackson to award students for good behavior. “We’ve selected 10 of our kids based on behavior, performance just being awesome people so they can come in and shop with Dick’s Sporting Goods,” said Renee Jones, the Director of Organization and Development and Communication for the Boys and Girls Club.
Body found in Henderson County on Monday
HENDERSON, Tenn. — Local law enforcement are investigating a body found on the side of the road. Henderson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a body that was found on the side of McCamey Mill Road in Henderson County Monday morning. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered...
