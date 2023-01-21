Michael Emmett “Red” Reagan, age 57, resident of Paris, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday afternoon, January 19, 2023 at his home. Michael was born March 22, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Peter L. Reagan and Mary Gleason Reagan. He was an Eagle Scout in earlier years and was employed as a farming equipment operator. He loved his family and was extremely committed to the people he loved. Michael was very caring and giving to the people he truly loved. Red had a passion for NASCAR.

